Monday's Hot Clicks: JuJu Smith-Schuster's Fumble Was Devastating

The NFL has had us on the edge of our seats all season long.

By Kaelen Jones
December 24, 2018

The finish to Steelers-Saints was as amazing as it was devastating

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

As Saints’ defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins stripped Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with less than a minute remaining in Sunday’s contest, just about every football fan had the same reaction. It wasn’t necessarily joy for the Saints clinching the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Nor was it exactly a bemoaning of the Steelers for squandering a shot a solidifying their playoff chances. Nope. There was a collective “No! Not JuJu!” shouted across social media as the wideout coughed up the ball.

Smith-Schuster’s reaction on the sideline said it all.

Giants star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. was among the most prominent to console Smith-Schuster over Twitter.

Easy to place the blame on Smith-Schuster for Pittsburgh’s loss. But let’s not forget that before his fumble, the Steelers attempted a fake-punt run with four minutes left and gave the ball to fullback Roosevelt Nix. The veteran thought he’d successfully gained enough yards to move the sticks and produced this magnificent gem of a celebration that ranks up there with the Nick Youngs and Kemba Walkers of “I’ve-got-it-in-the-bag-wait-what-do-you-mean-I-don’t” reactions.

Still probably better than the dance Drew Brees and Sean Payton were doing in the Saints’ locker room after the game.

Doug Baldwin, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes put on a show on Sunday night

All season, we’ve been (correctly) gushing over Patrick Mahomes and the 23,237,492 things that man can do with a football in his hand. He delivered again Sunday night against the Seahawks when he contorted his arm in this absurd angle that should be broadcast with a “Do Not Try This at Home” warning.

Of course, we really should also be talking about how damn good the Seahawks are. Specifically, how great Russel Wilson has been and how ridiculous Doug Baldwin is.

BEST OF SI

Dion Waiters is back. He has something to say, too. … "Dearest mother," the Colts have been pretty damn good this season. … These were the best non-playoff performances of the 2018 college football season. … Here’s who’s in, out and still in contention for the NFL playoffs. … UFC 232 is moving from Vegas to L.A., and Dana White is taking a major gamble on Jon Jones.

AROUND THE SPORTS WORLD

ESPN's Alex Scarborough wrote a fantastic piece on star Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. ... ESPN’s The Undefeated profiled Deion Sanders and discussed how a suicide attempt led him back to his faith. … The Ringer ranked those weird graphics used during Monday Night Football broadcasts this season.

Victor Oladipo: good human being.

It’s still not too late to admit you were wrong about Luka Doncic. Join the club. It’s O.K.

Sign me up for the Josh Norman-Taylor Lewan beef.

Also here for Baker Mayfield trolling Hue Jackson.

Good on the Patriots' social media team for putting aside the pettiness for this timely tweet.

NOT SPORTS

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket over the weekend. … Banksy has a new mural up, and it’s being protected by plastic.

A good song

Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

