Monday’s Hot Clicks: Iowa High School Football Teams Combine for Record-Setting 180 points

The coach had his team take a knee on the final extra point because “football’s not a sport where you’re supposed to score 100 points.”

By Dan Gartland
September 03, 2018

Does the scoreboard even go to 100?

Two high school teams in Iowa played a game resembling football on Friday night. Council Bluffs Jefferson beat Sioux City North by a score of 99–81. That’s 180 points combined, an Iowa state record for both 11- and 8-man football. 

It’s not even accurate to call this a shootout, since the vast majority of the offense came on the ground. The big star was Jefferson’s senior running back Cameron Baker, who already has an offer from Iowa and a visit lined up next weekend at Nebraska. Baker carried 34 times for 371 yards and scored eight touchdowns. 

The score was so farcical that Jefferson’s head coach instructed his team not to stretch it to triple digits and had them take a knee on the final extra point attempt. 

“I just felt that football’s not a sport where you’re supposed to score 100 points,” coach Brant Anderson told the Omaha World-Herald. “We just weren’t going to do it. I couldn’t have stopped us if we had to run a couple more offensive plays. At that point there I was like ‘Nah. We’re not getting 100.’ ”

Stop trying to rob Yasiel Puig

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig’s Los Angeles-area home has been burglarized twice in the past year and a half. It was almost three times.

Robbers broke in to his house in March 2017 and stole at least $170,000 in jewelry, then he was robbed again while he was busy losing Game 7 of the World Series in November

I think Puig should look into hiring some security when he’s out of town because burglars just tried to break into his house for a third time. According to TMZ, two guys tried to break into his house through the front door but Puig was able to scare them away by yelling at them through his internet-enabled doorbell.

Revenge is so sweet

FCS North Carolina A&T knocked off an FBS team for the third season in a row, beating East Carolina 28–23 on Sunday. The upset was especially sweet for Bears running back Tarik Cohen, who went to A&T after being repeatedly turned down by ECU. 

Bits & Pieces

A news anchor and a weather reporter got in a fight that left one of them with a fractured skull. ... A bad swing left a golfer with a metal bolt embedded in his leg bone. ... Real Madrid’s rising Brazilian star got bitten on the head during a game. ... A truck full of Axe body spray caught on fire and all the cans exploded. ... Paul McCartney is still getting stoned on hallucinogens.

Someone needs to reboot the simulation

The Rangers’ Feigl sometimes has people ask him to autograph the other Feigl’s baseball card.

BUBBA BAXA

Miami never stood a chance

The nerve on this guy

Go birds?

Romance isn’t dead

What. A. Goal.

Just gutwrenching

A clinic in how not to tackle

The Office meets Tom Clancy

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)