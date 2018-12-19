And now James Conner is a Pro Bowler

2015 was the most trying year of James Conner’s life. First, he tore his MCL in his first game of the season. Months later, he was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Every bit of encouragement was important for keeping Conner’s spirits high, but perhaps none more impactful than this text he got from college teammate Aaron Donald.

Though they only overlapped for one year at Pitt, Donald clearly knew that Conner was a special talent and that they would eventually share the field at the Pro Bowl. Sure enough, Conner was named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, three years and two weeks after his cancer diagnosis.

Conner has been a revelation for the Steelers this year, rushing for 909 yards on 201 carries and keeping the offense humming in the absence of Le’Veon Bell. Donald will have his hands full trying to tackle him in Orlando.

LeBron is getting the soccer star treatment now

Usually you only see fans sneaking past security to snap selfies on the playing surface with the stars of the game. It’s happened to Lionel Messi. It happens all the time to Cristiano Ronaldo, most recently in October. And now it’s happened to LeBron. Just don’t try this yourself.

Good luck making sense of this word salad

Kyrie was asked by @GwashburnGlobe about Steph’s moon-landing comments, and he shared tons of thoughts - here’s 2 minutes of his response: pic.twitter.com/romcW6ZUee — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) December 18, 2018

Kyrie on Curry’s moon comment: “Steph Curry says he doesn’t believe in the moon, it’s on CNN and they say we’re just jocks, we’re just athletes but it’s on Your channel. We’re (thinkers) but you don’t want us to be that, so whomever You is, I don’t know what that mold is.” — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) December 18, 2018

The issue isn’t that athletes are speaking their minds and being criticized for saying what they believe. It’s that they can say stupid things and influence impressionable kids.

LeBron is human

LeBron has attempted 1,850 dunks in his career.



Only NINE have been blocked.



Jarrett Allen got one of them tonight 🖐🚫



(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/7XnROMGgf2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 19, 2018

Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo blanks on the lyrics to the “Star Spangled Banner”

She’s from England, to be fair.

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay did something that’s never been done before

.@I_CU_Boy is the first undrafted offensive player in @NFL history to make the #ProBowl as a rookie. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/F6BJdNoPZT — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 19, 2018

When your team beats your teacher’s team on a buzzer-beater

But not as cool as this buzzer-beater

You saw one angle, this time see the shot and hear the call by voice of the Skyhawks Chris Brinkley on Preston Parks 75-foot #SCTop10 game-winner against Chattanooga. pic.twitter.com/WZHqXlLuCi — UT Martin Athletics (@UTMSports) December 19, 2018

The Royals are assembling a track team

We have signed OF Terrance Gore to a one-year Major League contract.



Welcome back, @TGO7E! pic.twitter.com/f4cQ18qvZO — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) December 18, 2018

They already signed speedster Billy Hamilton, and now they signed a guy who basically only runs.

Not sports

A federal judge has ruled that New York’s ban on nunchucks is unconstitutional. ... The latest horrifying Facebook revelation is that it let Netflix and Spotify read users’ private messages. ... One of the cops featured in Making a Murderer is suing Netflix and the filmmakers. ... Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reportedly sent his beard trimmings to rapper Azealia Banks so she could make an amulet to protect him from ISIS.

Action Bronson, live from an English old folks home

The Eric Andre Show is something else

What it’s like when your band suddenly becomes a viral sensation

Metal band Witchrot's epic breakup post went viral around the world. https://t.co/MtYJNGtRVI



(via @getstack) pic.twitter.com/5xP1oOy3Fx — VICE Canada (@vicecanada) December 14, 2018

A good song

