John Cena will not compete at WWE's Crown Jewel World Cup tournament event in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 2, and will be replaced by Bobby Lashley, WWE authority figure Baron Corbin announced during Monday Night RAW.

Corbin told Lashley that he qualified for Crown Jewel, which will be held at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, for his performance in Monday night's bout. He said that Lashley would replace Cena because the latter was "someone who didn't qualify" and had been placed in the event automatically.

The development follows recent news of Cena and Daniel Bryan's refusal to partake in Crown Jewel, which was first reported by Barstool Sports' Robbie Fox. In the report, Fox noted the current political climate as reason several fighters have expressed hesitance to compete in the region.

Tensions in Saudi Arabia have been sparked following the recent murder of Saudi-born journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Khashoggi had been a prominent critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. After making several alterations to the story of his death, Saudi prosecutors last week said that his murder had been premeditated.

U.S. senators and some mainstream American media, such as Last Week Tonight host John Oliver, have criticized WWE's plans to hold an upcoming event in the region. However, the company officially announced last week that Crown Jewel would go on as scheduled.

Crown Jewel will be a follow-up event to the WWE event held in Saudi Arabia in April, called Greatest Royal Rumble. Female competitors were barred from competing, and the event was used as a vehicle of propaganda promoting bin Salman's regime, with Cena publicly complimenting the leadership for the opportunity to partake in the event.

Cena has yet to officially make any public comments surrounding his decision for this weekend's tournament, but it's now clear he will not be competing.