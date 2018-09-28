1. In New York, John Sterling, the voice of the New York Yankees, is a legend and an icon. Around the country, you may not be overly familiar with Sterling's work on the radio, but you've surely heard his "Yankees win, thhhhhhhhhhhhe Yankees win" call if you're a baseball fan.

Unfortunately for Sterling, while making that trademark call on Thursday after the Yankees thumped the Rays 12-1, he had a little mishap, as you can hear above.

It sounds like Sterling will be just fine and we couldn't be more grateful for that since the 80-year-old has an unbelieveable streak going of not missing an inning calling Yankees games since 1989. He discussed the streak and much more on his SI Media Podcast apperance in May.

2. Not only did Jared Goff put on one of the greatest performances you'll ever see from a quarterback in Thursday night's 38-31 win against the Vikings, he also had the quote of the night.

QB Jared Goff was asked if the Rams' performance against the Vikings reminded him of the Showtime Lakers.



Goff's response: "I don't know. I wasn't alive." — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 28, 2018

3. Eagles defensive end Chris Long continues to be one of the most generous athletes in sports. After donating his entire 2017 salary for educational equality, he's back at it. This time he's donating a quarter of his 2018 salary in hopes of getting books to children.

Big news! We are continuing our commitment to education this this season with the launch of First Quarter for Literacy! I’m donating a quarter of my salary and teaming up with the @PhillySJUnited to support #Philly’s @Readby4th campaign and make sure we do our part [cont 1 of 3] pic.twitter.com/YpeQcKvpYh — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) September 28, 2018

[cont 2 of 3] to develop strong readers by 4th grade. Did you know that if kids are reading on grade level by the start of 4th grade, they are much more likely to succeed in school, graduate on time, and go on to earn more throughout their lives. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) September 28, 2018

[cont 3 of 3] Help us get as many books to kids who need them! Learn more about our #FirstQuarterforLiteracy drive, and how you can team up with us to #makeadifference at https://t.co/4up4couYa8 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) September 28, 2018

My goal is to get at least 75,000 books to kids we are 27,500 now. Let’s do this Philly! https://t.co/8TDLPAtOnR — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) September 28, 2018

4. Despite ratings beind down a little bit, and in my opinion the broadcast being unwatchable, ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball crew of Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez and Jessica Mendoza will remain intact for next season. The New York Post speculates that A-Rod may not have been entirely on board with that.

News: ESPN sticks with Jessica Mendoza amid A-Rod coup rumors https://t.co/2JaHm3iytB via @nypostsports — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 27, 2018

5. C.C. Sabathia got tons of attention yesterday for 1) hitting a Rays batter the right way after Tampa threw at the head of his teammate Austin Romine and 2) sacrificing a $500,000 bonus that would've been triggered if Sabathia pitched two more innings instead of getting ejected. What's been underrated from this whole thing is Aaron Judge was ready to take on 17 members of the Rays bullpen and none of them wanted a piece of the 6-foot-7 slugger.

I’d put my money on Aaron Judge. pic.twitter.com/Y0XIIsN1PQ — Bronx Bomber Ball (@BronxBomberBall) September 27, 2018

Aaron Judge probably would win this 17 vs. 1 Lumberjack match. pic.twitter.com/2xLrMe1EP7 — Evan Daniel (@itsevandaniel) September 27, 2018

CC Sabathia wanting to defend Austin Romine (of all people!) so badly he cost himself $500,000 is good, but the best part was undoubtedly Aaron Judge immediately facing off with the entire Rays bullpen. pic.twitter.com/m0i6vYrkcw — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) September 27, 2018

Judge played it very coy while talking about the incident after the game.

6. Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Tessitore never wants to call baseball, wishes he was good enough to call hockey and his dream assignment is to call a WWE event. These were just some of the topics covered in a very fun interview on the newest SI Media Podcast. You can listen below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since there was a lot of talk about beer on Thursday, here's one of the greatest segments in WWE history.

