Watch: Korean Sportscaster Keeps His Cool While Blood Pours Down His Face

His co-host had no idea what to do.

By Dan Gartland
December 06, 2018

It isn’t surprising to see an NBA player with a bloody nose after taking an elbow to the face under the rim, but what about a sports anchor pouring blood from his nostrils while trying to deliver the news? 

SpoTV’s Jo Hyun-il had that very thing happen to him during a segment Thursday about the NBA. Incredibly, he was able to keep his cool while the blood raced down his face. His co-host, however, was not as composed and showed a look of sheer panic after realizing Jo’s predicament. 

“What to do when your co-host starts bleeding everywhere” is not a lesson they teach in broadcasting school. It just goes to show, no matter how long you spend working on the script, something can always go wrong on live TV. 

