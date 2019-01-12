Weekend Hot Clicks: We Can't Stop Watching Northern Kentucky's Inbound Play

Seriously, we can't stop watching. 

By Andrew Doughty
January 12, 2019

The test-tube QB

You know Todd Marinovich, right? The USC quarterback bred to be a superstar. You know about the arrests and his battle with addiction. But you don’t know everything: SI’s Michael Rosenberg went deeper on Marinovich to uncover stories behind a man who’s learning to be human again.

Dad is pissed

At his 13-year-old son for not answering texts. So he created an app that locks his son’s phone until he responds.

Omaha Omaha!

Northern Kentucky ran a mesmerizing in-bounds play on Friday night.

Chez Reavie

Chez Reavie turned pro in 2004 but only has one PGA Tour win -- and none since 2008. But during Friday’s second round at the Sony Open, he did something that most elite golfers will never do.

Australian Open notes

The Australian Open starts this week: Six players who could have a breakthrough in Melbourne ... The tennis world paid tribute to Andy Murray, who may retire after the Australian Open ... How times have changed in 50 years.

Not the worst idea

I’m going to this guy’s wedding today

Yea or Nay?

Mazzi Wilkins

Odds and Ends

Gallery: Shortest NBA players of all time ... Ja Morant’s draft stock isn’t going down with plays like this ... Clemson will visit the White House … Jalen Hurts is scheduling transfer visits ... Picking the best NBA playing style for Zion Williamson ... ICYMI: Ovechkin dumped 6-foot-9 Zdeno Chara into the bench.

High Motor

This week’s podcast: Big Ten football, Justin Fields and UCF student newspaper defends SEC collusion claim.

Greener pastures

Frazier’s 75th

Saturday would’ve been Joe Frazier’s 75th birthday. Celebrate with the Fight of the Century:

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks.

