Last week, the readers of Traina Thoughts submitted their entries for first-ballot, unanimous Hall of Fame YouTube videos.

The overall reaction to the list was very positive (which is shocking for the Internet), but, of course, there were omissions and other nominations came pouring in.

So, without further ado, allow me to present Part II of The Greatest YouTube Videos of All Time. All entries came from Traina Thoughts readers and are in no particular order.

1. Bubb Rubb and Lil Sis: "Tha whistles go WOOO," submitted by @SwampJankins. @dereksfoster99 @Jeff_Rapaport and @bawerbuch.

2. The George Brett Story, submitted by, @RAndyMita.

3. Pinky The Cat, submitted by, @bizen09.

4. Danny Boy Cane, submitted by, @BarstoolBigCat.

5. Leeroy Jenkins, submitted by, @RetepAdam.

6. Monkey smells finger, submitted by, @cfreddeer.

7. Bill O'Reilly, "We'll do it LIVE!," submitted by, @eorvieto.

8. Charlie bit my finger, submitted by, @RealFrostyMcfly.

9. A bug flies into news reporter's mouth, submitted by @WadeyX

10. This is my own suggestion. After Bills player Kevin Everett was seriously injured during a game, a local news station ran this footage.

Catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts here and check out the Sports Illustarted Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina here. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter here.

IN CLOSING: If you have extra free time on this President's Day, that link just above this sentence and check out any past editions of the SI Media Podcast you may have missed.