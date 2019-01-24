Not now, Reggie

Fox Sports Detroit

The Pistons picked up a hard-fought victory, 98–94, over the Anthony Davis-less Pelicans last night, led by Blake Griffin’s 37 points. Griffin, though, wasn’t happy with the effort of his teammates as he saw Detroit’s lead evaporate in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve got to lock in and finish games,” Griffin said in a postgame interview. “Our lack of focus at the end of games has been awful and that’s why we lose games like this. I’m happy with the win but I’m not necessarily happy with how we closed this game out.”

And that’s the exact moment when Reggie Jackson decided to have a little fun with Blake.

We hear from Blake Griffin, who has 37 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists to lead the Pistons over the Pelicans 98-94. pic.twitter.com/ER5lNn9XfS — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) January 24, 2019

Jeez, Blake was clearly not amused. The way he kept wiping his face with the towel tells you everything you need to know. He didn’t even crack the slightest smile.

As an amateur stand-up comic, Griffin can probably teach Jackson a thing or two about comedic timing.

Yeah, I know who you are

Here’s a funny story about what happens when Tom Brady introduces himself to new teammates.

“I walked past him going into the weight room, and I smiled and I sort of nodded my head,” undrafted defensive tackle Adam Butler told Patriots Wire. “And he stuck out his hand to shake. And I shook. And he was like, ‘Hi, I’m Tom.’ And I’m like, ‘Of course I know you’re Tom!’ You know what I mean? But that’s just the kind of attitude he has as a person.

The best player signing announcement I’ve seen

French soccer club Olympique de Marseille signed enigmatic Italian striker Mario Balotelli (aka Super Mario) and announced the move with this Mario Bros.-inspired video.

The best of SI

The 25-year-old man who posed as a hurricane refugee to play high school basketball explains himself. ... You really need to learn the name Ja Morant, the point guard from tiny Murray State. ... The Grizzlies want to trade Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, but they probably shouldn’t have waited this long to do it.

Around the sports world

ESPN investigative reporter Seth Wickersham has an exposé about the dysfunction of the Browns. ... Cowboys receiver Cole Beasely thinks the decision about who gets the ball thrown to them most comes from the front office. ... Knicks rookie Allonzo Trier DM’d a fan who criticized his defense on the Rockets’ game-winning possession.

Really bad luck for Victor Oladipo

Let's really, really, really, really hope that Vic is alright. Oladipo goes down with an apparent knee injury and it didn't look good. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/CA6LacMo87 — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) January 24, 2019

Oladipo was having a tremendous season for a really good Pacers team and now he may miss the rest of the season.

James Harden set a record for most points by an opponent at the new MSG

“At one point, people mistook the thud off his chest for thunder”

From the Senior Bowl pool report: pic.twitter.com/lJaC6DZlUB — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) January 23, 2019

Congratulations to this columnist for knowing more about Roy Halladay’s wishes than his family

Footage of me playing basketball

Gorgui Dieng thought the clock was running out and threw up one of the worst shots of the year #Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/LskOwHxY1h — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 23, 2019

Can we stop doing elaborate public gender reveals?

Is it a boy or a girl? 😳😬 pic.twitter.com/G706kwffQO — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 24, 2019

They’re stupid even if you’re not igniting a 47,000-acre wildfire.

No respect for the Jaguars

Calais Campbell, shirsey typo alert. pic.twitter.com/dawmrlrpyl — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) January 23, 2019

Antonio Brown clearly still loves the Steelers

He’s even got black and gold facial hair.

Still one of the greatest nicknames in sports history

Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams has been named running backs coach at Auburn, Gus Malzahn announces. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 23, 2019

Not sports

Canadian authorities spent more than a year trying to bust a man for illegally selling less than $100 of fish. ... The science behind hagfish “slime” is fascinating.

Grandpa really hates stains

this is the most powerful grandfather on earth pic.twitter.com/pdboPRcfkN — KT Nelson (@KrangTNelson) January 23, 2019

The guy who had to speak after Martin Luther King

The exact moment a volcano in Mexico erupted

VOLCANIC ERUPTION: Nighttime footage shows the dramatic explosion of Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano, which sent ash plumes into the sky over San Nicolas de los Ranchos. https://t.co/58qMw3wWVm pic.twitter.com/i9iGEO48ff — ABC News (@ABC) January 23, 2019

This movie has a loaded cast

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.