Clay Warner made a basket during his first-ever varsity appearance on senior night.
Despite losing, North Polk High School (Iowa) had a senior night to remember.
Clay Warner, a senior member of North Polk's varsity basketball team, made his first-ever appearance.
Warner, who was born prematurely, is legally blind and has cerebral palsy. Nonetheless, he suited up for each of North Polk's games this season.
With a minute left in Friday night's game against Roland-Story Norseman, Warner not only entered the game—he scored a basket.
The amazing story of @NPolkHighSchool senior Clay Warner, legally blind from being born prematurely, hits the only shot he took in his varsity basketball career @SoundOFF13 @WHOhd @WHOWeather pic.twitter.com/WZKFRgvcCa— Roger Riley (@rogerriley) February 4, 2019
“I got in and let’s do this. This whole gym was a yelling my name,” Warner told WHOTV's Roger Riley. “Everything, both benches were jumping. The whole crowd was going crazy. It was like I was a little kid again.”