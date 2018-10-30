1. Some of you reading this may recall my tenure creating/writing Hot Clicks from 2007 to 2013, where athlete relationship stories were a staple.

I've moved on from all that, but every now and again, I see something so good that I have to weigh in on it. Today is one of those days.

Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola was caught enjoying some beach time over the weekend with a Miami sports anchor.

Danny Amendola gets cozy with a girl who isn't Olivia Culpo in Miami. https://t.co/xAuoMVdJWa — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 29, 2018

Now, there is no actual proof anything happened between the two, but the pictures do not exactly look good and Amendola is reportedly playing the "just friends" card. But, man, if Olivia Culpo can get cheated on...

Based on cryptic Instagram posts it doesn't seem like Culpo is buying Amendola's "friends" story. Shortly after TMZ posted the pics of the duo frolicking in the water and engaging in very close conversation, Culpo dedicated an Instagram post to "all the snakes out there."

Now that's well played.

In happier news for Culpo, it was just announced that she'll be returning for the 2019 SI Swimsuit issue.

2. After criticizing ESPN's Monday Night Football last week, I was pleasantly surprised to see the telecast tighten things up last night. There were much fewer booth shoots, they only went to Booger McFarland on his crane a couple of times and I don't think I saw the back of anyone's head. Overall, there was a vast improvement in the broadcast. It also seems like ESPN heard the pleas of people in the stands who were stuck behind McFarland's crane because the TV monitors were gone last night and clear glass was used instead.

@espn @NFL_MNF Hey Booger I see you bro! Let's get together next Monday night 😎👀

I see the new glass 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/iaVCsLWJ9i — LPG - NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) October 30, 2018

Lastly, McFaland had the line of the night when talking about the size of Bills receiver, Kelvin Benjamin.

😂😂😂😂😂 OMG Booger just said Kelvin Benjamin is “probably a Popeyes Biscuit away from being a TE” 😂😂😂😂 I. Am. deceased 😭 pic.twitter.com/cW4zkzN5P4 — Luke (@lukejbrewer) October 30, 2018

3. With Halloween tomorrow, I wanted to share some notable costumes I've already seen on social media. We have, in order, Billy Bob from Varsity Blues, Browns offensive line coach and hater of stretching, Bob Wylie, a mini Connor McGregor and Capitals star Tom Wilson paying tribute to The Sandlot.

These parents win Halloween pic.twitter.com/PP3rAOiYgT — Ben Palmer ⚔️ (@CoachBenPalmer) October 27, 2018

Genius costume idea: Pregnant Browns fan dresses up as Bob Wylie



"SET HUT!" 😂😂😂



(via r/Browns, u/MichaelDayton) pic.twitter.com/vbwYmWsemN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 29, 2018

4. LeBron's about to trade the entire Lakers roster.

You probably don't want to be around when LeBron James' patience runs out pic.twitter.com/nDg1W1cFvt — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 30, 2018

5. Scott Van Pelt's always entertaining Bad Beats was especially good last night. #KickerSwag

6. The name "Matt Vasgersian" was a big problem for Mike Francesa yesterday.

Mike Francesa attempts to pronounce Matt Vasgersian's name. This is absolutely incredible. 😂 pic.twitter.com/omSdDyVRB8 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) October 29, 2018

7. John Cena officially won't be part of the WWE's upcoming show in Saudi Arabia. Reports say Cena was uncomfortable participating in the event after the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. If you listened to Cena on my podcast a couple of weeks ago, this news shouldn't surprise you. He clearly is in a position where he can call his own shots and do what he wants. He also, at 41 years old, seems to have a firm grasp on his values and what is important in his life. If you haven't listened to the interview, you can check it out below.

8. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Here is one man singing Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody as 42 different artists from Kendrick Lamar to Ozzy Osbourne to Frank Sinatra.

