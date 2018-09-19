Twitter doesn't like anything, but Twitter was particularly salty on Wednesday after it was announced that Maroon 5 would be performing at halftime of Super Bowl LII in Atlanta.

Considering Atlanta's rich music history, many people were baffled by the selection of Maroon 5. NFL fans are also tired of the league always going with the "safe" choice for a halftime show thanks to Justin Timberlake ripping off part of Janet Jackson's top many, many years ago.

Anyway, hopefully Adam Levine stays off Twitter for a little while, because the venom was strong.

A brief list of musicians more fitting for Atlanta's Super Bowl than Maroon 5 pic.twitter.com/TF8oTEkADa — Jason Kirk (@JasonKirkSBN) September 19, 2018

Maroon 5 is the music equivalent of this kind of dessert choice pic.twitter.com/JQngKd0mol — Chelsea Rose (@c_helsearose) September 19, 2018

Maroon 5 are performing at a Super Bowl held in Atlanta as punishment for the Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead with less than two minutes left in the third quarter — Zito (@_Zeets) September 19, 2018

Atlanta, home of Outkast, T.I., Future, Ludacris, Usher, etc., gets Maroon 5 to play the damn Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/KHpGNRsJGX — Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) September 19, 2018

Here are a few acts I wish were playing the Super Bowl instead of Maroon 5:



O-Town

Rome w/out Sublime

Tom Hanks & Dan Aykroyd doing the Dragnet rap

Casey Anthony

The dancing Six Flags old man

Brooke Hogan

Blake Lively’s sister performing "Take That" from Teen Witch — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) September 19, 2018

Look, I get that you may not think they fit Atlanta but Maroon 5 is easily the most Super Bowl Halftime musical group of all time. — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) September 19, 2018

Putting the Super Bowl in Atlanta and then having Maroon 5 as the halftime show is like going to Italy and ordering a banana & mayo sandwich. — Dan (@AtIantaDan) September 19, 2018

OMG I LOVE MAROON 5!!!!! I AM SO HAPPY THEY’RE PLAYING THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!!!!!!! Here’s my dream set:



1. Rihanna’s parts in If I Never See Your Face Again

2. 13 minutes of silence — Matt (@mttspdfr) September 19, 2018

These guys > Maroon 5 Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/4Z330rZOff — Skeletor Rigby (@JenJenMichelle) September 19, 2018

SUPERBOWL SETLIST:

*enter Maroon 5

1. Moves Like Jagger

*enter Rihanna

2. If I Never See Your Face Again (feat. Rihanna)

*Maroon 5 leaves

3. Disturbia

4. Don't Stop The Music / Umbrella medley

5. Russian Roulette

6. Love On The Brain

7. We Found Love https://t.co/kpf2mABUR1 — skye (@FlexinFerg) September 19, 2018

If Roger Goodell was creating a band in a lab to play halftime of the Super Bowl from now until the end of time, the result would be Maroon 5 — Ben Lockhart (@lockhartbp) September 19, 2018

.@nfl: “We need a halftime show for the Super Bowl”



The city of Atlanta:

2 Chainz

3 stacks

Future

Migos

Flocka

Jeezy

THUGGER

Gucci

Big Boi

T.I.

Luda@nfl: “Hey what about Maroon 5?” — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 19, 2018

So people will complain if Players take a knee. But are fine with Maroon 5 performing. What twisted World are we living in now? https://t.co/XnLDAWZb0Q — Scott H (@Scottdiavolo) September 19, 2018

Why does it matter that Maroon 5 is doing Super Bowl if you’re boycotting the NFL? pic.twitter.com/GRqlxTQdSs — Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) September 19, 2018

Super Bowl LIII takes place Feb. 3 and will air on CBS.