Traina Thoughts: John Sterling's Classic 'Yankees Win, Thhhheeee Yankees Win' Call Sounded Very Different Thursday

The legendary John Sterling injured himself while doing his famous "Yankees win" call.

By Jimmy Traina
September 28, 2018

1. In New York, John Sterling, the voice of the New York Yankees, is a legend and an icon. Around the country, you may not be overly familiar with Sterling's work on the radio, but you've surely heard his "Yankees win, thhhhhhhhhhhhe Yankees win" call if you're a baseball fan.

Unfortunately for Sterling, while making that trademark call on Thursday after the Yankees thumped the Rays 12-1, he had a little mishap, as you can hear above. 

It sounds like Sterling will be just fine and we couldn't be more grateful for that since the 80-year-old has an unbelieveable streak going of not missing an inning calling Yankees games since 1989. He discussed the streak and much more on his SI Media Podcast apperance in May.

2. Not only did Jared Goff put on one of the greatest performances you'll ever see from a quarterback in Thursday night's 38-31 win against the Vikings, he also had the quote of the night.

3. Eagles defensive end Chris Long continues to be one of the most generous athletes in sports. After donating his entire 2017 salary for educational equality, he's back at it. This time he's donating a quarter of his 2018 salary in hopes of getting books to children.

4. Despite ratings beind down a little bit, and in my opinion the broadcast being unwatchable, ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball crew of Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez and Jessica Mendoza will remain intact for next season. The New York Post speculates that A-Rod may not have been entirely on board with that.

5. C.C. Sabathia got tons of attention yesterday for 1) hitting a Rays batter the right way after Tampa threw at the head of his teammate Austin Romine and 2) sacrificing a $500,000 bonus that would've been triggered if Sabathia pitched two more innings instead of getting ejected. What's been underrated from this whole thing is Aaron Judge was ready to take on 17 members of the Rays bullpen and none of them wanted a piece of the 6-foot-7 slugger.

Judge played it very coy while talking about the incident after the game.

6. Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Tessitore never wants to call baseball, wishes he was good enough to call hockey and his dream assignment is to call a WWE event. These were just some of the topics covered in a very fun interview on the newest SI Media Podcast. You can listen below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since there was a lot of talk about beer on Thursday, here's one of the greatest segments in WWE history.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Monday Night Football's matchup in Week 11 is Chiefs-Rams. What do you think the over/under will be?

