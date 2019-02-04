Super Bowl LIII was somewhat of a disappointment after the Patriots outlasted the Rams, 13–3, in a low-scoring affair. The contest's halftime show wasn't as disappointing, depending on your point of view. But its ode to SpongeBob Squarepants wasn't exactly as worthwhile as it many expected it to be.

During the actual halftime show, which was headlined by Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi, the infamous "Band Geeks" episode was only briefly referenced. As quickly as Twitter rejoiced at the glimpse, Scott performed his hit song "Sicko Mode" and that was that.

Luckily, the internet gave us what we all wanted. Yeek Studios dubbed "Sweet Victory" over B-roll from Maroon 5's performance. Take a look:

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine takes center stage with Mercedes-Benz Stadium setting off fireworks. It's everything one could have imagined, right?

It's the type of epic showing that SpongeBob fans perhaps deserved during Sunday's contest.