Can you believe he did this twice?

Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg pulled off something last night that I would usually say you’ve never seen before. His second-inning fastball ran inside on Marlins batter Brian Anderson, hitting Anderson in the elbow. Then it hit catcher Matt Wieters in the shoulder. Then it bounced off Wieters and caught umpire Brian Knight in the mask.

Surely that kind of magic bullet can only be fired once, right? No, this is the second time in the span of a week that Strasburg has done this very thing. In his start last Wednesday against the Phillies, Strasburg plunked Jorge Alfaro, Wieters and ump Hunter Wendelstedt all with one miracle of physics.

Strasburg threw a pitch that hit literally everyone. pic.twitter.com/up0XZO5gKf — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 13, 2018

I guess that’s just the kind of bad luck the Nats are having this season. When Strasburg hits somebody, he runs the risk of injuring multiple people.

Look at what’s coming to NHL 19

The latest installment of the NHL video game will feature a 1-on-1-on-1 mode that should be really fun if you’re good at deking (I am not). I always appreciate when sports video games add features to the new editions that make them more than just a roster update.

Bits & Pieces

Former NBA player Matt Barnes says he smoked weed after every shootaround. ... Giant bales of marijuana are washing up on Florida beaches and people are stupid enough to walk away with them thinking they won’t get arrested. ... A 45-year-old man was arrested for threatening an 11-year-old boy after losing to him in Fortnite. ... Tyler, the Creator is doing the music for the remake of The Grinch. ... An Orioles rookie got a Little League home run for his first MLB hit.

For when you want to watch a game but you also want to miss half of the action because you’re dry-heaving

Jägermeister is now the "official shot of the NHL." I'm not kidding. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 18, 2018

Lightning star Alex Killorn with an homage to his fellow Harvard man

Prince Amukamara does his homework

Lol you found the play! — Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) September 18, 2018

Rich people are space aliens

last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

It must be weird to have your own dad featured in a video game

The worst part is she doesn’t realize they’re on TV

Rejected!

Stefon Diggs really tried to Lambeau leap 😂 pic.twitter.com/SpHbMh05vN — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 18, 2018

That’s not where you want to see a boat

Gourmet Twizzlers

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.