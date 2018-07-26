At least he’s not hiding behind a burner this time

Kevin Durant straight up laughed at the Blazers getting swept and Boogie signing with Golden State to CJ McCollum on CJ’s own podcast.



💀😵 pic.twitter.com/iKqCBGodgi — Kris Hanson (@KrisHansonRCF) July 25, 2018

The amazing thing about the NBA is how it manages to stay at the forefront during the deadest of dead periods.

Kevin Durant went on C.J. McCollum’s podcast last week, which went largely unnoticed until this week, when a clip of him mocking McCollum for being miffed about the DeMarcus Cousins signing went viral. The clip sounds like some good-natured ribbing, with Durant also taunting McCollum by saying that the Blazers will never win a title as long as he’s around. Durant is complimentary of McCollum and Damian Lillard while making sure McCollum realizes the Warriors are still the most dominant team in the West.

But then McCollum stoked the flames with this reply to a tweet by Barstool Sports’s Dan Katz.

I still think the b word is harsh and shouldn’t be used. . He know that decision was soft but I respect it. It’s like getting jumped with ur brothers by a gang you should’ve beat then joining the gang that jumped u and ur brothers 2 months later & forgetting about your bros https://t.co/BFGqQy1lwR — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 26, 2018

Provoking Kevin Durant on social media is as bad an idea as trying to guard him one-on-one. Durant is especially tired of everyone still criticizing him for signing with the Warriors, so you know he couldn’t help but fire back at McCollum.

So,I would get into a gang fight, lose, plot on my brother for 2 months in our home and then go get the gang we lost to and beat him up? U think that low of me CJ? I just did your fuckin podcast. Snakes in the grass boy I tell ya 🤣 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 26, 2018

Durant was clearly upset by the comment but McCollum insisted in a follow-up tweet (with some workout photos???) that everything is cool between them.

There is no feud y’all gotta chill. It was simply an analogy. I’m done speaking on KD and the warriors bc it’s childish of me to do so and soft lol (will be taken out of context). I’ve always said what I feel but we all know I’ve never been a 🐍. Back to the grind pic.twitter.com/93B39bqKTS — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 26, 2018

I don’t think Durant is going to hold a grudge against McCollum over a single tweet, he’s just still sensitive about all the hate he gets for joining a surefire championship squad. He and McCollum must be friendly if KD taped almost two hours worth of podcasts with him. He just might not be a returning guest.

I can’t believe this actually worked

How many times have you seen a fan in the stands try to fake out a fielder by calling “I got it!”? How many times have you actually seen it work?

The look on Steve Pearce’s face when he realizes he just got played is absolutely priceless. It’s probably the same reaction he had when the game was called on account of rain, wiping out the 5–0 lead the Red Sox had built.

I don’t think there’s a better way to celebrate a milestone goal

Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright-Phillips wears No. 99. He also entered last night’s game with 99 goals. So when BWP beat the D.C. United goalie with a clever finish in the second minute and became the fastest in MLS history to score 100 goals, he ripped off his jersey to reveal a new one with No. 100. He got a yellow card for the celebration, but it was definitely worth it.

Bits & Pieces

Jimmy Garoppolo gave a very football answer to a question about his date with a porn star. ... The best thing I read yesterday was this story about a renowned Himalayan sherpa who left Nepal and moved to New York. ... Texas’s Andrew Jones is back on the court just six months after being diagnosed with cancer. ... Kirk Ferentz’s mullet is my favorite of all these Big Ten coaches’ high school portraits.

You should have held onto Melo so all your young players could learn how to take 30 midrange jumpers per game

Free agent Vince Carter has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league source tells ESPN. Hawks want Carter around its young locker room. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 25, 2018

This tweet made my eyes roll almost out of my head

Dear @juliojones_11,



My 10 year old son is a huge fan. The pic below has been his long time screen saver.



Tonight, he told me he is changing it to a solo shot of @M_Ryan02 or @devontafreeman.



Just thought you should know.



Sincerely,

BL@AtlantaFalcons @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/ocjmPAPYIp — Buck Lanford (@BuckFOX5) July 25, 2018

These Hornets alternates deserve a round of applause

🔥 HERE IT IS 🔥 Introducing the new white Classic Edition uniform to be worn during the 2018-19 season when the franchise celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the inaugural 1988-89 Hornets season!



👉🏼 https://t.co/WtMFnc33fR #Hornets30 pic.twitter.com/al1wL9fEzf — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 25, 2018

Sure, football is dangerous, but not as dangerous as tables

A freak accident will sideline Redskins CB Josh Holsey for the start of training camp after a table fell on his foot, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Last year's 7th rounder appeared in 12 games as a rookie and the team has high hopes for him moving forward. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 25, 2018

Is it? Are we not all in agreement that this is gross?

Mayonnaise is the most controversial ice cream flavor: https://t.co/cmgjhq7L0q pic.twitter.com/9dXIfSYEhA — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) July 25, 2018

It’ll be tough topping this training camp entrance

Antonio Brown touching down to training camp 🚁



(via @AB84) pic.twitter.com/aS55QZguil — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 25, 2018

Antonio Brown looking like he’s done this before. (His sons were too shy to climb out w/ him.) #Steelers #ITC pic.twitter.com/7JuaWcw2qx — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) July 25, 2018

This Texas independent league team is made up of half Chinese players

The Chinese national baseball team has taken over a Texas independent league club.



Why? Let @hawkaptexas explain: https://t.co/IkJ8ozIcFH pic.twitter.com/zuDSIHIGgP — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) July 25, 2018

Blowing a bubble just like a big leaguer

Learning English slang with Henry Cavill and Simon Pegg

So Big Boi has an owl now?

“ Hootie @ learning to perch pic.twitter.com/a1QsEXxXLP — Big Boi (@BigBoi) July 26, 2018

The world’s chillest tornado

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.