Baker Mayfield had maybe the best game of his short NFL career on Sunday, passing for four touchdowns in a Browns win over the Bengals. One of the first things he did after coming off the field was retweet a fan who said his wife had agreed to name their son after Mayfield if they got the precious retweet. A deal is a deal.

I love it, can’t wait to see a picture of the little man https://t.co/TP0PQyOjxv — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) November 25, 2018

It turns out lots of people named their kids after Baker Mayfield, including at least one born before his Heisman-winning season.

Baker James Rohrich, born 9.28.18. A little undersized, but something tells me that wont hold him back 😎 pic.twitter.com/2PXybx921p — Todd and Margo's burner account (@EvadLOL) November 25, 2018

here’s my nephew at the Texas Tech game last year waiting for you to arrive at the stadium! pic.twitter.com/49Ps1qXzqZ — sidney (@sidney_lynch13) November 25, 2018

This is Baker Christine. Name decided after you won the heisman #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/AYgYf3JiKf — Heather Henneberry (@HVHenneberry) November 25, 2018

I think I have convinced my wife @jmurphy1863 to name our first born son Baker as well. Keep leading from the front man. You are quickly becoming one of the best role models in sports. pic.twitter.com/NADGu7xOWi — Alex Johnson (@misterKitDad) November 26, 2018

I can certainly understand Sooners fans naming their kids after Mayfield. He had a great college career and his Oklahoma legacy is already etched in stone. But if I was a Browns fan I’d be so traumatized by decades of quarterback disappointments that I’d probably wait more than nine games before rushing to name my kid after the latest guy on Cleveland’s long list of QBs. I guess if things go south you could always pretend to be a big fan of former NBA center Vin Baker.

That’s not cool, man

That’s Cordarrelle Patterson getting a little too familiar with Jets defensive end Henry Anderson.

Here’s how Patterson described it after the game:

“[Anderson] put his sh-- in my face, so I was trying to get his ass up off me,” Patterson said. “Simple as that.” He added: “I’m a grown man. I don’t need nobody’s ass and dick and balls in my face.”

Patterson was sneaky enough not to get called for a penalty, which means were robbed off the opportunity for a sequel to the best call in NFL history.

It sure sounds like Kevin Faulk was totally right here

POSTGAME | #LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk and an unknown man with what appears to be an #Aggie bench credential throw punches on the field after @AggieFootball defeated @LSUfootball in 7-OT @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/H7EvCNmoIv — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) November 25, 2018

Saturday’s LSU-Texas A&M game went to seven overtimes, and the insanity didn’t stop there. As the two sides mingled about on the field, LSU assistant Kevin Faulk was caught on camera throwing down with a man in an A&M polo. LSU offensive analyst Steve Kragthorpe, who has Parkinson’s disease, told The Daily Advertiser that the as-yet unidentifed man had punched him in the chest and caused his pacemaker to go temporarily haywire. The latest twist is that The Advocate has identified the the guy in the A&M shirt as Jimbo Fisher’s nephew.

Two absolutely amazing celebrations from yesterday’s NFL action

I can’t wait until they move to a 70,000-seat stadium

Chargers announce game as a sellout. Okie dokie pic.twitter.com/XJgyLufW3Q — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) November 25, 2018

This should not have been touchdown

Did you seriously try to dive into the end zone from the five-yard line?

Atlanta is a soccer town

Mercedes Benz stadium put on a SHOW before kickoff (📹:@ATLUTD) pic.twitter.com/LvhYnrcpym — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) November 25, 2018

This Jimmy Butler thing is working out alright so far

😱 JIMMY. BUCKETS. FOR THE WIN!! 😱



Butler scores 18 PTS in the 4th quarter to propel the @sixers to victory in BKN!#HereTheyCome 127#WeGoHard 125 pic.twitter.com/11sMKWzDdt — NBA (@NBA) November 26, 2018

Joel Embiid is still the star, though

Purdue only won six games, but it made them count

Stefon Diggs actually wore these Super Nintendo cleats in the game

Pay special attention to who he hands the ball to

DAMARIOUS RANDALL WITH THE TAKEAWAY‼️ pic.twitter.com/YWaYezuNfh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2018

Math is hard sometimes

Not sports

Ohio will let you pay your taxes in Bitcoin, for some reason. ... Scientists suggest a new solution to climate change: spraying chemicals 12 miles above Earth’s surface to dim the sun.

This thread is extremely Canadian

a new development in the sidewalk ringing telephone in Bloordale... pic.twitter.com/ZKeCgG2zDY — Michael Winter (@michaelwinter34) November 24, 2018

Dave Chappelle explains how he knew to step out of the spotlight

A good song

