Game 4 of the ALCS was four hours and 33 minutes of drama, and the tension started in the bottom of the first when Jose Altuve hit a ball over the wall and Mookie Betts was unable to catch it because a fan got in the way. I’ll have a closer look at the play in just a second, but first I just want to examine this tremendous photograph of the critical moment.

When Adam Jones was involved in a similar situation during the World Baseball Classic (but actually caught the ball), Kenny Ducey wrote post here ranking the faces of the fans in the frame. When I saw this photo of Betts I knew I had to do the same thing.

8. The guy who isn’t sure it was a good idea for the fan to try to catch the ball

7. The guy who realizes this is going to go viral

6. The woman screaming at the top of her lungs

5. The guy who might be asleep

4. The guy who looks like he saw a ghost

3. The guy who just cost his team two runs

2. The guy who looks like he’s doing heavy reps at the gym

1. The guy who really went out of his way to interfere

This is the most controversial moment of the postseason

Mookie Betts was about to rob José Altuve of a home run ... until a fan's hand got in the way.



It was ruled an out on review. pic.twitter.com/NLzAnNJ1vj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 18, 2018

So tell me, should this have been called an out due to fan interference or a home run?

Joe West called it fan interference and the MLB replay crew in New York agreed with him. But the rules clearly state that you can’t have fan interference if the player reaches over the wall.

We probably would have had a better idea of whether Betts reached into the stands or the fan reached onto the field if we had a shot parallel to the wall, except...

DOWN IN FRONT pic.twitter.com/6G5mE4XTDA — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 18, 2018

MLB probably could devise the technology to figure these sorts of calls out more easily, but in the meantime I think this is a good solution:

This is SUCH an easy problem to fix. Just put something between the wall and the first row of seats, like the flower beds in DC and Philly. — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) October 18, 2018

Game 4 was all about defense

It’s really ironic that Betts didn’t make this catch when you see how many other defensive gems the Astros and Red Sox made last night.

Betts gunned down the speedy Tony Kemp when he tried to stretch a single into a double.

Josh Reddick saved multiple runs with a catch on a sinking liner with the bases loaded.

Then Andrew Benintendi made an eerily similar catch in the bottom of the ninth to end the game.

This guy turned it around for the Knicks

New York Knicks players: 0/9

New York Knicks fans: 1/1



(via @bfg728) pic.twitter.com/IZmAzkazZD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 18, 2018

The Knicks hadn’t hit a field goal when this guy stepped on the court and drained one from the center circle. Then the offense exploded for a franchise-record 49 points in the second quarter and they blew out the Hawks 126–107.

The guy even caught the eye of Knicks coach David Fizdale.

Bits & Pieces

WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins is expecting her first child. ... The hit Comedy Central show “Nathan for You” won’t be coming back for a fourth season. ... Astrology is total crap but you have to take a six-hour test to practice it. ... Ellen tried to set up U.S. Open champ Naomi Osaka with Hollywood megastar Michael B. Jordan. ... No matter how bad you think your job is it’s not as bad as the South Carolina divers who swam through 90 feet of raw sewage. ... NFL owners are quietly unsure if the Chargers’ move to Los Angeles will work out.

Navy’s uniforms for the Army-Navy game are fresh as hell

David Price’s wife thinks he should do more yardwork

Funny...I’ve NEVER seen you do this at home @DAVIDprice24 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WozfaSci7s — Tiffany Nicole Price (@tif_price) October 17, 2018

Bill Belichick won’t let you compare anyone to the best pass-rusher ever

Bill Belichick on if Khalil Mack is up there with Lawrence Taylor:



"Wait a minute, we're talking about Lawrence Taylor, now. I'm not putting anybody in Lawrence Taylor's class." pic.twitter.com/Owgo0Pqaer — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) October 17, 2018

Jets star Patrik Laine plays a lot of Fortnite

Zion Williamson can do more than just dunk

ZION AT THE BUZZER FTW. DEEP bucket to catch a dub in the team scrimmage. 👀👀👀 @ZionW32 pic.twitter.com/mEMajfbviN — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) October 17, 2018

Vince Carter playing at age 42 will be my favorite narrative of the NBA season

Vince Carter just got double-teamed by Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson.



He's two years older than both of them combined. — Boban Wobjanovic (@World_Wide_Wob) October 18, 2018

That’s roughly 75 pounds of beer he’s running off with

(Illegal) beer run! Arlington police are searching for this guy who managed to grab five cases 😯 of beer from a convenience store and flee the scene. pic.twitter.com/gm4MbtcqUW — WFAA (@wfaa) October 17, 2018

A good song

