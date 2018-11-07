Dwight thought he was Tim Duncan

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

At one point, Dwight Howard was one of the most dominant players in the NBA. His supreme athleticism and freakish muscle mass made him nearly unstoppable around the basket on either side of the floor. But he was never much of a shooter. His career free-throw shooting percentage is 56.6%.

As the NBA has moved away from the interior game that Howard made his name on, he has tried to reinvent himself in the mold of the modern NBA big man. Before last season, Howard said he was going to add a three-point shot to his game (he went 1-for-7 from deep that season). This summer, he was spotted practicing pull-up threes.

That brings us to last night, when Howard decided to take this shot.

Dwight's been working on the jumper 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tl5d9Q0YoH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2018

I think Patrick Ewing can accurately speak for every NBA fan in this case.

Patrick Ewing the realest pic.twitter.com/RGwT93ILs6 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 4, 2018

As Dwight’s shot chart from last season shows, he has practiced that shot—he’s just not very good at it.

Dwight actually didn’t have a terrible game last night. He scored only eight points but added 11 rebounds. But if the Wizards want to reverse their fortunes after this 2-8 start, it’s probably a good idea to let John Wall and Brad Beal start taking the perimeter shots.

The chicken finger woman is up to her old tricks

Remember this woman, Alexa Greenfield, who dipped her chicken in a soda at the U.S. Open and later told me it was because she was hungover? Well here she is again, doing what she does best at a Knicks game. Alexa told me she posted a clip on Instagram early in the game and a cameraman found her later on in the night to put her up on the big screen.

She’s really trying to extend her 15 minutes of fame by dipping chicken fingers in soda at sporting events around the New York area and posting it to the Instagram page you see above. She’s even going to start selling a cola-flavored dipping sauce soon.

Major props to Andrew Jones

What a scene: Andrew's first bucket for Texas since his leukemia diagnosis and the crowd loves it. pic.twitter.com/k7aPmlomda — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 7, 2018

Texas’s Andrew Jones, who completed eight months of chemotherapy in August, scored a bucket in his first game back with the team.

The best of SI

You may remember a teenage Romanian basketball player who went viral a few years ago because he’s 7'7" of all arms and legs. Now he’s LaMelo Ball’s high school teammate.

Around the sports world

The Mets’ GM says Tim Tebow could make the opening day roster. (I’m sure it’s not important that the Mets’ GM used to be Tebow’s agent.) ... A soccer player is accused of getting intentionally suspended so he could go see his boyhood club play a big rivalry match. ... Mike Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser are going to do play-by-play for a hoops game between their alma maters.

Sister Jean is 99 years old and still going strong

Back for another season. pic.twitter.com/W9MHXTSK8U — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) November 7, 2018

Maybe all of Jimmy Butler’s teammates don’t hate him

Butler ended up not being able to make the trip. Let Tyus Jones take the plane himself. So Tyus is there for the big night and will be back in plenty of time for the Lakers game tomorrow night. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 7, 2018

This block and assist combo from Zion Williamson is unreal

Zion and RJ out here toying with Kentucky...



(via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/igl3QwKxdM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2018

R.I.P. Barry Sanders

Vince Carter will never stop dunking

Not a bad first half.



🎥: pic.twitter.com/mO93QrRxVs — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 7, 2018

Maybe the Sens should hold off on the Uber ads after this week’s news

A banner advertisement inside Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre:



“Uber: You bring the noise” pic.twitter.com/UGBbfA19hy — Chris Ryan (@ChrisRyan_NJ) November 6, 2018

10 goals in 10 games

Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson is no joke.

Not sports

A Florida man jumped into a crocodile exhibit and—surprise, surprise—was bitten by a crocodile. ... I’m just going to paste this headline verbatim: Olivia Wilde’s mom Leslie Cockburn loses House race to ‘bigfoot erotica’ fan. ... The dead owner of a Nevada brothel won his election for local office in a landslide. ... A Breaking Bad movie is in the works.

Alaska had the coolest voting stickers

Alaska has the cool I voted stickers! Vote people! pic.twitter.com/tc54LpJM6h — audrey saylor (@audreysays123) November 5, 2018

Hero springs into action

[youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=65&v=8MrBG66R3yk]

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.