Major huevos

Ball Is Life

Imagine this scenario: You’re 13 years old and playing basketball in the same room as LeBron James. You hit a deep three while standing right next to the best player in the world. What do you do?

If you’re this kid playing an AAU game against LeBron’s son Bronny’s AAU team yesterday in Las Vegas, you hit LeBron with the pantomime arrow celebration right in his face.

Kid SHOT the arrow at LEBRON 😂😂😂 You know this was pre-planned since last night @BigFootHoops pic.twitter.com/A454UEqIMq — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 29, 2018

THIS KID JUST WENT AT LEBRON 😳 pic.twitter.com/kXZ0zbj9AA — Overtime (@overtime) July 29, 2018

That kid probably won’t ever play in the NBA, but he’ll be telling that story for the rest of his life.

Check out the moves on this guy

Friday night’s Astros game was disrupted by a guy—wearing American flag underwear—who ran on the field and broke the security guards’ ankles.

Streaker at the Astros game!!!😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9P5hyO1fuI — Aaron Bryant (@aronwbryant) July 28, 2018

The still photos are even better.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Holy crap

The Washington Valor of the Arena League went 2-10 and somehow won the league championship, which has to be the worst record for a champion in sports history. Right? — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) July 29, 2018

The Arena Football League has fallen on hard times, shrinking down to just four teams. That means every team qualified for the playoffs this year—even the 2–10 Washington Valor. Well, they messed around and won the whole thing.

Bits & Pieces

A mysterious odor sickened as many as 10 people and forced a plane to make an emergency landing. ... Adam Greenberg, the former Cubs player who spent seven years in the minors after getting hit in the head in his first MLB at-bat, is running for public office in his hometown. ... Robert Griffin III’s Texas home is on the market for just $2.6 million, a bargan when you consider it has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Never change, Dirk

Just had off season drug testing. Told the guy: Did you see me move last year?? If I was on something I need to change the product ASAP!!! — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 28, 2018

Giannis is quickly turning into the most muscled player in the NBA

His parents knew what they were doing

Today it is my privilege to learn Justin Haley's middle name. Let middle names be vessels for puns, or let there be no middle names. pic.twitter.com/956ZRwfD0r — Dayn Perry (@daynperry) July 28, 2018

The only recognizable member of the Marlins organization

Here’s the giveaway tomorrow at Marlins Park pic.twitter.com/u7YawLg709 — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) July 28, 2018

All hail Zlatan

ZLATAN HAT TRICK 🎩🎩🎩 https://t.co/n7R1D6386x — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 30, 2018

This will end well and is definitely not the plot of several horror films

Pleistocene worms brought back to life after 40,000 years in Siberian permafrost https://t.co/ACNOYamHnh #IceAge



Image: Siberian Times pic.twitter.com/hqslN7QKEA — The Ice Age (@Jamie_Woodward_) July 27, 2018

(If you want a really good TV show about this sort of scenario, I can’t recommend Fortitude enough. It’s available on Amazon Prime.)

Just going for a dip at the train station

The train station in Uppsala, the fourth-largest city in Sweden, flooded when heavy rains drenched the area. Some residents didn’t seem to mind it, though .

This is a spot-on impression

This guy was born to be a sportscaster https://t.co/ZiBNYf7vDW pic.twitter.com/ZJP9EXGe4Y — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2018

Hurling is extremely badass

Check out this unbelievable save by Nickie Quaid! pic.twitter.com/Y3deg0CM18 — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 29, 2018

The three best defensive centerfielders in baseball all play in the AL East

Routine at this point. pic.twitter.com/9QVP9YnBp9 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) July 29, 2018

The dip on this free kick is absurd

⚽ Benfica, Alejandro Grimaldo'nun frikik golüyle Juventus karşısında 1-0 öne geçiyor. pic.twitter.com/uZxkwITCd6 — ᴜɢᴜʀ-ғв | ʏᴇɴɪ̇ᴅᴇɴ ғᴇɴᴇʀʙᴀʜcᴇ (@ugur_Fenerbahce) July 28, 2018

Who put up a better fight?

Jimmer put Jared Sullinger in a blender pic.twitter.com/Z7xIdHIV8G — #Mickstape (Scary Hours) (@MickstapeShow) July 29, 2018

#Spurs coach Gregg Popovich with the lock down defense on Victor Oladipo during Team USA minicamp. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aHg9DKk8oG — John Elizondo (@johndelizondo) July 27, 2018

Whaaaaattttttt???

at no point during this video did i know what was about to happen next. https://t.co/85VA9MEYK6 — Loofa Vandross. (@__theKZA) July 28, 2018

Look at that dog go

I love these Vanity Fair videos

A good song

