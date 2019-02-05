Despite losing, North Polk High School (Iowa) had a senior night to remember.

Clay Warner, a senior member of North Polk's varsity basketball team, made his first-ever appearance.

Warner, who was born prematurely, is legally blind and has cerebral palsy. Nonetheless, he suited up for each of North Polk's games this season.

With a minute left in Friday night's game against Roland-Story Norseman, Warner not only entered the game—he scored a basket.

The amazing story of @NPolkHighSchool senior Clay Warner, legally blind from being born prematurely, hits the only shot he took in his varsity basketball career @SoundOFF13 @WHOhd @WHOWeather pic.twitter.com/WZKFRgvcCa — Roger Riley (@rogerriley) February 4, 2019

“I got in and let’s do this. This whole gym was a yelling my name,” Warner told WHOTV's Roger Riley. “Everything, both benches were jumping. The whole crowd was going crazy. It was like I was a little kid again.”