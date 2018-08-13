Indians Centerfielder Leonys Martin Dealing With Bacterial Infection That Affected Multiple Organs

The Indians centerfielder was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 9 with a non-baseball condition.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 13, 2018

Cleveland Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti told reporters on Monday that the medical outlook for centerfielder Leonys Martin appears to be good as he tries to recover from a bacterial infection.

Antonetti said that as of a few days ago, the infection was life threatening and had affected multiple of Martin's organs. Cleveland had placed Martin on the disabled list on Aug. 9 with a non-baseball condition.

"We're optimistic that he'll have a full recovery," Antonetti told reporters. "Now, to give you a little bit of backstory of how we got to this point, Leonys had a bacterial infection that entered his blood stream, and when it entered his blood stream, it produced toxins. Those toxins did damage to his internal organs and the functioning of those organs was compromised, and it was severe. ... Thankfully, he's made a lot of progress in the last 24 to 36 hours, and he's regained a lot of the organ function."

Antonetti added that Martin's "progress will be measured in weeks, not days."

Martin has played just six games with the Indians after they acquired him in a trade with the Tigers on July 31. For the season he has a slash line of .255/.323/.425 and 11 home runs. The 30-year-old is in his eighth season in MLB and has previously spent time with the Rangers, Mariners and Cubs before joining Detroit this past offseason.

Cleveland entered Monday with a 66-51 record and a 12-game lead over the Twins in the AL Central.

