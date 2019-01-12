The test-tube QB

You know Todd Marinovich, right? The USC quarterback bred to be a superstar. You know about the arrests and his battle with addiction. But you don’t know everything: SI’s Michael Rosenberg went deeper on Marinovich to uncover stories behind a man who’s learning to be human again.

Dad is pissed

At his 13-year-old son for not answering texts. So he created an app that locks his son’s phone until he responds.

Omaha Omaha!

Northern Kentucky ran a mesmerizing in-bounds play on Friday night.

Chez Reavie

Chez Reavie turned pro in 2004 but only has one PGA Tour win -- and none since 2008. But during Friday’s second round at the Sony Open, he did something that most elite golfers will never do.

Australian Open notes

The Australian Open starts this week: Six players who could have a breakthrough in Melbourne ... The tennis world paid tribute to Andy Murray, who may retire after the Australian Open ... How times have changed in 50 years.

Not the worst idea

Start your Saturday morning with Hannah! https://t.co/A6mKVs0wEI pic.twitter.com/gyPYLWd1oL — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) January 12, 2019

I’m going to this guy’s wedding today

Woke on my wedding day without any new zits on my face. #Winning #SlamDuncanRoscher — Murphy Row (@MurphyRow) January 12, 2019

Yea or Nay?

One company in Kentucky is now offering slippers that look just like your dog or cat, and pet-lovers are thrilled.

Read more: https://t.co/1SldirLxKQ pic.twitter.com/d9tBGIPwDf — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) January 12, 2019

Mazzi Wilkins

A @TBTimes_Sports exclusive: Former @USFFootball CB Mazzi Wilkins, who made the tackle on the play that ended #UCF QB McKenzie Milton's season, says he and his family have faced a vicious social-media assault including threats https://t.co/33UMLcN7Yl — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) January 12, 2019

Odds and Ends

Gallery: Shortest NBA players of all time ... Ja Morant’s draft stock isn’t going down with plays like this ... Clemson will visit the White House … Jalen Hurts is scheduling transfer visits ... Picking the best NBA playing style for Zion Williamson ... ICYMI: Ovechkin dumped 6-foot-9 Zdeno Chara into the bench.

High Motor

This week’s podcast: Big Ten football, Justin Fields and UCF student newspaper defends SEC collusion claim.

Greener pastures

Summary of QBs entering the transfer portal this offseason: pic.twitter.com/5DObC2Dq8d — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) January 11, 2019

Frazier’s 75th

Saturday would’ve been Joe Frazier’s 75th birthday. Celebrate with the Fight of the Century:

