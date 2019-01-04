This guy wins the Bird Box challenge

Netflix

The hottest thing in certain corners of social media right now is the “Bird Box Challenge,” inspired by the Netflix movie of the same name. The premise of the film is that if you see the monster you die, so Sandra Bullock takes her kids on a blindfolded mission of survival. The “challenge” features regular people blindfolding themselves and attempting to do everyday tasks without the benefit of sight—or just taking selfies in front of the house used in the filming of the movie.

USC long snapper Jake Olson, for example, was able to execute a flawless snap while wearing a blindfold over his eyes.

Olson was a cheating a little bit, though, because he’s actually blind. After being diagnosed with cancer as a kid, Olson lost one eye when he was just 10 months old and the other at age 12. During his cancer battle, he became close with the USC football team and after snapping in high school was invited to join the Trojans as a walk-on when he enrolled in 2015.

Olson first saw game action against Western Michigan in 2017, when he made a perfect snap on an extra point. He snapped against Oregon State later that season and in two games this season.

Olson has proven he can do just about anything without his sight and will graduate this spring with a degree in business administration, currently boasting a GPA over 3.0. If you ever need to escape a monster that kills you on sight, you know who to call.

The refs were also doing the Bird Box challenge

The Rockets prevailed over the Warriors on the road in an overtime thriller, and it’s a good thing they did. Can you imagine what would have happened if Houston went on to lose the game after a blown call as bad as this one?

lmao Durant clearly out of bounds pic.twitter.com/ogzb1FEnWB — Ⓜ️arcusD ᴿᴵᴾ ᴹᵃʳᶜᵘˢᴰ² (@_MarcusD3_) January 4, 2019

The call came with under 30 seconds to play in overtime and allowed Stephen Curry to hit a deep two that gave Golden State the lead. Durant had both feet out of bounds but nobody in a striped shirt thought he was outside the field of play.

Kevin Durant, quite literally, could not have been more out-of-bounds pic.twitter.com/4qs4XQbYG6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 4, 2019

The refs were the only ones who thought Durant’s play was legal.

houston's bench all saw Durant way out of bounds pic.twitter.com/aD9OZXaSCc — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 4, 2019

Kevin Durant knew he was way out of bounds on that late save, wasn’t surprised the call was missed: “The refs were missing a lot tonight.” pic.twitter.com/Ey0uJ7d42O — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 4, 2019

But the Rockets won it on this contested three by James Harden with just a second to play.

They really don’t like Kawhi in San Antonio

Here’s a video that got a lot of attention before last night’s Spurs-Raptors game, Kawhi Leonard’s return to San Antonio.

“Thanks for supporting me, Kawhi Leonard, the basketball player. That’s it, really. Just thanks for the support.”

People thought it was funny because it sounded like Kawhi being his usual robotic self. But after the reception he got during the game, it’s clear that he was making a distinction between fans supporting Kawhi Leonard, the basketball player, and Kawhi Leonard, the guy who plays basketball.

Once he stopped playing for their team, the fans turned on him, booing lustily and chanting “traitor.”

Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green get introduced in San Antonio as members of the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/enErTW5ztu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 4, 2019

And now Kawhi Leonard has 18,581 people telling him he is a traitor... pic.twitter.com/bESXlFSn7g — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 4, 2019

The best of SI

The NFL playoffs start tomorrow and the SI staff has made its picks. ... It’s never too early to look at the NCAA tournament field. ... An unheralded recruit at a mid-major school is turning into a top NBA prospect.

Around the sports world

A 49-year-old Colorado man is accused of posing as a Broncos player to scam a woman out of over $100,000. ... A stupid “epic sax gorilla” stunt earned a minor league baseball team a hefty fine from the Washington Department of Labor. ... Spanish-language hockey announcers have to get creative in translating the game for their audiences. ... A 68-year-old man was able to fend off an attempted mugging because he’s a world kickboxing champ.

Don’t boo me, Isaiah, just correct my typos

Let us come to your job and BOO you for 2hrs for you looking out for YOURSELF when teams time after time do what’s best for THEM! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 4, 2019

Baylor’s win over UConn was a really big deal

UConn suffers its first regulation loss since March 12, 2013 against Notre Dame and its first double-digit loss since Feb. 27, 2012 also against Notre Dame.



They finished the game shooting 29.4%, their worst over the last 20 seasons. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 4, 2019

Jay Bilas is a proud papa

Anthony Bilas, a senior captain at Wake Forest, scores his first college bucket. With flair. My favorite basketball player. pic.twitter.com/zAxJsEWPOF — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) January 3, 2019

Go to the bathroom and make yourself a snack during halftime on Monday

ESPN just announced that Lil Wayne will join Imagine Dragons during the national championship halftime performance. — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 3, 2019

Shoutout to this guy still getting paid all these years later

I learned today that minor-league baseball teams across the country hire Stanley to be the guest of honor for "The Office"-themed ballpark promotions. He's booked for two different teams within the Twins' farm system alone in 2019. pic.twitter.com/W3P7cwu0yv — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) January 3, 2019

Good trade?

@YourManDevine wow with the Cam Payne waive, the Bulls Eddy Curry trade is finally complete. My flowchart can finally end. pic.twitter.com/pTzRGq1m3Z — NBA Sweatpants (@NBASweatpants) January 4, 2019

Not sports

YouTube jackass Jake Paul is now advertising gambling to kids. ... Cargo that fell off a ship is washing up on the shores of an island in the Netherlands and the cops are totally fine with people scavenging for flat-screen TVs. ... An Oregon man is suing Burger King because the chain canceled his free food for life deal after he went there 13 times in 15 days.

I don’t think San Antonio had enough fireworks for the new year

Security at Disney was a joke in the ’90s

A good song

It’s good to be back.

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.