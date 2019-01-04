The Warriors and Rockets played one of the best games of the regular season Thursday and the conclusion to the contest was amazing.

Houston trailed by as many as 20 points on the road, but thanks to James Harden, the Rockets were able to come back.

After going down 119-113 with less than a minute and a half remaining, Harden assisted Clint Capela on an and-one and then hit the game-tying three-pointer.

In overtime the madness continued.

With the game tied at 132 with les than a minute left in overtime, the Warriors had the ball and ended up getting a Stephen Curry go-ahead jumper on a play where Kevin Durant was clearly out of bounds to save the ball, but the referee missed it despite having a clear view of him.

So Durant saves the ball to Curry and he scores. Only problem was Durant was clearly out 😅 pic.twitter.com/pvmUpe54Iy — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 4, 2019

Kevin Durant, quite literally, could not have been more out-of-bounds pic.twitter.com/4qs4XQbYG6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 4, 2019

On the following possession, Harden knocked in the game-winning three from deep despite being surrounded by Golden State defenders.

James Harden.



- 44 Points

- 15 Assists

- 10 rebounds

- Game tying three to go to OT

- Game winning three

- Big three after big three



U N B E L I E V A B L E pic.twitter.com/YYK6vsxaie — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 4, 2019

Harden finished with more than 40 points for the fifth straight game and Capela added 29 points and 21 rebounds. Curry had 35 points while Durant and Klay Thompson both had 26.

The win moved the Rockets to 22-15 on the season and the Warriors went to 25-14.