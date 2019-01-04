Watch: James Harden's Clutch Three Closes Out Wild Game Between Rockets and Warriors

James Harden's three in the final second capped off a 20-point comeback.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 04, 2019

The Warriors and Rockets played one of the best games of the regular season Thursday and the conclusion to the contest was amazing.

Houston trailed by as many as 20 points on the road, but thanks to James Harden, the Rockets were able to come back.

After going down 119-113 with less than a minute and a half remaining, Harden assisted Clint Capela on an and-one and then hit the game-tying three-pointer.

In overtime the madness continued.

With the game tied at 132 with les than a minute left in overtime, the Warriors had the ball and ended up getting a Stephen Curry go-ahead jumper on a play where Kevin Durant was clearly out of bounds to save the ball, but the referee missed it despite having a clear view of him.

On the following possession, Harden knocked in the game-winning three from deep despite being surrounded by Golden State defenders.

Harden finished with more than 40 points for the fifth straight game and Capela added 29 points and 21 rebounds. Curry had 35 points while Durant and Klay Thompson both had 26.

The win moved the Rockets to 22-15 on the season and the Warriors went to 25-14.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)