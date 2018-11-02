“It’s everything I dreamed of”

Leave it to an undrafted third-string quarterback to make a matchup of one-win teams one of the most interesting NFL games of the season.

The Niners-Raiders was being hyped as possibly the worst prime-time NFL game ever and it probably would have been—if a quarterback seeing his first NFL action hadn’t stunned everyone by playing a flawless game.

Nick Mullens was 16 of 22 passing for 262 yards and three touchdowns. His passer rating was 151.9, the best for a debut since 1970. His performance was so impressive—and so unexpected—that Twitter verified his account in the middle of the game.

After leading the Niners to a 34-3 win, he (understandably) struggled to contain his emotions during an interview with Erin Andrews. Before even answering the first question from Andrews, Mullens had to pause to compose himself.

Andrews went on to say, “I was told you’re a calm, cool and collected guy, but it looks like you’re getting emotional.” While Mullens wasn’t so collected during his interview with Andrews, he was cool as a cucumber when fellow Southern Miss alum Brett Favre called to congratulate him.

The video above won’t play on this site because the NFL is the least fan-friendly league in the United States, but I promise it’s worth opening in a new tab to watch. It’s awesome to see just how much this meant to Mullens. Throughout the interviews, both with Andrews and with the postgame crew, he says repeatedly, “I love football.” In any other situation it would come off as a cliché, but in Mullens’s case you know he’s 100% sincere.

All hell breaks loose at Scottish soccer game

Soccer games in Europe can be a raucous affair, as this match in Scotland proved.

First, a goalkeeper got punched in the face when he went to retreive the ball near the stands.

Then, a coach got plunked in the face by a coin.

“I hope someone deals with it and I hope to meet the guy face to face,” the coach said later.

Two seconds, two goals

The Canadiens set a new NHL record last night by scoring two goals just two seconds apart, breaking the previous record of three seconds.

Legendary SI NFL writer Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman was before my time but there’s no doubting he was the best. ... A New Mexico linebacker got suspended after he put his teammate in the hospital. ... Andy Staples says Maryland should go outside the box and hire Navy’s coach to replace D.J. Durkin.

The (second) worst hit Chris Simms ever got

Check out this deadly precision

Nice moment for Patrik Laine, netting a hat trick in his home country

The crazy thing is, that’s a longboard

Protect Russell Westbrook at all costs

Westbrook just pulled a Shammgod on Cody Zeller who stood no chance, then imitated himself pic.twitter.com/ZZJAKebVMY — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 2, 2018

Akron! Northern Illinois! Feel the excitement!

Coach O is the best

Three fist pumps!



Coach O fired up about #LSU fans showing up in RVs Thursday morning. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/xpbxbMuEdi — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 2, 2018

Nick Saban is ready for tomorrow night

Nick Saban was just asked what he will choose during the coin toss at LSU -- kick or receive?



Saban: "To be honest with you, I hope we elect to kick ass, is what I hope we do." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) November 2, 2018

Well that was a bad idea

Russian man shows that chloroform instant sleeping trick from movies doesn't work (don't try it at home!) pic.twitter.com/PYCVhdyBFG — English Russia (@EnglishRussia1) October 27, 2018

Hunting sounds like fun

Adams and York Co Game Warden David reports that on the first day of the dove and goose seasons, a man was apprehended while driving a golf cart through game lands fields, with a loaded rifle next to him, no hunting licenses and an open alcoholic beverage, while intoxicated. — PA Game Commission (@PAGameComm) October 31, 2018

This has to be the most coolest house in the neighborhood

A good song

