Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: No, Nationals Rookie Spencer Kieboom Didn’t Spit Out His Tooth

He actually lost it eating breakfast.

By Dan Gartland
September 12, 2018

Sadly, this isn't nearly as cool as it seemed

Nationals rookie Spencer Kieboom finally got his first MLB home run on Tuesday in his 45th game and his big grin revealed something puzzling—a missing tooth.

Footage of Kieboom's at-bat shows him spitting out something big and white just before the dinger, leading many people—even the Nats broadcast crew—to assume that he spit out a tooth. 

But unfortunately the thing you saw shooting out of his mouth in the clip above was just a particularly impressive loogie. It would be a bad thing if Kieboom just had teeth falling out of his head at random. He actually lost the tooth while eating breakfast.

That must have been a hell of a baguette.

The president and the starting striker

George Weah, the former World Player of the Year, was elected president of his native Liberia earlier this year. The national team was set to retire his No. 14 jersey on Tuesday at a friendly against Nigeria and the 51-year-old Weah shocked everyone by coming out of retirement to play in the game.

Weah's 18-year-old son Timothy suited up last night for the U.S. men's national team against Mexico. 

You gotta be kidding me, Dez

It's a little unfair that Kevin Durant will always be the guy people associate with running burner accounts when it seems like there are actually a ton of athletes doing this. 

The best example of this kind of thing is still FS1 trying to drum up support for Skip Bayless's new show.

Bits & Pieces

Here's a story I wrote two years ago about an Arena Football League team's logo that was supposed to debut on this date but did not—for very obvious reasons. ... Frank Gore is still in the NFL but his son is already receiving SEC scholarship offers. ... Hawaii plays a noon game at Army on Saturday—which is like playing at 6 a.m. after flying all the way from Hawaii. ... There are some crazy photos of Giraffes in snow after a freak spring snowstorm hit South Africa. ... Apple is dropping the new iPhone later today.

Someone's getting fired

At least it's the team colors

I love living in what is definitely not a nightmare

Welcome to the league, rookie

Five stars automatically

My Uber driver had NBA Jam hooked up for passengers to pass the time. from r/nba

Coaching football should probably be considered some kind of mental illness

Stranger than fiction

How do baseball players keep coming down with this? 

Alley-oop, football style

It's not a USA-Mexico game until someone starts talking trash

How to build an NHL rink

Kevin Hart talks with Isaiah Thomas

One of the craziest daredevil stunts I've seen

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)