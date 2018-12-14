This Air Bud sequel rocks

Here’s what Blues practice looked like on Monday.

And here’s how it went down on Thursday.

What a difference a few days can make.

And it was all for a good cause, too! The dog’s name is Barclay and he’s going to be hanging out with the Blues around the office and at home games all season long in an effort to help him feel comfortable around lots of people. That’s because Barclay will eventually be training to be a service dog for a child with autism. The Rangers are doing the same thing with a dog named Ranger.

Barclay, who was born in September, will be with the Blues for 12 to 18 months before going off for service dog training. In the meantime, you can follow him on Instagram.

Are you kidding me?

There are better goalies in the NHL but I don’t think anyone makes more absurdly acrobatic saves than Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Lightning.

Here are two saves he made in the same month last season.

VASY DID IT AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/NljV0Btddb — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) February 25, 2018

Change the rules to make this count!

This is way cooler than a ball getting stuck on the rim

No days off for Jerry Dipoto

Yes. Jerry Dipoto finalized the trade for Encarnacion from his hospital bed with assistant GM Justin Hollander standing there. Hollander has a picture of it. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) December 13, 2018

A shorts suit in December?

Sterling Shepard goes undercover in a retail job

One cool wrinkle: He goes by the name “Derrick,” his late father’s name.

Awesome promo for the NBA Christmas slate

Not sports

Or maybe this is sports: Police in Hawaii arrested a man whose legal first name is Super Bowl. ... Taylor Swift’s security team used secret facial recognition software to make sure there weren’t any stalkers at her show. ... KFC is selling a firestarter log that smells like fried chicken. ... A contestant won a winter trip to Winnipeg on The Price Is Right and even Canadians can’t believe it.

Christmas came early for these people

No joke.... it’s SNOWING money! Accident involving a Brink truck on Route 3 in East Rutherford sends cash flying. 💰 ❄️ @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/zASqW6idG1 — Nick Amador (@NickAmadorTV) December 13, 2018

People in Pennsylvania are really upset their local Dunkin Donuts is closed

This guy is going to smell like Chinese food for the rest of his life

930am, ACSO and @AlamedaCoFire responded to a vacant Chinese food restaurant on the 700 block of Bockman Rd. San Lorenzo. We located a trespasser(possible burglar) trapped in the grease vent on the roof. He had been there for about 2 days. Fire rescued him and he is in custody. pic.twitter.com/OfVN5e8oeV — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) December 12, 2018

Police say the man was unable to free himself because he was covered in grease and the walls of the vent were too smooth.

An expert guesses which beer is more expensive

A good song

