Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Flyers Mascot, Gritty, Steals America’s Hearts in Debut

What’s not to love?

By Dan Gartland
September 25, 2018

Everybody loves Gritty, the Flyers’ new mascot

I have to admit, when the Flyers first introduced Gritty, their new mascot, to the world yesterday afternoon I was not a fan. I think it was mostly the lack of a nose and a natural aversion to mascots. 

But by the end of the day I did a 180. Gritty made his on-ice debut last night and it was a resounding success.

He slipped and fell numerous times. 

He used the T-shirt cannon as a weapon. 

He imitated Kim Kardashian. 

Just total humiliation

It’s even better when you see Cam Heyward’s reaction.

View this post on Instagram

#97 (@camhey97) reacts to this NASTY stiff arm 😤

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on

There’s no fighting in the bleachers

(Extremely NSFW language.)

A fight broke out in the Wrigley Field bleachers after last night’s loss to the Pirates, which was very upsetting to the man in the blue windbreaker, who lives by a very simple code: “There’s no fighting in the bleachers.”

Bits & Pieces

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen reportedly threatened to shoot someone at the team hotel the night before Sunday’s game. ... An Indonesian teenager survived seven weeks adrift on a raft in the open ocean. ... Dolphins veteran William Hayes tore his ACL by trying to avoid a roughing the passer call under the new body weight rule. ... Here’s a list of all the horror movies coming to Netflix in time for Halloween.

I don’t think LeBron wants to refer to the crew of washed up vets as “mud”

Meanwhile, the Giants, No. 1 team, are 12 games under .500

All NBA players should have ’70s hair again

Ah, Kawhi Leonard, the smoothest player in the NBA

LeBron’s first press conference in L.A. attracted more people than a Clippers game

The Knicks will be interesting this season, at least

Zlatan stays on brand

Trailer: All Square

This looks like a fun movie, from Vertical Entertainment and starring Michael Kelly, who you may know from House of Cards. It comes out Oct. 12 in theaters and on demand. 

Wanna watch a bunch of trucks get wrecked

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

