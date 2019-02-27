Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: High School Announcer Resigns After Ripping Student for Dunking

Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images

He called the kid a “jackass,” among other things. 

By Dan Gartland
February 27, 2019

Imagine being an adult like this

A high school basketball announcer in Indiana has resigned after ruthlessly criticizing a player who dunked in the final seconds of a game. 

The incident occurred on Friday night in a game between Fort Wayne’s Homestead High and Norwell in the small town of Ossian. The Homestead Spartans, the visitors, were well on their way to victory when senior Trent Loomis dunked in the final seconds. He hung on the rim for just a moment and was given a technical foul by an overzealous ref. That’s when the announcer went off. 

“Loomis gets two, but then he gets tech-ed up for being a jackass,” the announcer said. “Stay classy, Homestead. May you lose in the first round like you always do. Typical Homestead attitude. No class whatsoever. What else is new? Congratulations, you didn’t even cover the damn spread.”

Wellscountyvoice.com, the site that broadcast the game, apologized for the outburst and said the unnamed announcer had resigned his post

The whole thing is just so absurd. How could an adult ever think it was OK to go off on a kid like that, especially for something as mundane as hanging on the rim for half a second? Judging by the last line, maybe he had a little money on the game. Do they really have spreads on high school games in Indiana?

Speaking of announcers being jerks

A Kansas radio host is in hot water after he was seen on camera at Monday night’s Kansas-Kansas State basketball game taunting a Wildcats player by pointing to the box score. 

That’s Nate Bukaty, announcer for Sporting KC and host of The Border Patrol on 810 WHB. The moment quickly became a widespread meme and his co-hosts showed him what it’s like to be on the other side. 

Bukaty later issued an apology.

The best of SI

Here’s why so many NBA players are wearing Karate Kid-style headbands now

Around the sports world

MLB made a deal with the independent Atlantic League to test robotic umpires and moving the pitching mound back. ... A Bengals fan is suing the team after he injured himself slipping in a substance meant to clean up vomit. ... Two former Maryland basketball players are suing Fortnite for stealing a dance they helped popularize. ... A Tom Brady rookie card fetched $400,000 at auction, the highest price ever paid for a football card

Russ went into dad mode

Pretty much how last night’s Celtics game went

Bill Simmons also overreacted, naturally

Get a grip, Islanders fans

Well played, Darvish

He’s actually doing it to practice his English

If you buy this you’re automatically the lamest coach in the whole Little League

How are you going to get tagged out like that with two outs in the ninth?

Reggie Miller still has that sweet stroke

Found Gritty’s dad

Usually the ball only goes through the wickets in cricket

Pitt football status: $0.70 on the clearance rack at TJ Maxx

Imagine if Bartolo Colon was back with the Twins

I’m not mean enough to make a Bartolo joke here

Not sports

A Florida man is accused of stealing $33,000 in rare coins and exchanging them at a Coin Star machine for less than $30. ... A train full of 183 people got stranded in Oregon for 36 hours. ... Scientists have created a reconstruction of the face of the Roman emperor Nero and he’s got an atrocious neckbeard. 

A jaguar vs. alligator fight ends differently than I thought it would

You have to respect that Steven Seagal keeps doing this stuff when he’s obviously incapable of physical activity

I wonder how they came up with that

New trailer for Detective Pikachu

Snow even gets the better of Minnesotans

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message