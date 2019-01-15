Young Eagles Fan Writes to Alshon Jeffery After Drop: 'You Are an Awesome Player No Matter What'

Second grader Abigail Johnson penned a letter to Eagles' Alshon Jeffery after his dropped pass secured a win for the Saints in Sunday's playoff game.

By Emily Caron
January 15, 2019

Second grader Abigail Johnson might have been as distraught as Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was on Sunday after Philadelphia's devastating divisional round loss to the Saints. 

Jeffery dropped crucial a pass late in the game, which was intercepted by Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The turnover helped eliminate the reigning Super Bowl champions, and Jeffery—clearly distraught—lay facedown on the turf for a moment before heading to the sideline, where he watched the Saints' game-sealing drive. 

After the sadness of Sunday's loss, Abigail penned a letter to her favorite receiver, sharing that she cried when Jeffery dropped the ball. But she also offered encouragement to the Eagles receiver.

"I am a huge Eagles fan. When I watched the play last night I was crying," Abigail wrote. "It's okay to loose [sic] a game you don't always have to win a game. We couldn't have won the Super Bowl without you last year. I think you are an awesome player no matter what. It takes lots of practice and courage to catch a ball."

She concluded the letter with some sweet words of inspiration, "I love you! My whole family was rooting for you! Don't give up on playing football. Keep practicing. Don't get mad easily, I know you can do it. We all know you are a good player."

Jeffery told reporters after the game that he was ready to take the fall for the playoff loss.

"That's on me. I'll take that loss. It's on me," Jeffery said. "I let my teammates down, the city of Philadelphia, that's on me. I'll take that."

Whether or not the loss is on Jeffery, Abigail hasn't lost faith. 

