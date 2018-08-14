Eagles fans found another way to gloat about their Super Bowl win

When the Eagles and Patriots face off in a Super Bowl rematch on Thursday, New England fans driving to Gillette Stadium will have an unavoidable reminder of what happened the last time these teams met.

A Massachusetts-based Eagles fan named Gina Lewis tweeted in June that she had a bet with her coworker over putting an image of Brandon Graham forcing Tom Brady to fumble on a billboard. After retweets from some Eagles players, Lewis easily met her goal.

My Coworker(Pats fan) says if I can get 4100 likes and 3300 RTs he’ll pay to put this on a Billboard here in New England!! He says the chances of getting that many are as good as us winning another SB!!! Eagles Nation, let’s hand New Engalnd another L and make this happen!! pic.twitter.com/qiTx529uHU — Gina Lewis (@GinaMarie0125) June 23, 2018

She then launched a GoFundMe campaign to pay for the $5,000 cost of putting the billboard up, which was a rousing success. (The campaign remains active, now seeking an additional $5,000 to donate to Carson Wentz’s AO1 Foundation.)

The billboard was designed by a Philadelphia artist named Jordan Spector, who had to change the original text of “No one likes us and we don’t care.”

Now the billboard is up at the intersection of Route 1 and North Street, less than a mile from the stadium, meaning anyone driving to the game from the Boston area will have to pass it. Although the Boston Globe called several businesses near the new billboard and they “said that no one had noticed the billboard as of late Monday afternoon.”

Hitting is hard, even against a utilityman

Position players pitch so often now that it’s kind of annoying instead of fun and quirky, but every once in a while we get a moment like this.

Light-hitting rookie utilityman Brandon Dixon closed out last night’s game for the Reds with a scoreless inning. He threw 10 pitches—all curveballs between 66 and 74 mph—including this one that fooled potential AL MVP Jose Ramirez so badly he threw his bat.

Bits & Pieces

James Harden allegedly threw a woman’s phone on the roof of a nightclub, leading to a fight. ... This story about a man’s disappearance in an Australian outback town with a population of 11 is fascinating. ... Seattle is already thinking about what to name its nonexistent hockey team. ... Scary news about Indians outfielder Leonys Martin, who is recovering from a life-threatening bacterial infection.

This guy deserves another head coaching job

I just saw a guy in the pouring rain absolutely darting through a parking lot on a bike. Impressively fast. Guy yells “hey how ya doing” from a distance. He gets closer. It’s Jim Tomsula. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) August 12, 2018

Had a great chat with Jim Tomsula here at camp... about beer



He wanted to know what a good Australian beer was, & then told me that if I'm going to drink PBR he had a secret from growing up in the mills;



"Freezing cold PBR, and then put a pinch of salt in it. Change your life". — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) August 12, 2018

What a heist

My badass little cousin ordered $300 worth of toys w/o my aunt & uncle knowing. This is a picture of how everyone found out. pic.twitter.com/wHWVhsMBYI — princess ria (@R_tatas) August 11, 2018

Tyrod Taylor’s teammates have his back

This is how good of a teammate LT Joel Bitonio is. He told me Tyrod Taylor’s name is actually pronounced TUH-rod, not TY-rod. And that while Taylor may be too nice to correct people, HE feels it’s important to get it right. From here on out, I will. #Browns — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 13, 2018

The Canucks may stink but at least they’ll look good doing it

He has to retire now

The kid, I mean.

Sure, why not?

Temperature check: Hot enough to stuff your helmet with lettuce to cool down pic.twitter.com/ZmRTUJGFY8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 13, 2018

Now that’s getting creative

This is the kind of Madden play that ruins friendships

You smashing your controller if this happens to you?

(via @Larrayy) pic.twitter.com/mt7vQ8ftkH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 13, 2018

I thought cats were supposed to be smart

Sneaker shopping with Cristiano Ronaldo

I don’t know how I haven’t seen this before

This is former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava’s first big league at-bat. Listen to the fans’ commentary.

“He probably sucks.”

You’ll never see a walkoff more hectic than this

A good song

