Watch: Legally Blind Iowa High School Player With Cerebral Palsy Makes Basket

Image courtesy of Roger Riley/Who TV

Clay Warner made a basket during his first-ever varsity appearance on senior night.

By Kaelen Jones
February 05, 2019

Despite losing, North Polk High School (Iowa) had a senior night to remember.

Clay Warner, a senior member of North Polk's varsity basketball team, made his first-ever appearance.

Warner, who was born prematurely, is legally blind and has cerebral palsy. Nonetheless, he suited up for each of North Polk's games this season.

With a minute left in Friday night's game against Roland-Story Norseman, Warner not only entered the game—he scored a basket.

“I got in and let’s do this. This whole gym was a yelling my name,” Warner told WHOTV's Roger Riley. “Everything, both benches were jumping. The whole crowd was going crazy. It was like I was a little kid again.”

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message