One day after Yahoo’s report on Will Wade’s wiretapped phone call, LSU suspended him indefinitely. Ten potential candidates for LSU if Wade is fired. The SEC title chase -- and LSU’s Final Four quest -- are now a tad complicated. In wake of the report, VCU (Wade’s former school) reviewed his tenure and found "no red flags."

It was a huge moment for John Bell, or any Minnesota high school hockey player: Introductions at the state tournament. And he took a violent digger.

I made a 64-character tournament bracket for "The Office" characters, and if Nellie wins her first-round matchup, I will revolt. This morning, I was cruising through "Worst TV Characters Ever" lists to see how many included Nellie, and I stumbled across one that had Andy Bernard. Excuse me?

The Packers and 49ers are reportedly expressing interest in Dee Ford ... The Chiefs are interested in signing Carlos Hyde ... The Browns made an offer for OBJ ... Martellus Bennett wants to play with his brother in New England ... Three unknown teams are "still alive" for Antonio Brown.

There’s a trailer for "Screwball," the documentary of the Alex Rodriguez-Biogenesis steroid scandal.<

BREAKING: Durham Public Schools announces retired NBA player Rasheed Wallace as the new basketball coach at Jordan High School. pic.twitter.com/GcUaBkyUIJ — Derrick Lewis (@DerrickQLewis) March 8, 2019

Cajun food can be dangerous for MLB pitchers ... Maryland’s Senior Night included a player’s marriage proposal ... Fantasy baseball busts for 2019 ... I finally got around to watching the Price is Right "perfect bid" documentary. It’s worth your time ... NASCAR fight!

On this week’s podcast: NFL Draft and college football talk with Ross Uglem and Connor O’Gara, including the stupid targeting proposal, Quinnen Williams, Jachai Polite and more.

There are two remaining Blockbuster stores: Perth, Australia, and Bend, Oregon. However, the Perth location is closing at the end of March, leaving the Bend location as the last remaining Blockbuster. Check out this commercial from the ‘90s.