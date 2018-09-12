Sadly, this isn't nearly as cool as it seemed

Only 22 days till next hockey season. pic.twitter.com/DDdhwyDAHz — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 11, 2018

Nationals rookie Spencer Kieboom finally got his first MLB home run on Tuesday in his 45th game and his big grin revealed something puzzling—a missing tooth.

Footage of Kieboom's at-bat shows him spitting out something big and white just before the dinger, leading many people—even the Nats broadcast crew—to assume that he spit out a tooth.

This is @KieBOOM22. That's his tooth flying out of his mouth.



He hit a home run shortly after this. pic.twitter.com/SmPJuq2f7q — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 11, 2018

But unfortunately the thing you saw shooting out of his mouth in the clip above was just a particularly impressive loogie. It would be a bad thing if Kieboom just had teeth falling out of his head at random. He actually lost the tooth while eating breakfast.

Spencer Kieboom says he didn’t lose a tooth on the way to the plate. He lost a temporary tooth eating a baguette at breakfast. — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) September 11, 2018

That must have been a hell of a baguette.

The president and the starting striker

George Weah, the former World Player of the Year, was elected president of his native Liberia earlier this year. The national team was set to retire his No. 14 jersey on Tuesday at a friendly against Nigeria and the 51-year-old Weah shocked everyone by coming out of retirement to play in the game.

President George Weah of Liberia at age 51 🇱🇷 takes a free kick and tries a few trick on @NGSuperEagles defence. You are never too old to fulfil a dream.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oXqOEBfsgi — Jide Ladipo (@JideDGreat) September 11, 2018

Weah's 18-year-old son Timothy suited up last night for the U.S. men's national team against Mexico.

You gotta be kidding me, Dez

Dez Bryant going full burner account. Hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/pHRQWTPW0f — El Dutch (@eldutchsnyds) September 11, 2018

It's a little unfair that Kevin Durant will always be the guy people associate with running burner accounts when it seems like there are actually a ton of athletes doing this.

The best example of this kind of thing is still FS1 trying to drum up support for Skip Bayless's new show.

Funny. Skip Bayless forgot to switch accounts praising himself on a Facebook Live stream pic.twitter.com/WJ22Neleix — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) December 19, 2016

Bits & Pieces

Here's a story I wrote two years ago about an Arena Football League team's logo that was supposed to debut on this date but did not—for very obvious reasons. ... Frank Gore is still in the NFL but his son is already receiving SEC scholarship offers. ... Hawaii plays a noon game at Army on Saturday—which is like playing at 6 a.m. after flying all the way from Hawaii. ... There are some crazy photos of Giraffes in snow after a freak spring snowstorm hit South Africa. ... Apple is dropping the new iPhone later today.

Someone's getting fired

BREAKING: The Charles E. Smith Center Jumbotron has collapsed onto the court. More information to come soon. pic.twitter.com/D9dIh3Ix3d — GW Television (@GWTV) September 11, 2018

At least it's the team colors

I love living in what is definitely not a nightmare

I just got this in a fortune cookie, burn it all down, burn everything, salt the earth, spray acid from the satellites, no, nope, dislike pic.twitter.com/YtVKgJ32DS — Brian Phillips (@brianphillips) September 12, 2018

Welcome to the league, rookie

Man how come this is actually what Sam look like! That boy can spin the hell out the football but we got a lot of work to do on his swag, his look, and everything! You in NEW YORK! 😂😂 #Jets pic.twitter.com/AoM3Q5vyEb — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) September 12, 2018

Five stars automatically

Coaching football should probably be considered some kind of mental illness

Pitt tight ends coach Tim Salem -- the man who opens a Mountain Dew and leaves it in the fridge overnight to enjoy flat the next morning -- hasn't left the team's facility since arriving early Sunday morning after the Penn State loss pic.twitter.com/XK5bdTFmh2 — Craig Meyer (@CraigMeyerPG) September 11, 2018

Stranger than fiction

Author of 'How to Murder Your Husband' arrested for allegedly killing her husband https://t.co/v4cT5W7asH pic.twitter.com/TRjz0IkZhS — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 12, 2018

How do baseball players keep coming down with this?

Astros reliever Brad Peacock has contracted hand, foot and mouth disease, A.J. Hinch said. He reported symptoms to the team after it arrived in Detroit yesterday. He flew back to Houston today. It’s uncertain how long he’ll be out. — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) September 11, 2018

Alley-oop, football style

It's not a USA-Mexico game until someone starts talking trash

How to build an NHL rink

How is the rink at AAC built? We speak with Cody Bateman, our Ice Operations Manager, who walks us through the process from start to finish. pic.twitter.com/Hl3ZkxqhEo — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) September 11, 2018

Kevin Hart talks with Isaiah Thomas

One of the craziest daredevil stunts I've seen

A good song

