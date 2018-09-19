With Super Bowl LII in Atlanta, people were not happy about Maroon 5 getting the halftime gig.
Twitter doesn't like anything, but Twitter was particularly salty on Wednesday after it was announced that Maroon 5 would be performing at halftime of Super Bowl LII in Atlanta.
Considering Atlanta's rich music history, many people were baffled by the selection of Maroon 5. NFL fans are also tired of the league always going with the "safe" choice for a halftime show thanks to Justin Timberlake ripping off part of Janet Jackson's top many, many years ago.
Anyway, hopefully Adam Levine stays off Twitter for a little while, because the venom was strong.
A brief list of musicians more fitting for Atlanta's Super Bowl than Maroon 5 pic.twitter.com/TF8oTEkADa— Jason Kirk (@JasonKirkSBN) September 19, 2018
Maroon 5 is the music equivalent of this kind of dessert choice pic.twitter.com/JQngKd0mol— Chelsea Rose (@c_helsearose) September 19, 2018
Maroon 5 are performing at a Super Bowl held in Atlanta as punishment for the Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead with less than two minutes left in the third quarter— Zito (@_Zeets) September 19, 2018
Atlanta, home of Outkast, T.I., Future, Ludacris, Usher, etc., gets Maroon 5 to play the damn Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/KHpGNRsJGX— Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) September 19, 2018
Here are a few acts I wish were playing the Super Bowl instead of Maroon 5:— Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) September 19, 2018
O-Town
Rome w/out Sublime
Tom Hanks & Dan Aykroyd doing the Dragnet rap
Casey Anthony
The dancing Six Flags old man
Brooke Hogan
Blake Lively’s sister performing "Take That" from Teen Witch
Look, I get that you may not think they fit Atlanta but Maroon 5 is easily the most Super Bowl Halftime musical group of all time.— Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) September 19, 2018
Putting the Super Bowl in Atlanta and then having Maroon 5 as the halftime show is like going to Italy and ordering a banana & mayo sandwich.— Dan (@AtIantaDan) September 19, 2018
OMG I LOVE MAROON 5!!!!! I AM SO HAPPY THEY’RE PLAYING THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!!!!!!! Here’s my dream set:— Matt (@mttspdfr) September 19, 2018
1. Rihanna’s parts in If I Never See Your Face Again
2. 13 minutes of silence
These guys > Maroon 5 Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/4Z330rZOff— Skeletor Rigby (@JenJenMichelle) September 19, 2018
SUPERBOWL SETLIST:— skye (@FlexinFerg) September 19, 2018
*enter Maroon 5
1. Moves Like Jagger
*enter Rihanna
2. If I Never See Your Face Again (feat. Rihanna)
*Maroon 5 leaves
3. Disturbia
4. Don't Stop The Music / Umbrella medley
5. Russian Roulette
6. Love On The Brain
7. We Found Love https://t.co/kpf2mABUR1
If Roger Goodell was creating a band in a lab to play halftime of the Super Bowl from now until the end of time, the result would be Maroon 5— Ben Lockhart (@lockhartbp) September 19, 2018
.@nfl: “We need a halftime show for the Super Bowl”— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 19, 2018
The city of Atlanta:
2 Chainz
3 stacks
Future
Migos
Flocka
Jeezy
THUGGER
Gucci
Big Boi
T.I.
Luda@nfl: “Hey what about Maroon 5?”
So people will complain if Players take a knee. But are fine with Maroon 5 performing. What twisted World are we living in now? https://t.co/XnLDAWZb0Q— Scott H (@Scottdiavolo) September 19, 2018
Why does it matter that Maroon 5 is doing Super Bowl if you’re boycotting the NFL? pic.twitter.com/GRqlxTQdSs— Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) September 19, 2018
Super Bowl LIII takes place Feb. 3 and will air on CBS.