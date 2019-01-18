This is my worst nightmare

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

This time three years ago, John Scott was the most popular player in the NHL. Last weekend, he almost died.

Scott, now 36 and living in Traverse City, Michigan, told The Athletic’s Chris Kuc that he nearly died after falling through the ice on a frozen lake in his backyard.

Scott said he was attempting to clear snow off the lake’s icy surface so he and family could skate and thought it would be safe to do so because people were ice fishing nearby. But Scott, who was listed at 6'8", 260 pounds in his playing days, soon felt the ice give way under his feet and plunged into the frigid water.

“I couldn’t get up on my dock the first three or four attempts because I was soaking wet—I was just drenched,” Scott told The Athletic. “I was like, ‘O.K., do I scream for the ice fisherman but how is he going to get me?’ My kids were playing up at the house and they weren’t going to hear me screaming with the noise up there.

“I tried to hoist myself up but I couldn’t do it and there was no way I could get to a part where I could walk up because at the end of my dock it’s probably 20 feet deep and I couldn’t get around to where the beach starts, so I was like, ‘either I get up on the dock or I don’t get up at all.’ I managed to find a somewhat solid piece of ice to put my foot up on and kind of hoist myself up luckily.”

If you’re not familiar with Scott’s story, it really is one of the most delightful things to happen in the NHL in recent years. Though he had scored only five goals in 285 career NHL games, a massive online campaign made the veteran enforcer the top vote-getter in 2016 All-Star Game balloting. Despite initial efforts by the NHL to keep Scott out of the game, the league caved to public pressure and allowed him to participate. He ended up winning All-Star Game MVP honors as a write-in candidate and took home a new car.

The All-Star Game ended up being the second-to-last time Scott ever played on an NHL rink. The Coyotes had traded him to the Canadiens before the game in what many thought was an attempt to keep him out of the game. Montreal sent him to its minor league affiliate in St. John’s, Newfoundland, and he spent much of the rest of the season there. He played one game for the Canadiens in April and was then allowed to return home to Michigan instead of going back to the minors. He retired the following December.

P.S.: If you ever find yourself in a situation like Scott’s, here’s how you get yourself out.

Learn this guy’s name

In March, you’ll hopefully see Ja Morant leading Murray State in the NCAA tournament. But in June you’ll definitely see him walking on stage at the NBA draft in the first five or 10 picks.

Not only can he throw down righteous dunks like the one above, he can make acrobatic layups like this one.

Hey Mike, you gotta change

Michael Beasley attempts to check into thegame for the Lakers with the wrong shorts on 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zCiBBsprPj — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 18, 2019

Michael Beasley must have gotten dressed in the dark before the Lakers’ game against the Thunder last night. When he tried to check in and took off his sweats at the scorer’s table, he was wearing black practice shorts, not the yellow trunks everybody else had on. He had to jog all the way back to the locker room to change before he could come in the game.

The best of SI

Kansas City is really leaning on Patrick Mahomes to end its playoff futility. ... The smartest thing for Bryce Harper to do—performance-wise—would be to sign with the Phillies, Tom Verducci says. ... The biggest concern NFL teams have about Kyler Murray is his height, but his college success shows that really shouldn’t matter.

Around the sports world

An Alabama assistant reportedly left for another job and Nick Saban had no idea until the guy didn’t show up for a meeting. ... An MMA fighter was found guilty of robbing a bank and sentenced to seven years in jail. ... Gregg Popovich says he doesn’t know if he’ll retire after this season or not. ... Science says the way to improve your golf game is to not aim for where you’re trying to hit the ball, because your brain also sees all the places you don’t want it to go. ... LaVar Ball says it’ll cost you $3,500 if you want to tape LaMelo’s games.

Alshon Jeffery surprises second-grade class

Remember the girl who wrote a letter of support to Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery after his dropped pass sealed Philly’s fate? Yesterday, he shocked the class by walking through the door.

The Knicks lost on a goaltending call

TANK WARS:



The Knicks lose to the Wizards...on a goaltending call



(via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/eVGriqQeMv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 17, 2019

That’s like a 50-yard throw!

Behind the scenes of Patriots-Chargers

Duke’s message ahead of the Virginia game is simple

It would appear Duke students are ready for Saturday. In The Chronicle. pic.twitter.com/oCPqLdlY8z — Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) January 17, 2019

Ankles. Broken.

Sick shootout goal by Nicklas Jensen in the KHL today.... 👀 pic.twitter.com/jWdFLfi0KK — Robert Söderlind (@HockeyWebCast) January 17, 2019

This belongs in a church

Not sports

An Irish man’s homebrew kit caused a bomb scare. ... The biggest story in New Zealand right now is this rowdy tourist family that the country is trying to kick out. ... When I was in middle school, the coolest phone to own was the Motorola Razr, and now it’s being revived as a smartphone.

What a massive idiot

A Vancouver, Washington man has been banned for life from Royal Caribbean cruises after he jumped off the 11th deck of a ship. The company says it’s also considering legal action against him.

That’s some seriously impressive blind driving

Police chase in Dallas features a suspect driving a car that has the hood up flat against the windshield pic.twitter.com/QRcMH4Z7VA — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 17, 2019

Everyone is excited for John Wick 3

Don’t order the bigger beer at Applebee’s

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week.