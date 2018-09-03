Does the scoreboard even go to 100?

Two high school teams in Iowa played a game resembling football on Friday night. Council Bluffs Jefferson beat Sioux City North by a score of 99–81. That’s 180 points combined, an Iowa state record for both 11- and 8-man football.

This just happened. Anyone at the game tonight witnessed history. TJ all time points in a game. Also set rushing record at over 700 yards in tonight’s game. Crazy awesome! pic.twitter.com/VjgJ2vN8VB — Thomas Jefferson High School (@TJHighSchool_CB) September 1, 2018

It’s not even accurate to call this a shootout, since the vast majority of the offense came on the ground. The big star was Jefferson’s senior running back Cameron Baker, who already has an offer from Iowa and a visit lined up next weekend at Nebraska. Baker carried 34 times for 371 yards and scored eight touchdowns.

The score was so farcical that Jefferson’s head coach instructed his team not to stretch it to triple digits and had them take a knee on the final extra point attempt.

“I just felt that football’s not a sport where you’re supposed to score 100 points,” coach Brant Anderson told the Omaha World-Herald. “We just weren’t going to do it. I couldn’t have stopped us if we had to run a couple more offensive plays. At that point there I was like ‘Nah. We’re not getting 100.’ ”

Stop trying to rob Yasiel Puig

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig’s Los Angeles-area home has been burglarized twice in the past year and a half. It was almost three times.

Robbers broke in to his house in March 2017 and stole at least $170,000 in jewelry, then he was robbed again while he was busy losing Game 7 of the World Series in November.

I think Puig should look into hiring some security when he’s out of town because burglars just tried to break into his house for a third time. According to TMZ, two guys tried to break into his house through the front door but Puig was able to scare them away by yelling at them through his internet-enabled doorbell.

Revenge is so sweet

FCS North Carolina A&T knocked off an FBS team for the third season in a row, beating East Carolina 28–23 on Sunday. The upset was especially sweet for Bears running back Tarik Cohen, who went to A&T after being repeatedly turned down by ECU.

I sent my high school highlights to ECU everyday my senior year in my 4th period class. Never got a response from them, so happy they didn’t. #AggiePride — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) September 3, 2018

Bits & Pieces

A news anchor and a weather reporter got in a fight that left one of them with a fractured skull. ... A bad swing left a golfer with a metal bolt embedded in his leg bone. ... Real Madrid’s rising Brazilian star got bitten on the head during a game. ... A truck full of Axe body spray caught on fire and all the cans exploded. ... Paul McCartney is still getting stoned on hallucinogens.

Someone needs to reboot the simulation

Which one of these players is Brady Feigl? Trick question: they are both named Brady Feigl. One is in the Rangers system, and the other is in the A's system. pic.twitter.com/nCIufSkpdQ — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) September 1, 2018

The Rangers’ Feigl sometimes has people ask him to autograph the other Feigl’s baseball card.

BUBBA BAXA

Miami never stood a chance

does LSU have a goth fullback — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) September 3, 2018

The nerve on this guy

ONTARIO: Boater uses fire extinguisher to chase off bear in latest incident: This is the fifth time a black bear has come aboard without asking in a popular northern Ontario yachting spot https://t.co/pKdl3abT2G pic.twitter.com/vhRnbnoXiB — SooToday.com (@SooToday) August 30, 2018

Go birds?

Romance isn’t dead

A man has proposed to his girlfriend by writing on the side of her favourite cow https://t.co/umjs08zOrO pic.twitter.com/u7sHXUo59o — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) August 30, 2018

What. A. Goal.

Oh my! Fabio Quagliarella delivers goal of the year candidate as Sampdoria shock Napoli in Serie A. pic.twitter.com/ZjcOZGsl0b — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 2, 2018

Just gutwrenching

All things considered one of the worst misses you'll ever see.



Joe Durant was tied for the lead on the 17th hole in the final round (!) of the Champions Tour event then just missed this tap in.



Unbelievable...pic.twitter.com/ikwAguZmgj — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) September 2, 2018

A clinic in how not to tackle

The Office meets Tom Clancy

A good song

