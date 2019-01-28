Long live Wade Phillips

As if you needed another reason to root for the Rams in the Super Bowl, defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is giving it to you. The 71-year-old longtime assistant is always good for a great quote—“Unfortunately, I get older but Tom Brady doesn’t,” he said last week—just like his dad Bum. The elder Phillips, who coached the Oilers and Saints, was so renowned for his quips that there’s a whole section of his Wikipedia page dedicated to them.

Phillips was always close to his father, who died in 2013 at age 90, and goes by @sonofbum on Twitter. On Sunday, with wintry weather in the forecast in Atlanta, Phillips decided to bust out his dad’s sheepskin coat for the trip.

Phillips hasn’t said whether the coat belonged to Bum, but it looks identical to this one the old coach wore in the ’80s while coaching the Saints, right down to the darker patches on the sides.

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

All you need to know about the Pro Bowl

From the two minutes I watched and the highlights I saw online, this year’s Pro Bowl seemed less worth watching than it usually is. Besides Jason Garrett’s offense scoring just one touchdown in a defense-optional game, the story of Sunday was how bad a day Jason Witten was having. First, he implied Patrick Mahomes and Eric Ebron were teammates.

"Ebron was [Patrick Mahomes'] guy all year."



Pro Bowl announcer Jason Witten still reminding us he's not a Pro Bowl announcer 😬



📽: @NFL pic.twitter.com/aZksfMtpnE — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 27, 2019

(Although, he corrected himself later.)

Jason Witten would like you to know *he* knows Eric Ebron and Patrick Mahomes are not teammates pic.twitter.com/wPb42tpyln — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 27, 2019

And then he went out and broke the Pro Bowl trophy.

lovable galoot Jason Witten broke the Pro Bowl trophy pic.twitter.com/nXKiNqNvta — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 27, 2019

Who even knew the Pro Bowl had a trophy?

Oh wait, there was also this supremely stupid play.

#https://twitter.com/trainisland/status/1089655146152423427

The best of SI

The NBA All-Star draft is next week. Here’s how it should go down. ... Todd Gurley was somehow not an immediate high school star in his small North Carolina hometown. ... Manchester United is thriving under its interim manager.

Around the sports world

The owner of an English soccer team is selling the club after he accidentally posted a photo of his penis on Twitter. ... I love this profile of Bay Area sportswriter Ray Ratto. ... WWE is airing a match during halftime of the Super Bowl, just as it did 20 years ago. ... Jon Gruden slapped Raiders stickers on players’ helmets at the Senior Bowl, presumably to remember which ones he liked.

Cam Jordan would rather not be at the Pro Bowl

.@camjordan94 arrived for the Pro Bowl with a t-shirt that says "Blow whistles not games" and "Make calls not apologies." pic.twitter.com/4toGxiBnHI — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2019

Mahomes forgot he was mic’d up

[tweet:https://twitter.com/JordanHeckFF/status/1089620694944698374

They still love Melo in New York

Here’s the reception Carmelo Anthony received at Madison Square Garden when he was shown on the Jumbotron during Knicks-Heat: pic.twitter.com/v0LUDiKeaW — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 28, 2019

New Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino as a kid

How Canadians wait out a traffic jam

Kids playing hockey on highway 40 waiting for pileup to clear (video Mathieu Daniel Wagner Radio-Canada) pic.twitter.com/D3HwDEJLtQ — Steve Rukavina, CBC (@Steverukavina) January 27, 2019

He’s gonna need a new face

The ref is me when I see little kids getting worked by their momma in a public place pic.twitter.com/5VnSxXnC5m — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 28, 2019

35 seconds and that’s it

Not sports

A Florida man found a World War II grenade while fishing and drove it to Taco Bell before calling the cops. ... While Netflix is raising its prices, Hulu is getting cheaper. ... This is what happens when you drunkenly swallow a live catfish.

All those American foods we know and love

I am an American living in Germany. My grocery store currently has a temporary “American food” section. Join me for a tour of what Germans think Americans eat. pic.twitter.com/uvnF0Q8Uwo — Erik Wade (@erik_kaars) January 25, 2019

(Click here for the full thread.)

Who knew making noodles looked so cool?

Have you ever been mad enough to ride on the hood of a car for three miles?

Witnessed some intense #RoadRage on the #MassPike yesterday to say the least. Since I can’t settle on one of the witty captions I had in mind I’ll let @DMX handle it for me 😂 Welcome home! 🐾 #Boston #GoPats #Leggo! pic.twitter.com/sMWRoHIGlN — Ray Fuschetti (@RayFuschetti) January 26, 2019

The guy is 65 years old!

If Game of Thrones came out in the ’90s

A good song

