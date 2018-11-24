Weekend Hot Clicks: 'Tis the Season...for Wrestling Matches at Walmart

From wrestling matches at Walmart to people losing their minds at Victoria’s Secret, here's our 'carnage' roundup. 

By Andrew Doughty
November 24, 2018

This stat...

Yes, it’s one of the biggest football weekends of the year, but this stat about the health of high school pitchers drafted in the first round is wild.

McKenzie Milton

ICYMI, McKenzie Milton suffered a gruesome knee injury during UCF’s win over USF on Friday. He had emergency surgery at a Tampa hospital, but his family is requesting that details are kept private.

’Tis the Season

Black Friday: Shoppers had a wrestling match at a Walmart and others lost their mind at a Victoria’s Secret. Here’s a "carnage" roundup.

PPV Mess

The Tiger vs. Phil match was streamed for free after a pay-per-view tech issue. Despite the buzz, "The Match" fell short, writes Daniel Rapaport.

Campbell Camels

The most underrated logos in college basketball.

Alexis Ren

No

Hockey players are different

Young Bruce

Odds and Ends

Best of CFB cheerleaders Week 12 ... This sport is absolutely insane ... Washington State’s band played Washington’s fight song after the Huskies’ band bus flipped on their way to Pullman … An ATM was found in the middle of the woods in Maine ... If you’re not listening to the SI True Crime Podcast: Fall of a Titan, you’re doing it wrong ... Under-the-radar USC candidates if Clay Helton is fired ... Alabama uses helicopters to dry the field before the Iron Bowl.

WVU-OU Highlights

Oh Phil

Joey D’s Birthday

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)