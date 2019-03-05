Traina Thoughts: There Are No Issues With Jessica Mendoza Working For Mets And Calling Games For ESPN

All broadcasters have conflicts of interest, so don't worry about Jessica Mendoza's new job with Mets.

By Jimmy Traina
March 05, 2019

1. It was announced Tuesday that the Mets have hired ESPN's Jessica Mendoza in a player-evaluation role. It was also announced that Mendoza will conitinue in her role as an analyst on Sunday Night Baseball. Many people are up in arms over this because of the conflict of interest.

Personally, I'm fine with a conflict of interest as long as viewers know about the conflict of interest, which is the case here. Anytime I'm going to watch a Mets game that Mendoza is calling, I'm going to know she's not objective and that's fine. She's calling a baseball game, not curing cancer. No one will be hurt or affected by her conflict of interest.

Sports fans should be more concerned about all the conflicts of interest that they don't know about. Every single broadcaster has a conflict of interest. They all rely on players and coaches and front office people for inside information. If you don't think broadcasters are going to be a little softer on sources over non-sources, I have a bridge to sell you (or whatever that stupid expression is).

Many broadcasters also share agents with players, or belong to the same agency as players. This is also a conflict of interest that viewers don't know about.

Last but not least, we have all the former players who are now in the booth calling games. Do you honestly think they're objective? Get real. Just look at the picture above. Should "objective broadcasters" take selfies with players? Do you honestly think if Alex Bregman deserves criticism, A-Rod and Jessica Mendoza would dish it out the same way they would for a different player after seeing that photo?

Yes, journalism purists want all broadcasters to be objective, but it's not realistic. Unless you're a robot, you have biases. All a viewer can ask for is transparency when it comes to biases.

2. A lot of people had many thoughts about this photo of Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale kissing at Sunday night's Rangers game, so you might want to click and check the mentions.

The best meme that I saw yesterday coming out of that photo is this:

3. RIP, old-school WWF legend, King Kong Bundy, who just passed away at the age of 61. Do any longtime WWF fans automatically think of the cool-looking blue steel cage from WrestleMania 2 when they hear King Kong Bundy's name or is that just me?

4. Can someone also explain to me why parents would want a baseball player to sign their baby?

5. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry had a postgame press conference for the ages last night.

6. The newest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Jon Weiner, aka Stugotz from ESPN's The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. The radio host and new podcast host (Stupodity) gives the backstory on his nickname, talks about how he linked up with Le Batard, the chemistry between the two, growing up idolizing Mike and the Mad Dog, the show’s relationship with ESPN, his dream guests for his podcast, Bruce Springsteen, and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: If you're my age, Luke Perry's passing hit you hard. EVERYONE watched 90210 back in the day. Who will ever forget Dylan saving Brandon's life on the cliff?

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustarted Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Everyone is enjoying the Lakers' collapse, but you guys are gonna miss LeBron A LOT when he's not in the playoffs.

      Modal message