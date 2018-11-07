Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Dwight Howard Took Maybe the Worst Shot of the NBA Season

Dwight thought he was Tim Duncan.

By Dan Gartland
November 07, 2018

Dwight thought he was Tim Duncan

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

At one point, Dwight Howard was one of the most dominant players in the NBA. His supreme athleticism and freakish muscle mass made him nearly unstoppable around the basket on either side of the floor. But he was never much of a shooter. His career free-throw shooting percentage is 56.6%.

As the NBA has moved away from the interior game that Howard made his name on, he has tried to reinvent himself in the mold of the modern NBA big man. Before last season, Howard said he was going to add a three-point shot to his game (he went 1-for-7 from deep that season). This summer, he was spotted practicing pull-up threes.

That brings us to last night, when Howard decided to take this shot. 

I think Patrick Ewing can accurately speak for every NBA fan in this case. 

As Dwight’s shot chart from last season shows, he has practiced that shot—he’s just not very good at it. 

Dwight actually didn’t have a terrible game last night. He scored only eight points but added 11 rebounds. But if the Wizards want to reverse their fortunes after this 2-8 start, it’s probably a good idea to let John Wall and Brad Beal start taking the perimeter shots.

The chicken finger woman is up to her old tricks

Remember this woman, Alexa Greenfield, who dipped her chicken in a soda at the U.S. Open and later told me it was because she was hungover? Well here she is again, doing what she does best at a Knicks game. Alexa told me she posted a clip on Instagram early in the game and a cameraman found her later on in the night to put her up on the big screen. 

She’s really trying to extend her 15 minutes of fame by dipping chicken fingers in soda at sporting events around the New York area and posting it to the Instagram page you see above. She’s even going to start selling a cola-flavored dipping sauce soon. 

Major props to Andrew Jones

Texas’s Andrew Jones, who completed eight months of chemotherapy in August, scored a bucket in his first game back with the team. 

The best of SI

You may remember a teenage Romanian basketball player who went viral a few years ago because he’s 7'7" of all arms and legs. Now he’s LaMelo Ball’s high school teammate

Around the sports world

The Mets’ GM says Tim Tebow could make the opening day roster. (I’m sure it’s not important that the Mets’ GM used to be Tebow’s agent.) ... A soccer player is accused of getting intentionally suspended so he could go see his boyhood club play a big rivalry match. ... Mike Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser are going to do play-by-play for a hoops game between their alma maters

Sister Jean is 99 years old and still going strong

Maybe all of Jimmy Butler’s teammates don’t hate him

This block and assist combo from Zion Williamson is unreal

R.I.P. Barry Sanders

Vince Carter will never stop dunking

Maybe the Sens should hold off on the Uber ads after this week’s news

10 goals in 10 games

Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson is no joke. 

Not sports

A Florida man jumped into a crocodile exhibit and—surprise, surprise—was bitten by a crocodile. ... I’m just going to paste this headline verbatim: Olivia Wilde’s mom Leslie Cockburn loses House race to ‘bigfoot erotica’ fan. ... The dead owner of a Nevada brothel won his election for local office in a landslide. ... A Breaking Bad movie is in the works.

Alaska had the coolest voting stickers

Hero springs into action

[youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=65&v=8MrBG66R3yk]

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)