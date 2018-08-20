It’s like a bootleg version of the Wrigley rooftops

Sometimes the cheap seats are the best seats. pic.twitter.com/uL3R7oxE6F — ESPN (@espn) August 20, 2018

The only way to get into the Little League Classic game in Williamsport between the Phillies and Mets last night is to be a player in the Little League World Series or a family member of a player.

So a group of Williamsport locals got a little creative and found a way to watch the game without getting inside the ballpark. They built some scaffolding tall enough to see over the centerfield fence from across the street. They even used a chainsaw to improve their sightlines a bit.

It was a low-rent solution but it appears to have gotten the job done. Maybe next year when the Pirates and Cubs play in Williamsport these guys can build some more legitimate bleachers and charge admission.

Does anyone stand out here?

I know every year there’s a kid at the Little League World Series who looks like there’s no possible way he can be 12 or 13, but this is ridiculous. That’s Ronald Vizcaino, representing the team from Barcelona. He’s listed on the roster as 6'1", 248 pounds. By comparison, David Ortiz was listed at 6'3", 230 pounds.

Bits & Pieces

A Kentucky man led police on a car chase because he had to go to the bathroom. Then he crapped himself in the back of the squad car after he was apprehended. ... LaDainian Tomlinson says he once got stuck with an $18,000 dinner bill as a rookie. ... Here’s a fun story about a 57-year-old who plays in two rec baseball leagues. ... Some guy bit off another man’s finger during a fight at a golf course in Massachusetts. ... I can’t believe MLB Network thought this Trevor Bauer joke was real.

I wouldn’t have pegged Todd Gurley as a cat guy

American cuisine before 1980 was a horror show

This gets more horrifying by the word. pic.twitter.com/lVfMZfcq4h — Erik Loomis (@ErikLoomis) August 18, 2018

Wheeeeeeee!

Good sports slam from John Oliver

My favorite video of the weekend

This is absurd

The worst call of the preseason. Called a personal foul for “landing with his body weight” pic.twitter.com/YSpDCyjgTW — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 18, 2018

I generally believe that football can be dangerous but this is just ridiculous.

Cool, cool

He wasn’t just like this in Madden 04

Mike Vick for real did this in an actual NFL game pic.twitter.com/WrSoNmbVNl — Ryan Disdier (@ryandisdier) August 17, 2018

This guy is the worst neighbor

A good song

