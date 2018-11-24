This stat...

Yes, it’s one of the biggest football weekends of the year, but this stat about the health of high school pitchers drafted in the first round is wild.

McKenzie Milton

ICYMI, McKenzie Milton suffered a gruesome knee injury during UCF’s win over USF on Friday. He had emergency surgery at a Tampa hospital, but his family is requesting that details are kept private.

’Tis the Season

Black Friday: Shoppers had a wrestling match at a Walmart and others lost their mind at a Victoria’s Secret. Here’s a "carnage" roundup.

PPV Mess

The Tiger vs. Phil match was streamed for free after a pay-per-view tech issue. Despite the buzz, "The Match" fell short, writes Daniel Rapaport.

Campbell Camels

The most underrated logos in college basketball.

Alexis Ren

No

Wake up to the smell of breakfast sausage and the promise of presents with this sausage-scented wrapping paper. https://t.co/SLokoRGNRk — The News & Observer (@newsobserver) November 22, 2018

Hockey players are different

Me after attempting to drink 3 days in a row pic.twitter.com/HGciPJbXqK — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 24, 2018

Young Bruce

Bruce Springsteen, 1980s pic.twitter.com/cVHSNnBCpq — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) November 24, 2018

Odds and Ends

Best of CFB cheerleaders Week 12 ... This sport is absolutely insane ... Washington State’s band played Washington’s fight song after the Huskies’ band bus flipped on their way to Pullman … An ATM was found in the middle of the woods in Maine ... If you’re not listening to the SI True Crime Podcast: Fall of a Titan, you’re doing it wrong ... Under-the-radar USC candidates if Clay Helton is fired ... Alabama uses helicopters to dry the field before the Iron Bowl.

WVU-OU Highlights

Oh Phil

Sauciest move I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/m4Ix3DOLwC — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) November 23, 2018

Joey D’s Birthday

