And if you don't like Andy Bernard, there's something wrong with YOU.
Will Wade
One day after Yahoo’s report on Will Wade’s wiretapped phone call, LSU suspended him indefinitely. Ten potential candidates for LSU if Wade is fired. The SEC title chase -- and LSU’s Final Four quest -- are now a tad complicated. In wake of the report, VCU (Wade’s former school) reviewed his tenure and found "no red flags."
John Bell
It was a huge moment for John Bell, or any Minnesota high school hockey player: Introductions at the state tournament. And he took a violent digger.
Nellie is the worst
I made a 64-character tournament bracket for "The Office" characters, and if Nellie wins her first-round matchup, I will revolt. This morning, I was cruising through "Worst TV Characters Ever" lists to see how many included Nellie, and I stumbled across one that had Andy Bernard. Excuse me?
NFL rumors
The Packers and 49ers are reportedly expressing interest in Dee Ford ... The Chiefs are interested in signing Carlos Hyde ... The Browns made an offer for OBJ ... Martellus Bennett wants to play with his brother in New England ... Three unknown teams are "still alive" for Antonio Brown.
Screwball
There’s a trailer for "Screwball," the documentary of the Alex Rodriguez-Biogenesis steroid scandal.<
Erin Heatherton
Happy Saturday! 💙 https://t.co/fvxSedhtJQ pic.twitter.com/jxihOMKWfT— Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) March 9, 2019
Rasheed is back
BREAKING: Durham Public Schools announces retired NBA player Rasheed Wallace as the new basketball coach at Jordan High School. pic.twitter.com/GcUaBkyUIJ— Derrick Lewis (@DerrickQLewis) March 8, 2019
Superb episode from Jimmy
SI MEDIA PODCAST w @JimMiller.— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 9, 2019
- Jason Witten's exit from ESPN
- It's Peyton or nothing for ESPN
- Jessica Mendoza & 'conflict of interest'
- Big changes at Turner sports
- Adnan Virk update
- Sopranos prequel.
SPOTIFY: https://t.co/pyqWMGX4f8
ITUNES: https://t.co/n77GFyNLwl
Top 10 A&M
Pre-Spring College Football Top 130 Team Rankings: @FootballUGA, @Utah_Football, @VT_Football, @WSUCougFB and more! Where does your team land? https://t.co/Bohf4XwETt pic.twitter.com/JOkwR2oowm— Athlon Sports (@AthlonSports) March 6, 2019
Odds and Ends
Cajun food can be dangerous for MLB pitchers ... Maryland’s Senior Night included a player’s marriage proposal ... Fantasy baseball busts for 2019 ... I finally got around to watching the Price is Right "perfect bid" documentary. It’s worth your time ... NASCAR fight!
High Motor
On this week’s podcast: NFL Draft and college football talk with Ross Uglem and Connor O’Gara, including the stupid targeting proposal, Quinnen Williams, Jachai Polite and more.
Landing in enemy territory
Successful paragliding landing ✓— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 9, 2019
Attacked by kangaroo ✓pic.twitter.com/UDtWOuUBAz
Blockbuster
There are two remaining Blockbuster stores: Perth, Australia, and Bend, Oregon. However, the Perth location is closing at the end of March, leaving the Bend location as the last remaining Blockbuster. Check out this commercial from the ‘90s.SwimDaily Page