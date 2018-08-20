Monday’s Hot Clicks: Williamsport Fans Build Makeshift Bleachers to Watch Phillies-Mets

It’s like a bootleg version of the Wrigley rooftops. 

By Dan Gartland
August 20, 2018

It’s like a bootleg version of the Wrigley rooftops

The only way to get into the Little League Classic game in Williamsport between the Phillies and Mets last night is to be a player in the Little League World Series or a family member of a player. 

So a group of Williamsport locals got a little creative and found a way to watch the game without getting inside the ballpark. They built some scaffolding tall enough to see over the centerfield fence from across the street. They even used a chainsaw to improve their sightlines a bit. 

It was a low-rent solution but it appears to have gotten the job done. Maybe next year when the Pirates and Cubs play in Williamsport these guys can build some more legitimate bleachers and charge admission. 

Does anyone stand out here? 

I know every year there’s a kid at the Little League World Series who looks like there’s no possible way he can be 12 or 13, but this is ridiculous. That’s Ronald Vizcaino, representing the team from Barcelona. He’s listed on the roster as 6'1", 248 pounds. By comparison, David Ortiz was listed at 6'3", 230 pounds. 

Bits & Pieces

A Kentucky man led police on a car chase because he had to go to the bathroom. Then he crapped himself in the back of the squad car after he was apprehended. ... LaDainian Tomlinson says he once got stuck with an $18,000 dinner bill as a rookie. ... Here’s a fun story about a 57-year-old who plays in two rec baseball leagues. ... Some guy bit off another man’s finger during a fight at a golf course in Massachusetts. ... I can’t believe MLB Network thought this Trevor Bauer joke was real

I wouldn’t have pegged Todd Gurley as a cat guy

American cuisine before 1980 was a horror show

Wheeeeeeee!

Good sports slam from John Oliver

My favorite video of the weekend

This is absurd

I generally believe that football can be dangerous but this is just ridiculous. 

Cool, cool

He wasn’t just like this in Madden 04

This guy is the worst neighbor

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)