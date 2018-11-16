Take that, Penguins

Sampson Coe/Facebook

The Penguins play in Pittsburgh but their natural habitat is Antarctica and while the ones at the bottom of the world may not know about their rivalry with the Capitals, one Washington fan decided to pay them a visit anyway.

Sampson Coe is a 29-year-old Northern Virginia man currently traveling with his wife, Lorelei, to all seven continents. Their most recent stop was Antarctica, where Coe encountered the dreaded black and white birds and decided to show them who’s boss by posing proudly with his 2018 Stanley Cup champions T-shirt.

“Travelled all the way to Antarctica just to remind the penguins in person that we got the cup!” Coe wrote on Facebook.

“[We] had to pack light given the amount of ground we’re covering (one backpack each), so I only have a few T-shirts in the rotation,” Coe told the Washington Post. “I made damn sure that the Caps and Nats were represented.”

Coe’s D.C. sports gear has also made appearances at the top of Machu Pichu and in Bolivia’s Uyuni salt flats. He told the Post that he’ll be in Malawi this spring when the Caps (hopefully) attempt to defend their Stanley Cup title but he’ll try to find some way to watch the games.

Matt Patricia inherited Bill Belichick’s tough guy act

Temperatures in Detroit will hover around the freezing mark on Sunday when the Lions play the Panthers, but they have a roof on their stadium. So then why did Matt Patricia have his team practice outside in the snow yesterday? No good reason, except it allowed Patricia to go outside in shorts and show everyone how little he cares about the cold. I bet his players loved that.

The best of SI

Here is your guide to betting college football games this weekend. ... Dan Hurley has his signature UConn win in just his third game. ... Mike McCarthy is in trouble after anonther Packers loss.

Around the sports world

Draymond Green reportedly told Kevin Durant “We don’t need you” during their locker room blow-up. ... Heat big man Hassan Whiteside reportedly bought a $50,000 assault rifle only for it to be stolen in a matter of hours. ... A former WWE wrestler was reportedly kicked off a plane because he refused to stop vaping.

This is hardly an exaggeration—Kyler Murray is the new Bo Jackson

That feeling when Melo is gone

I absolutely love Dan Hurley

me on twitter vs. me on linkedin pic.twitter.com/RLsRPfOC7u — joon (@joonlee) November 16, 2018

New look for the Marlins

JUST IN: A look at the new primary and secondary logos for the @Marlins. pic.twitter.com/4XndcTyczq — Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) November 15, 2018

Diego Maradona does not give a damn

Diego Maradona casually took a call in the middle of coaching a Dorados game ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/6t6ST9gjsk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 15, 2018

The good news is Jim Boeheim’s son actually gets minutes for Syracuse. The bad news is his jersey was misspelled.

Buddy Boeheim said he didn’t realize his name was misspelled on the jersey till he saw it on Twitter after the game. “It’s no one’s fault,” he says. “I thought it was funny.”



He said that’s never happened to him before. — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) November 16, 2018

The other bad news is that unranked UConn knocked off Cuse.

I would wear this if I were a Nats fan

The Nats finally have a spring training cap that is *actually* different. pic.twitter.com/uke9yIBvhB — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) November 15, 2018

Yessssssss

🔥 We’re throwing it back to the teal & orange days this Saturday night! #WeAreGR 🔥



Tickets >>> https://t.co/emuKx3knHF pic.twitter.com/ssRrD9p7aR — Grand Rapids Drive (@grdrive) November 15, 2018

Not sports

The president of Iceland has apologized for his strong stance against Pineapple pizza. ... The man in charge of Japan’s cyber-security admitted he’s never used a computer. ... A lawyer defending an accused murderer invoked Steph Curry and Kevin Durant in his defense.

I think this is Mike Trout’s brother

A sheriff's office is up to its neck in comments after posting a mugshot of a man who was wanted on multiple drug charges and fleeing from officers INFO: https://t.co/43hS6BiODb pic.twitter.com/NTssrd6Ljf — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) November 15, 2018

How a notorious hacker fooled Motorola

This is serial killer behavior

This email to our corrections account. I. Words fail me. pic.twitter.com/yzYqZw0dpS — Serena Golden (@SerenaEGolden) November 15, 2018

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.