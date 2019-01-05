Weekend Hot Clicks: Meet Jared Allen: Olympic Curler

Also, a gripping quarterback battle awaits in Columbus and one of the biggest eligibility rulings in NCAA history. 

By Andrew Doughty
January 05, 2019

Battle for Columbus

On Friday night, Justin Fields announced his transfer to Ohio State, where presumed 2019 starter Tate Martell has made some interesting comments about Fields. Now, a gripping quarterback battle awaits and one of the biggest eligibility rulings in NCAA history.

NFL notes

Most dangerous teams in the Wild Card round ... The Steelers will consider trade offers for Antonio Brown ... Ranking playoff teams by how much we should trust them ... Brent Grimes blames his contract for a bad season.

Jared Allen, Olympic curler

Jared Allen, Marc Bulger and other former NFL players are diehard curlers and aiming for the 2022 Olympics.

Glow Puck

The Glow Puck, first introduced in 1995, is coming back to the NHL on Saturday night.

What would Tebow do?

With all the late coaching change this season, Tim Tebow answers, If Urban Meyer left Would he have flipped to Alabama if Meyer left Gainesville in 2005?

Robin Holzken

Andy FTW!

Bring back the red

He’s not wrong

Odds and Ends

Ranking the best CFB national champions of the last 50 years ... Trivia: How many Heisman winners didn’;t play in the NFL? … Ranking the top 10 wrestlers of 2018 ... Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers is suspended after shoving a player on the bench ... Enes Kanter is skipping the Knicks’ London trip, says he fears for his life ... Everything new on Netflix this month ... Marcedes Lewis made some interesting comments about the McCarthy-Rodgers relationship.

Legendary

Superb video

This video didn’t get enough attention this week. I think it’s hysterical:

Random Video

Saturday is the 61st anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s retirement. He retired instead of being traded to the Giants.

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks.

