Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Eagles Fans Buy Billboard Outside Gillette Stadium Before Preseason Game

Eagles fans found another way to gloat about their Super Bowl win. 

By Dan Gartland
August 14, 2018

Eagles fans found another way to gloat about their Super Bowl win

When the Eagles and Patriots face off in a Super Bowl rematch on Thursday, New England fans driving to Gillette Stadium will have an unavoidable reminder of what happened the last time these teams met. 

A Massachusetts-based Eagles fan named Gina Lewis tweeted in June that she had a bet with her coworker over putting an image of Brandon Graham forcing Tom Brady to fumble on a billboard. After retweets from some Eagles players, Lewis easily met her goal. 

She then launched a GoFundMe campaign to pay for the $5,000 cost of putting the billboard up, which was a rousing success. (The campaign remains active, now seeking an additional $5,000 to donate to Carson Wentz’s AO1 Foundation.)

The billboard was designed by a Philadelphia artist named Jordan Spector, who had to change the original text of “No one likes us and we don’t care.”

Now the billboard is up at the intersection of Route 1 and North Street, less than a mile from the stadium, meaning anyone driving to the game from the Boston area will have to pass it. Although the Boston Globe called several businesses near the new billboard and they “said that no one had noticed the billboard as of late Monday afternoon.”

Hitting is hard, even against a utilityman

Position players pitch so often now that it’s kind of annoying instead of fun and quirky, but every once in a while we get a moment like this. 

Light-hitting rookie utilityman Brandon Dixon closed out last night’s game for the Reds with a scoreless inning. He threw 10 pitches—all curveballs between 66 and 74 mph—including this one that fooled potential AL MVP Jose Ramirez so badly he threw his bat. 

Bits & Pieces

James Harden allegedly threw a woman’s phone on the roof of a nightclub, leading to a fight. ... This story about a man’s disappearance in an Australian outback town with a population of 11 is fascinating. ... Seattle is already thinking about what to name its nonexistent hockey team. ... Scary news about Indians outfielder Leonys Martin, who is recovering from a life-threatening bacterial infection

This guy deserves another head coaching job

What a heist

Tyrod Taylor’s teammates have his back

The Canucks may stink but at least they’ll look good doing it

He has to retire now

The kid, I mean.

Sure, why not?

Now that’s getting creative

This is the kind of Madden play that ruins friendships

I thought cats were supposed to be smart

Cat got its own tongue stuck in its collar. from r/gifs

Sneaker shopping with Cristiano Ronaldo

I don’t know how I haven’t seen this before

This is former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava’s first big league at-bat. Listen to the fans’ commentary. 

“He probably sucks.”

You’ll never see a walkoff more hectic than this

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

