No big deal, it’s just the most accomplished player in the NFL

This adorable kid had the good fortune of being on the field before last night’s Patriots-Giants game to get a few autographs. When some tall guy with brown hair and a dimpled chin approached, the kid had no idea who he was. Although, once he was told the guy was the player whose jersey he was wearing, the kid broke into a big grin.

He must have seen a man in a hoodie with the sleeves cut off and thought Bill Belichick looks 20 years younger in person.

No shoe, no problem

Not only did he chase down his opponent to win this race, he did it with ONE SHOE.



Take a bow, Diamond League 3000M steeplechase winner Conseslus Kipruto, and rest that foot! pic.twitter.com/5X2OELmHix — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 30, 2018

Coming from behind to win a world-level race is hard enough when you’re wearing two shoes. Kenyan Conseslus Kipruto lost his left shoe with five laps to run during the steeplechase at the Diamond League event in Zurich last night, just 1:30 into the race. Unbothered he ran the rest of the race on just one shoe and won with a time of 8:10.15. His left foot did pay quite a price, though.

Drake has a halftime show?

The presentation of Drake’s new tour sounds ridiculous, complete with a floating Ferrari and the kind of half-court challenge you usually see in the middle of a college basketball game. From Vulture’s review of his gig at the Garden earlier this week:

His stage isn’t just a stage, it’s a piece of multimedia art resembling the work of Kanye collaborator Es Devlin. It is at once a light box and a gargantuan projector on which images of mermaids circling around Drake like sharks are shown. Its ever-shifting designs become a visual feast for the duration of the show, so that when Drake occasionally lags, there’s something else to watch. During “Yes Indeed,” a Ferrari randomly floats about the crowd seemingly for no other purpose than it just looks cool. Midway through the show, laser beams from above etch a full basketball court into the stage on which Drake invites a fan at each show to attempt a lucky half-court shot for $25,000.

Well, last night at the Barclays Center, the fan actually made the shot.

This kid just OWNED @Drake’s half court shot challenge 💰💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/BnD7K5CLNF — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) August 31, 2018

Bits & Pieces

This is an awesome story about a guy whose only shot at playing in the major leagues got rained out. ... Retired NFL player Martellus Bennett is now playing quidditch against people in a Los Angeles park. ... $50,000 of rare bugs and lizards were stolen from the Philadelphia Insectarium in what’s believed to be an inside job. ... A Georgia woman allegedly posed as a dentist for years. ... America’s last Blockbuster is getting a beer made in its honor.

No wonder people can’t stand this guy

Thank you @pgatour for the tickets to the @RedSox game tonight. I love how you put my wife, sister in law and myself in the line drive section. We paid $650 and ended up in the same section as the rest of the @PGATOUR! #frontrow pic.twitter.com/E0VP0Sbf22 — Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) August 30, 2018

*we paid $650 to upgrade and ended up with everyone else on the @PGATOUR #shocker — Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) August 30, 2018

A foolproof plan

Think I made a new friend today pic.twitter.com/a4wX2xW1Dv — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) August 29, 2018

“Hey man, wanna check out my mixtape?”

this is the first Baby Mandrill born in the bronx zoo in five years and he already looks like he's trying to hustle someone pic.twitter.com/nNohtPPyvG — Desus Nice (@desusnice) August 30, 2018

That’s a bad pick even if he was playing

Yes, this is really happening

A moment in sporting history is made. @usainbolt, the footballer, steps onto the pitch in Yellow & Navy. ⚡️ #CCMFC #ALeague pic.twitter.com/3j9ZuEvTsf — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) August 31, 2018

Usain Bolt made his professional soccer debut today with an Australian club. His presence attracted nearly 10,000 fans for a friendly against an amateur team.

Is it a good thing when you let the quarterback go untouched 86 yards?

Wait, what?!



Just your standard 86-yard rush TD for QB Danny Etling.#NEvsNYG | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/6aNijrpqc6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 31, 2018

How diabolical is Bill Belichick to bust out the zone read in the fourth quarter of a preseason game? We’ll never see this play again as long as Tom Brady is around.

Baker Mayfield makes his presence known in the Heisman House

Jeff Goldblum on Hot Ones

A good song

