A high school basketball announcer in Indiana has resigned after ruthlessly criticizing a player who dunked in the final seconds of a game.

The incident occurred on Friday night in a game between Fort Wayne’s Homestead High and Norwell in the small town of Ossian. The Homestead Spartans, the visitors, were well on their way to victory when senior Trent Loomis dunked in the final seconds. He hung on the rim for just a moment and was given a technical foul by an overzealous ref. That’s when the announcer went off.

Didn’t mean any disrespect, but thanks for the encouragement kind sir, I’m flattered! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/JjOOsOUf2k — Trent Loomis (@trent_loomis) February 23, 2019

“Loomis gets two, but then he gets tech-ed up for being a jackass,” the announcer said. “Stay classy, Homestead. May you lose in the first round like you always do. Typical Homestead attitude. No class whatsoever. What else is new? Congratulations, you didn’t even cover the damn spread.”

Wellscountyvoice.com, the site that broadcast the game, apologized for the outburst and said the unnamed announcer had resigned his post.

The whole thing is just so absurd. How could an adult ever think it was OK to go off on a kid like that, especially for something as mundane as hanging on the rim for half a second? Judging by the last line, maybe he had a little money on the game. Do they really have spreads on high school games in Indiana?

Speaking of announcers being jerks

A Kansas radio host is in hot water after he was seen on camera at Monday night’s Kansas-Kansas State basketball game taunting a Wildcats player by pointing to the box score.

Hey @nate_bukaty aren’t you supposed to be a professional and not an embarrassment talking trash on K-State players? @SSJWHB. Embarrassing pic.twitter.com/8ylfUCjuhl — Cole Manbeck (@Cole_Manbeck) February 26, 2019

That’s Nate Bukaty, announcer for Sporting KC and host of The Border Patrol on 810 WHB. The moment quickly became a widespread meme and his co-hosts showed him what it’s like to be on the other side.

Bukaty later issued an apology.

I want to be clear that I was not in a press seat tonight. I was at the game as a fan, but I should still handle myself with more class than that. If I had to do it over again, I wouldn’t have done that. Hope you all can understand. Good luck to the Cats going forward. — Nate Bukaty (@nate_bukaty) February 26, 2019

Russ went into dad mode

Russ had to have a chat with the Nuggets fan real quick... pic.twitter.com/5D9RzfK0Jt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 27, 2019

Russell Westbrook on his interaction with a young Nuggets fan in the front row who reached out and touched him during tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/exBpYfnK4B — Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) February 27, 2019

Pretty much how last night’s Celtics game went

Brad Stevens speaking for #Celtics fans everywhere.



"Ohhh everybody saw it...(expletive) who cares?" pic.twitter.com/yEu16KoOah — Chad Amaral (@Chad_Amaral) February 27, 2019

Bill Simmons also overreacted, naturally

When does baseball start? — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 27, 2019

Get a grip, Islanders fans

Holy crap, there's an extended version of that Tavares video and it's 100x worse. https://t.co/x6Tcx7ABNy — Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) February 26, 2019

Well played, Darvish

Darvish was asked why he's not using an interpreter this season. "Interpreter is expensive for the organization," he said. Well, where'd the organization use that money, one reporter asked. Darvish was stumped on that one. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) February 26, 2019

He’s actually doing it to practice his English.

If you buy this you’re automatically the lamest coach in the whole Little League

This baseball pitching gun allows for consistent pitch accuracy during batting practice.



Get yours: https://t.co/1FrGEHiX7v pic.twitter.com/u4rSt7xXVt — Cheddar (@cheddar) February 26, 2019

How are you going to get tagged out like that with two outs in the ninth?

Watch this 🔥 tag at the plate by catcher Jake Vera from Plainview, NY for @MTimePrivateers for their dramatic 5-4 win against Plattsburgh St. at @baseballheavenny on 2/24/19 🎥 @HiCastSports #sctop10 @SportsCenter @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/yv6tMCIZah — HiCast Sports (@HiCastSports) February 26, 2019

Reggie Miller still has that sweet stroke

Found Gritty’s dad

How is this being used as a promotional photo??? pic.twitter.com/xBgfzf3uPH — Megan Bailey (@megabux11) February 26, 2019

Usually the ball only goes through the wickets in cricket

Ever seen a nutmeg strikeout?



You have now... pic.twitter.com/flBn0HE3oD — Cut4 (@Cut4) February 26, 2019

Pitt football status: $0.70 on the clearance rack at TJ Maxx

Even TJ Maxx can’t get rid of Pitt gear. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/5y9rCNruBp — Corey Crisan (@cdcrisan) February 26, 2019

Imagine if Bartolo Colon was back with the Twins

Nelson Cruz (38) is older than his boss, Rocco Baldelli (37), who is older than his boss, Derek Falvey (35) 🤯 — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) February 26, 2019

I’m not mean enough to make a Bartolo joke here

"Best shape of my life." https://t.co/W3cSLch6Dj — Kieran Lovegrove (@Lovegrove19) February 26, 2019

Not sports

A Florida man is accused of stealing $33,000 in rare coins and exchanging them at a Coin Star machine for less than $30. ... A train full of 183 people got stranded in Oregon for 36 hours. ... Scientists have created a reconstruction of the face of the Roman emperor Nero and he’s got an atrocious neckbeard.

A jaguar vs. alligator fight ends differently than I thought it would

Jaguars make very poor lifeguards. Almost 90% of animals they save from drowning die of neck injuries afterwards. pic.twitter.com/eicLlLWlHS — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) February 24, 2019

You have to respect that Steven Seagal keeps doing this stuff when he’s obviously incapable of physical activity

Steven Seagal, bored out of his mind, lazily DESTROYS a couple of guys pic.twitter.com/7wX00JRuQz — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) February 26, 2019

I wonder how they came up with that

Real mafiosi are not as inventive with nicknames as you've been led to believe. pic.twitter.com/QtDIIYVZVY — Brendan I. Koerner (@brendankoerner) February 26, 2019

New trailer for Detective Pikachu

Snow even gets the better of Minnesotans

A good song

