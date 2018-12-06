It isn’t surprising to see an NBA player with a bloody nose after taking an elbow to the face under the rim, but what about a sports anchor pouring blood from his nostrils while trying to deliver the news?

SpoTV’s Jo Hyun-il had that very thing happen to him during a segment Thursday about the NBA. Incredibly, he was able to keep his cool while the blood raced down his face. His co-host, however, was not as composed and showed a look of sheer panic after realizing Jo’s predicament.

오늘자 NBA 혈전 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ

그 와중에도 프로다운 자세... #갓현일 pic.twitter.com/wFw6r3Zi8C — SPOTV (@Spotv_sports) December 6, 2018

“What to do when your co-host starts bleeding everywhere” is not a lesson they teach in broadcasting school. It just goes to show, no matter how long you spend working on the script, something can always go wrong on live TV.