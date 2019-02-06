Well done, Pacers fans

Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka are the top two guys in the Lakers’ front office, but everyone knows who’s really in charge. It’s LeBron.

Everybody not named LeBron is trade bait right now as the Lakers try to land Anthony Davis. Pacers fans latched onto this fact during last night’s game against Los Angeles and serenaded a couple of Lakers players with some pretty brutal chants.

First they told Brandon Ingram, “LeBron’s gonna trade you!”

Pacers fans chanting "LeBron's gonna trade you" at Brandon Ingram 💀 pic.twitter.com/iE5c7DL9IP — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 6, 2019

Their assessment of JaVale McGee was much harsher, though.

RUTHLESS. The #Pacers' fans to Javale McGee:



🗣"NOT WORTH TRADING" pic.twitter.com/ttB6okE42b — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) February 6, 2019

Although, the fact that McGee is on an expiring contract actually makes him a fairly valuable trade chip.

I appreciate that Pacers fans added a college-like atmosphere to the game with some honestly clever chants. I just wish they would have come up with chants for more than two players. Nothing about Lonzo Ball’s dad trying to force a trade to Phoenix?

LeBron, meanwhile, couldn’t have made his feelings about his teammates more clear.

The Lakers’ 136–94 loss was the worst margin of defeat (42 points) in LeBron’s entire NBA career. After the blowout, they did end up making a trade, acquiring Reggie Bullock from the Pistons for Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk. His name was too tough to chant anyway.

How a runner fended off a mountain lion attack

The biggest story online yesterday was the Colorado jogger who was attacked by a mountain lion and managed to kill the animal in self-defense using only his bare hands. Now we know how he did it.

Investigators from Colorado Parks & Wildlife interviewed the victim yesterday and a CPW spokeswoman relayed the man’s account to the Denver Post.

As it went for his head and neck, the man blocked the cat with his forearms, but the mountain lion bit him on the face and clamped its fangs on the man’s wrist — and wouldn’t let go, Ferrell said. The man picked up a rock with his free hand and pounded the cat in the head, but the animal hung on. He then put the lion in a headlock and wrestled and scrapped with the creature on the trail, Ferrell said. When he finally managed to free his wrist from the cat’s jaws, the runner counterattacked. He jumped on the mountain lion’s back, and, using his hands, arms and feet, he choked the animal to death, she said. He then hiked to his car and drove to a local hospital.

You wanna see 45 seconds of Bill Belichick being happy?

How often do we see this? I guess it is possible for him to break out of the monotone every now and then.

The best of SI

College football teams hand out way more scholarship offers than they could possibly honor. ... The Sixers made a big trade in the middle of the night that makes them real contenders in the East. ... Todd Gurley didn’t speak with the media yesterday in Los Angeles, so we may never know what his problem was in the Super Bowl.

Around the sports world

Today is National Signing Day, which is a good opportunity to familiarize yourself with the best-named recruits this year. ... Remember James Loney? He’s signing with an independent league team to try to be a two-way player. ... LaVar Ball is back to running his mouth, this time taking shots at Lakers coach Luke Walton.

I assume they were arguing about Welker vs. Edelman

Nothing says Boston like a bunch of Pats fans beating the shit out of each other after a championship parade @OnlyInBOS pic.twitter.com/nd86c36BXe — Colin Beatt (@Listen2TheBeatt) February 5, 2019

Zion is human

Zion went doink at the rim 🙃 pic.twitter.com/pm7YwhVz13 — ESPN (@espn) February 6, 2019

Oh my god, this announcer

That’s Pacers color commentator Quinn Buckner with the “smothered chicken” call I’ve somehow never heard before.

Wait, he’s a punter?

Australian punter Louis Hedley gives Hurricanes head start on National Signing Day https://t.co/vDjELqYxGw pic.twitter.com/JcPZOI3x7A — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) February 6, 2019

Nifty, nifty goal

Shot, chaser

Lakers pull out of Anthony Davis trade talks amid 'outrageous' requests by Pelicans https://t.co/VpB2P0pGa6 — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 5, 2019

🧐 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 5, 2019

D-Wade has a shirt touting all his accomplishments

The @DwyaneWade world tour shirt is 🔥🔥🔥. Need one! pic.twitter.com/dMJei8ZgpW — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) February 5, 2019

I like this D-Wade story better, though

This is what it's about.



Tonight in Portland, Mr. Wade saw a young man (the boy on the right) who has battled cancer. As the story goes, Dwyane previously told the kid to kick cancer's butt. Tonight, the boy reported back that he had done exactly that.https://t.co/FoqzcaPwzx — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 6, 2019

This is a fun, stupid baseball thing that I’d never seen before

Is this the weirdest strikeout in MLB history?



It's definitely not NOT the weirdest strikeout in MLB history.https://t.co/ZWYK6Jacc1 pic.twitter.com/Q7FFX1Lupe — Cut4 (@Cut4) February 5, 2019

Not sports

This week is the 10-year anniversary of when New York City officials finally figured out why the city occasionally smelled like maple syrup. ... Burglars in Belgium robbed a bank vault by crawling through a sewer. ... A new Martin Scorsese movie is coming to Netflix this year.

Let’s keep it that way

Portland’s best-kept secret pic.twitter.com/FSlcItqmKD — c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) February 5, 2019

Diving in a frozen lake

How to deal with people peeing on your property

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.