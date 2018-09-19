Twitter Had Some Very Strong Thoughts About Maroon 5 Being Named the Halftime Act At Super Bowl LIII

With Super Bowl LII in Atlanta, people were not happy about Maroon 5 getting the halftime gig.

By Jimmy Traina
September 19, 2018

Twitter doesn't like anything, but Twitter was particularly salty on Wednesday after it was announced that Maroon 5 would be performing at halftime of Super Bowl LII in Atlanta.

Considering Atlanta's rich music history, many people were baffled by the selection of Maroon 5. NFL fans are also tired of the league always going with the "safe" choice for a halftime show thanks to Justin Timberlake ripping off part of Janet Jackson's top many, many years ago.

Anyway, hopefully Adam Levine stays off Twitter for a little while, because the venom was strong. 

Super Bowl LIII takes place Feb. 3 and will air on CBS.

