Best trade of the baseball season

Brewers outfielder (and MVP frontrunner?) Christian Yelich made history last night as only the third player to hit for the cycle twice in the same season, and he’s going home with a piece of that history thanks to a deal he pulled off with a kid in the stands.

A kid named Michael Richter was sitting in the rightfield corner, where Yelich’s fifth-inning homer landed, and had an usher flip him the ball after it landed in the aisle. That was Yelich’s third hit of the game and his 31st homer of the season. An inning later, though, when Yelich hit a triple to complete the cycle, the ball became a little more significant.

Yelich wanted that ball, so he pulled off a trade with Michael in the clubhouse after the game. Yelich got the ball and Michael got to meet the Brewers’ star player, plus a signed bat.

Michael caught @ChristianYelich’s HR tonight and traded it back to him so he could commemorate his historic night. ⚾️ ⚾️ ⚾️ ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/mrgYFHsRva — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 18, 2018

Michael was clearly floored by the experience and now he’s got something to remember it by.

Mike Zimmer has had it up to here with his crappy kickers

Mike Zimmer is cold-blooded pic.twitter.com/jkY0Amk0V8 — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) September 17, 2018

Asked what his reason for cutting rookie kicker Daniel Carlson was, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer responded with another question: “Did you see the game?”

It’s a ruthless answer but this is a team with Super Bowl aspirations that was just denied a win by a series of misses that 90% of kickers would have made.

Was North Texas the last school to pull off that cool trick play?

Was told earlier today that NCAA FB Rules committee is considering a rule amendment possibly as soon as this weekend to close any loophole that would allow a Punt Return similar to UNT’s 90 yd score vs ARK — Tommy Craft (@tommycraftespn) September 17, 2018

Sadly, it makes total sense that the NCAA would consider banning that slick trick play North Texas ran against Arkansas. The play is as dangerous as it is awesome. UNT ran it perfectly, but the return man could have easily been hit out of his shoes by a more alert gunner.

Bits & Pieces

The Patriots traded for Josh Gordon because of course they did. ... The Browns are breaking out their all-brown Color Rush uniforms for the first time next Thursday against the Jets. ... Coca Cola, the original cocaine-infused beverage, is looking to get into the burgeoning marijuana-infused beverage business. ... Milwaukee is getting a new indie league team and I love how simple the name and logo are. ... Here’s the latest thing that Elon Musk says he’s going to do but is far enough that people will forget about it if it doesn’t happen. ... A California man posted an entire Marvel movie to Facebook, which was viewed over six million times, and he thought he wouldn’t go to jail.

Shoutout to Doug Flutie

Respect the dropkick!



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/PCojB7lXVT — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 18, 2018

What did we do to deserve an onside drop-kick tonight? 😩 pic.twitter.com/A2QIf1DDCa — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 18, 2018

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: But the Seahawk’s adorable kicking antics disguise a terrible truth - it will not find enough offense to survive the harsh winter. — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) September 18, 2018

Kawhi is from outer space

Nick Saban’s been eating nothing but Little Debbie cakes and it’s worked out fine for him

Jimbo Fisher: "I love Southern Cooking, I can't give it up"



Me: "Would you go full Vegan for a year if it meant you beat Bama this weekend?"



Jimbo: "ZERO doubt. I love winning too much to care about food"



Question, would you go Vegan for a year if it meant a win for your team? — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) September 17, 2018

Condolences to Marcus Smart and his family

NBA players keep turning the tables on reporters

Former Salt Lake Tribune writer Tony Jones has agreed to join The Athletic to cover the Utah Jazz and NBA, according to league sources #rumors — Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) September 17, 2018

Huge loss for us here

Lee Jenkins, Sports Illustrated’s lead NBA writer for the last eight years, is leaving SI to take a position in the Los Angeles Clippers front office as the franchise’s Executive Director of Research & Identity https://t.co/Ui58CsJ5rC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 18, 2018

Ah, that classic saying

Jon Gruden said "hindsight's 50/50" on the Khalil Mack trade. Hopes return of PJ Hall will prove #Raiders made the right decision. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 17, 2018

Worst driving lesson ever

~1245p 20125 Arrowhead Rd. Gburg, Car into community pool of the North Creek Community Center in Montgomery Village. No injuries. 2 occupants self rescued. appears to Driver error during parking practice session. @GPDNews investigating pic.twitter.com/4KbYU0Qc0J — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 15, 2018

A... fire? tornado?

The cast of The Sandlot tries not to laugh at bad jokes

These accent analysis videos are some of the coolest things on the internet

A good song

