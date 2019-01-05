Battle for Columbus

On Friday night, Justin Fields announced his transfer to Ohio State, where presumed 2019 starter Tate Martell has made some interesting comments about Fields. Now, a gripping quarterback battle awaits and one of the biggest eligibility rulings in NCAA history.

NFL notes

Most dangerous teams in the Wild Card round ... The Steelers will consider trade offers for Antonio Brown ... Ranking playoff teams by how much we should trust them ... Brent Grimes blames his contract for a bad season.

Jared Allen, Olympic curler

Jared Allen, Marc Bulger and other former NFL players are diehard curlers and aiming for the 2022 Olympics.

Glow Puck

The Glow Puck, first introduced in 1995, is coming back to the NHL on Saturday night.

What would Tebow do?

With all the late coaching change this season, Tim Tebow answers, If Urban Meyer left Would he have flipped to Alabama if Meyer left Gainesville in 2005?

Robin Holzken

Spend the afternoon with mega babe Robin Holzken! https://t.co/uX1O21rOk7 pic.twitter.com/phRQr3s7ss — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) January 4, 2019

Andy FTW!

It tastes waaaaay better than not eating it. https://t.co/KvGWaBHs6x — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) January 4, 2019

Bring back the red

The Falcons need to diagram a play to get themselves back into these sweet uniforms. pic.twitter.com/FFbQnwC866 — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 4, 2019

He’s not wrong

Ladies and gentlemen, the highlight of my journalism career just took place, at the CFP media hospitality room.



I asked Joey Chestnut whether a hot dog is a sandwich.



Quote: “Absolutely not.” — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 5, 2019

Odds and Ends

Ranking the best CFB national champions of the last 50 years ... Trivia: How many Heisman winners didn’;t play in the NFL? … Ranking the top 10 wrestlers of 2018 ... Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers is suspended after shoving a player on the bench ... Enes Kanter is skipping the Knicks’ London trip, says he fears for his life ... Everything new on Netflix this month ... Marcedes Lewis made some interesting comments about the McCarthy-Rodgers relationship.

Legendary

Four years ago today, we lost Stuart Scott.



We celebrate him with a look back at some of his best "This Is SportsCenter" moments. pic.twitter.com/U2gAXDrXgc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2019

Superb video

This video didn’t get enough attention this week. I think it’s hysterical:

Harry Giles was not ready to enter this game pic.twitter.com/0ko17YOUMp — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) January 4, 2019

Random Video

Saturday is the 61st anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s retirement. He retired instead of being traded to the Giants.

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.