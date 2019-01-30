LeBron isn’t that brazen

The worst-kept secret in the NBA right now is that Anthony Davis wants to play in Los Angeles with LeBron James and LeBron wants AD to play with him.

ESPN has been all over this story, with Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that Davis’s desire to play in L.A. is so strong that he’ll refuse to sign a contract extension with any other team. LeBron and Davis share an agent (Rich Paul of Klutch Sports), so there’s no doubt LeBron is pulling strings behind the scenes to lure the talented big man.

It’s fun to imagine LeBron also making public overtures, like this one cooked up by a guy named Sreekar on Twitter.

Oh come on man LeBron isn't even being subtle anymore. This is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/DQ3LmVP6Uq — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) January 30, 2019

It’s a pretty decent joke, but the producers of the 1 a.m. SportsCenter didn’t think it was funny. They thought it was real and showed the fake comment on the air with anchor Neil Everett saying LeBron was “basically giving the middle finger to the NBA.”

Ladies and gentlemen...we got him pic.twitter.com/YvyIrfDORW — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) January 30, 2019

Everyone gets fooled by fakes in this business from time to time, but there are a couple of things that should have signaled to the SportsCenter folks that this is fake. First of all, LeBron doesn’t use 2006-era AIM abbreviations like “ur” and “cya” on social media. More importantly, LeBron is a really smart guy. He’s not dumb enough to risk getting in trouble with the league by making his recruiting efforts public.

I also don’t think commenting on an Instagram post from a week and a half ago is the most efficient way to get in touch with Davis. He’s probably got his number, or at least could get it from his agent.

Swing and a miss!

WELCOME TO THE SHOW TRENT FREDERIC!!! pic.twitter.com/h4XojA2dtS — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) January 30, 2019

Trent Frederic made his NHL debut for the Bruins last night and logged nearly as much time in the penalty box (five minutes) as he did on the ice (8:29). His parents were oddly thrilled to see him drop the gloves, though. They just need to work on their celebrations a bit.

Hilarious!



Parents of Trent Frederic celebrate after the 20 year-old #Bruins player gets into a fight. pic.twitter.com/CENaGQwyLI — David Wade (@davidwade) January 30, 2019

TMI, Andy

Andy Murray announced yesterday that he went under the knife for a long-needed hip operation. He announced the news in what seemed like a fairly innocuous Instagram post. But if you click the little arrow on the right side of the photo and see the second photo Murray included, you might notice the faint outline of something in the X-ray. Yeah... that’s his junk.

The best of SI

SI legal analyst Michael McCann explores whether LeBron could be the first player in NBA history fined for tampering. ... College teams keep trying to hire the next Mike Leach but never go after the real Mike Leach. ... Rob Gronkowski’s Hollywood future is bright if he decides to leave the NFL.

Around the sports world

Atlanta is lucky yesterday’s winter storm was minor, given how bad things got the last time the city hosted the Super Bowl. ... The Rangers signed a pitcher after a video of him throwing 99 mph went viral. ... Brandin Cooks is sending the Rams’ team custodian and his son to the Super Bowl.

Giannis has no time for fake football

Reporter: Will the there be more defense played in the @NBAAllStar game than there was in the Pro Bowl?#Giannis: What is Pro Bowl?



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rBqZK8iUOn — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 30, 2019

Stupid media stunts aren’t just for Media Day

"Can I take a selfie with you coach?" pic.twitter.com/FVwdFE4Sho — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 29, 2019

Mind. Blown.

For those curious the name and logo will remain the same. It's the Winnipeg Ice. Also, took me a few times but I finally noticed the word "Ice" written in blue on the left side. pic.twitter.com/ICXoYbLiSt — Jeff Hamilton (@jeffkhamilton) January 29, 2019

Preview of the NBA All-Star court

As the self-appointed and unqualified court design czar/tsar, I am happy to bring you the design for this year's All-Star Game court in Charlotte (obtained via the NBA). I'm not usually a fan of the empty paint, but I think I like this: pic.twitter.com/Gu7g6M4EoE — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) January 29, 2019

Your newest crazy baseball name

You asked Traverse City, your new team name is......The Traverse City Pit Spitters! We can't wait to see you at the ballpark this summer! pic.twitter.com/vYM2D4idn3 — Traverse City Pit Spitters (@TraverseCityBB) January 29, 2019

Classic Pop

Pop wasn't too happy with the Spurs win over the Suns 👀 pic.twitter.com/1RMSeUqDsz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 30, 2019

Wrestling legend Mick Foley is not Robin Lopez’s father

This @NBA story MADE MY DAY!

I’m at @barclayscenter for the @BrooklynNets @chicagobulls game and a man says “excuse me sir, I know you must get asked this a lot....but are you @rolopez42 father?” pic.twitter.com/gAfN079XPx — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 30, 2019

Not sports

A tourist in Australia posed with a cool-looking octopus without realizing it could kill them in a matter of minutes. ... An Arkansas teenager pleaded guilty to attempting to steal a commercial jet and fly it to a rap concert in Chicago. ... It’s so cold in Wisconsin that beer distributors are not making any deliveries over fears the beer will freeze inside the trucks.

You’re not tough, Miles

Current temp in Minneapolis: -12˚F, feels like: -35˚ F



"Miles, a University of Minnesota student who declined to give his last name because he said his mom would be mad at him for how he was dressed ... " https://t.co/P9EyxIeblZ pic.twitter.com/lV7L9azWj4 — Talya Minsberg (@tminsberg) January 29, 2019

He’s already 10% of the way to Mars

Elon Musk’s highflying 2018: What 150,000 miles in a private jet reveal about his “excruciating” year https://t.co/WcWdfGzrQW pic.twitter.com/CiXtca5FxF — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 29, 2019

Technology has gone too far

I've gone down a black hole of the latest DeepFakes and this mashup of Steve Buscemi and Jennifer Lawrence is a sight to behold pic.twitter.com/sWnU8SmAcz — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) January 29, 2019

Not only does El Chapo look like Super Mario, he prefers the same mode of transport

Wu-Tang documentary coming this spring

A good song

