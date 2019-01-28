Wade Phillips rolled into Atlanta in style.
Long live Wade Phillips
Son of Bum. @sonofbum | #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/uS6iHzVGbh— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 28, 2019
As if you needed another reason to root for the Rams in the Super Bowl, defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is giving it to you. The 71-year-old longtime assistant is always good for a great quote—“Unfortunately, I get older but Tom Brady doesn’t,” he said last week—just like his dad Bum. The elder Phillips, who coached the Oilers and Saints, was so renowned for his quips that there’s a whole section of his Wikipedia page dedicated to them.
Phillips was always close to his father, who died in 2013 at age 90, and goes by @sonofbum on Twitter. On Sunday, with wintry weather in the forecast in Atlanta, Phillips decided to bust out his dad’s sheepskin coat for the trip.
Like a boss. #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/aUyPBZAnr3— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 28, 2019
Phillips hasn’t said whether the coat belonged to Bum, but it looks identical to this one the old coach wore in the ’80s while coaching the Saints, right down to the darker patches on the sides.
All you need to know about the Pro Bowl
From the two minutes I watched and the highlights I saw online, this year’s Pro Bowl seemed less worth watching than it usually is. Besides Jason Garrett’s offense scoring just one touchdown in a defense-optional game, the story of Sunday was how bad a day Jason Witten was having. First, he implied Patrick Mahomes and Eric Ebron were teammates.
"Ebron was [Patrick Mahomes'] guy all year."— SB Nation (@SBNation) January 27, 2019
Pro Bowl announcer Jason Witten still reminding us he's not a Pro Bowl announcer 😬
📽: @NFL pic.twitter.com/aZksfMtpnE
(Although, he corrected himself later.)
Jason Witten would like you to know *he* knows Eric Ebron and Patrick Mahomes are not teammates pic.twitter.com/wPb42tpyln— Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 27, 2019
And then he went out and broke the Pro Bowl trophy.
lovable galoot Jason Witten broke the Pro Bowl trophy pic.twitter.com/nXKiNqNvta— Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 27, 2019
Who even knew the Pro Bowl had a trophy?
Oh wait, there was also this supremely stupid play.
#https://twitter.com/trainisland/status/1089655146152423427
The best of SI
The NBA All-Star draft is next week. Here’s how it should go down. ... Todd Gurley was somehow not an immediate high school star in his small North Carolina hometown. ... Manchester United is thriving under its interim manager.
Around the sports world
The owner of an English soccer team is selling the club after he accidentally posted a photo of his penis on Twitter. ... I love this profile of Bay Area sportswriter Ray Ratto. ... WWE is airing a match during halftime of the Super Bowl, just as it did 20 years ago. ... Jon Gruden slapped Raiders stickers on players’ helmets at the Senior Bowl, presumably to remember which ones he liked.
Cam Jordan would rather not be at the Pro Bowl
.@camjordan94 arrived for the Pro Bowl with a t-shirt that says "Blow whistles not games" and "Make calls not apologies." pic.twitter.com/4toGxiBnHI— ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2019
Mahomes forgot he was mic’d up
[tweet:https://twitter.com/JordanHeckFF/status/1089620694944698374
They still love Melo in New York
Here’s the reception Carmelo Anthony received at Madison Square Garden when he was shown on the Jumbotron during Knicks-Heat: pic.twitter.com/v0LUDiKeaW— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 28, 2019
New Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino as a kid
How Canadians wait out a traffic jam
Kids playing hockey on highway 40 waiting for pileup to clear (video Mathieu Daniel Wagner Radio-Canada) pic.twitter.com/D3HwDEJLtQ— Steve Rukavina, CBC (@Steverukavina) January 27, 2019
He’s gonna need a new face
The ref is me when I see little kids getting worked by their momma in a public place pic.twitter.com/5VnSxXnC5m— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 28, 2019
35 seconds and that’s it
JUST LIKE THAT!!!! 💥🤯@RyanBader with the HUGE KO against Fedor Emelianenko!#Bellator214 pic.twitter.com/7fm2XFY1zh— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) January 27, 2019
Not sports
A Florida man found a World War II grenade while fishing and drove it to Taco Bell before calling the cops. ... While Netflix is raising its prices, Hulu is getting cheaper. ... This is what happens when you drunkenly swallow a live catfish.
All those American foods we know and love
I am an American living in Germany. My grocery store currently has a temporary “American food” section. Join me for a tour of what Germans think Americans eat. pic.twitter.com/uvnF0Q8Uwo— Erik Wade (@erik_kaars) January 25, 2019
(Click here for the full thread.)
Who knew making noodles looked so cool?
Have you ever been mad enough to ride on the hood of a car for three miles?
Witnessed some intense #RoadRage on the #MassPike yesterday to say the least. Since I can’t settle on one of the witty captions I had in mind I’ll let @DMX handle it for me 😂 Welcome home! 🐾 #Boston #GoPats #Leggo! pic.twitter.com/sMWRoHIGlN— Ray Fuschetti (@RayFuschetti) January 26, 2019
If Game of Thrones came out in the ’90s
A good song
