The finish to Steelers-Saints was as amazing as it was devastating

As Saints’ defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins stripped Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with less than a minute remaining in Sunday’s contest, just about every football fan had the same reaction. It wasn’t necessarily joy for the Saints clinching the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Nor was it exactly a bemoaning of the Steelers for squandering a shot a solidifying their playoff chances. Nope. There was a collective “No! Not JuJu!” shouted across social media as the wideout coughed up the ball.

Smith-Schuster’s reaction on the sideline said it all.

Awwhh @TeamJuJu



Sorry man but things just flip one way sometimes. Your still a beast and your team still has a shot.



Get em in the SB bro #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/l2Gu74NSed — BobbyBouchéH20 (@BoucheH20) December 24, 2018

Giants star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. was among the most prominent to console Smith-Schuster over Twitter.

@TeamJuJu head High killa! These moments make u... never break u! “The ultimate measures of a man is not where he stands at moments of comfort n convience but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy..” — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 24, 2018

Easy to place the blame on Smith-Schuster for Pittsburgh’s loss. But let’s not forget that before his fumble, the Steelers attempted a fake-punt run with four minutes left and gave the ball to fullback Roosevelt Nix. The veteran thought he’d successfully gained enough yards to move the sticks and produced this magnificent gem of a celebration that ranks up there with the Nick Youngs and Kemba Walkers of “I’ve-got-it-in-the-bag-wait-what-do-you-mean-I-don’t” reactions.

A picture is worth a thousand words pic.twitter.com/4P39Px4sbX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 24, 2018

Still probably better than the dance Drew Brees and Sean Payton were doing in the Saints’ locker room after the game.

That No. 1 NFC seed mood, ft. Payton and Brees 😂



(via 4ongo/IG) pic.twitter.com/jPbSkuon5k — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 24, 2018

Doug Baldwin, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes put on a show on Sunday night

All season, we’ve been (correctly) gushing over Patrick Mahomes and the 23,237,492 things that man can do with a football in his hand. He delivered again Sunday night against the Seahawks when he contorted his arm in this absurd angle that should be broadcast with a “Do Not Try This at Home” warning.

Of course, we really should also be talking about how damn good the Seahawks are. Specifically, how great Russel Wilson has been and how ridiculous Doug Baldwin is.

Victor Oladipo: good human being.

When @VicOladipo won the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award, he was given a brand-new Kia.



Tonight, he surprised Renita Hills, a domestic violence survivor who now works with @juliancenter, with the keys to that car. 🎁🚗🔑 pic.twitter.com/uliTCUc8uy — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 23, 2018

It’s still not too late to admit you were wrong about Luka Doncic. Join the club. It’s O.K.

Luka's legend continues to grow pic.twitter.com/jawRkxmFbr — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) December 24, 2018

Sign me up for the Josh Norman-Taylor Lewan beef.

Things got HEATED between Josh Norman and Taylor Lewan postgame. pic.twitter.com/HXCE6zRSzj — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) December 23, 2018

Also here for Baker Mayfield trolling Hue Jackson.

Baker Mayfield stared down Hue for 30 mins lmao pic.twitter.com/I8EKQss5Oj — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 23, 2018

Good on the Patriots' social media team for putting aside the pettiness for this timely tweet.

We never thought we'd say this in 2018, but...



Thanks Nick Foles! #StNick pic.twitter.com/KFVWYzDIOE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 23, 2018

