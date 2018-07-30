He’ll be telling this story for the rest of his life.
Major huevos
Imagine this scenario: You’re 13 years old and playing basketball in the same room as LeBron James. You hit a deep three while standing right next to the best player in the world. What do you do?
If you’re this kid playing an AAU game against LeBron’s son Bronny’s AAU team yesterday in Las Vegas, you hit LeBron with the pantomime arrow celebration right in his face.
Kid SHOT the arrow at LEBRON 😂😂😂 You know this was pre-planned since last night @BigFootHoops pic.twitter.com/A454UEqIMq— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 29, 2018
THIS KID JUST WENT AT LEBRON 😳 pic.twitter.com/kXZ0zbj9AA— Overtime (@overtime) July 29, 2018
That kid probably won’t ever play in the NBA, but he’ll be telling that story for the rest of his life.
Check out the moves on this guy
Friday night’s Astros game was disrupted by a guy—wearing American flag underwear—who ran on the field and broke the security guards’ ankles.
the streaker definitely happened @Chandler_Rome pic.twitter.com/ntbUUvqpsx— Abbi Richter (@richter_abbi) July 28, 2018
Streaker at the Astros game!!!😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9P5hyO1fuI— Aaron Bryant (@aronwbryant) July 28, 2018
The still photos are even better.
Holy crap
The Washington Valor of the Arena League went 2-10 and somehow won the league championship, which has to be the worst record for a champion in sports history. Right?— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) July 29, 2018
The Arena Football League has fallen on hard times, shrinking down to just four teams. That means every team qualified for the playoffs this year—even the 2–10 Washington Valor. Well, they messed around and won the whole thing.
Bits & Pieces
A mysterious odor sickened as many as 10 people and forced a plane to make an emergency landing. ... Adam Greenberg, the former Cubs player who spent seven years in the minors after getting hit in the head in his first MLB at-bat, is running for public office in his hometown. ... Robert Griffin III’s Texas home is on the market for just $2.6 million, a bargan when you consider it has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
Never change, Dirk
Just had off season drug testing. Told the guy: Did you see me move last year?? If I was on something I need to change the product ASAP!!!— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 28, 2018
Giannis is quickly turning into the most muscled player in the NBA
His parents knew what they were doing
Today it is my privilege to learn Justin Haley's middle name. Let middle names be vessels for puns, or let there be no middle names. pic.twitter.com/956ZRwfD0r— Dayn Perry (@daynperry) July 28, 2018
The only recognizable member of the Marlins organization
Here’s the giveaway tomorrow at Marlins Park pic.twitter.com/u7YawLg709— Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) July 28, 2018
All hail Zlatan
Zlatan scores when he wants! (via @MLS) #LAvORL https://t.co/iNW6BTRQwE— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 30, 2018
The Man. The Myth. The Zlatan! (via @MLS) #LAvORL https://t.co/0oQTDjcTNl— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 30, 2018
ZLATAN HAT TRICK 🎩🎩🎩 https://t.co/n7R1D6386x— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 30, 2018
This will end well and is definitely not the plot of several horror films
Pleistocene worms brought back to life after 40,000 years in Siberian permafrost https://t.co/ACNOYamHnh #IceAge— The Ice Age (@Jamie_Woodward_) July 27, 2018
Image: Siberian Times pic.twitter.com/hqslN7QKEA
(If you want a really good TV show about this sort of scenario, I can’t recommend Fortitude enough. It’s available on Amazon Prime.)
Just going for a dip at the train station
The train station in Uppsala, the fourth-largest city in Sweden, flooded when heavy rains drenched the area. Some residents didn’t seem to mind it, though .
This is a spot-on impression
This guy was born to be a sportscaster https://t.co/ZiBNYf7vDW pic.twitter.com/ZJP9EXGe4Y— New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2018
Hurling is extremely badass
Check out this unbelievable save by Nickie Quaid! pic.twitter.com/Y3deg0CM18— The GAA (@officialgaa) July 29, 2018
The three best defensive centerfielders in baseball all play in the AL East
Routine at this point. pic.twitter.com/9QVP9YnBp9— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) July 29, 2018
The dip on this free kick is absurd
⚽ Benfica, Alejandro Grimaldo'nun frikik golüyle Juventus karşısında 1-0 öne geçiyor. pic.twitter.com/uZxkwITCd6— ᴜɢᴜʀ-ғв | ʏᴇɴɪ̇ᴅᴇɴ ғᴇɴᴇʀʙᴀʜcᴇ (@ugur_Fenerbahce) July 28, 2018
Who put up a better fight?
Jimmer put Jared Sullinger in a blender pic.twitter.com/Z7xIdHIV8G— #Mickstape (Scary Hours) (@MickstapeShow) July 29, 2018
#Spurs coach Gregg Popovich with the lock down defense on Victor Oladipo during Team USA minicamp. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aHg9DKk8oG— John Elizondo (@johndelizondo) July 27, 2018
Whaaaaattttttt???
at no point during this video did i know what was about to happen next. https://t.co/85VA9MEYK6— Loofa Vandross. (@__theKZA) July 28, 2018
Look at that dog go
The only reason we have a GoPro... from r/Zoomies
I love these Vanity Fair videos
A good song
Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.