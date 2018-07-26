64-Year-Old Bulgarian Man Sets World Record by Swimming Over Two Miles Bound in a Sack

The video of the feat makes it look more like a quest to avoid sinking to the bottom of the sea.

By Dan Gartland
July 26, 2018

A 64-year-old Bulgarian man set a new world record this week for the longest distance swum with his feet bound and hands tied behind his back, according to Reuters.

Yane Petkov swam 2.1 miles through Macedonia’s Lake Ohrid bound at the ankles with his hands behind his back and enclosed in a red sack. It was slow going Petkov, who took about three hours to complete the swim. 

Petkov had previously swum 1.2 miles inside a sack in 2013 but his record was quickly broken by a 37-year-old Indian fisherman who swam with his hands and feet bound but without the sack. 

Perhaps most incredibly, Petkov only spent two weeks training for the record pursuit.

