Weekend Hot Clicks: Nellie From "The Office" is the Worst and It's Not Even Close

And if you don't like Andy Bernard, there's something wrong with YOU. 

By Andrew Doughty
March 09, 2019

Will Wade

One day after Yahoo’s report on Will Wade’s wiretapped phone call, LSU suspended him indefinitely. Ten potential candidates for LSU if Wade is fired. The SEC title chase -- and LSU’s Final Four quest -- are now a tad complicated. In wake of the report, VCU (Wade’s former school) reviewed his tenure and found "no red flags."

John Bell

It was a huge moment for John Bell, or any Minnesota high school hockey player: Introductions at the state tournament. And he took a violent digger.

Nellie is the worst

I made a 64-character tournament bracket for "The Office" characters, and if Nellie wins her first-round matchup, I will revolt. This morning, I was cruising through "Worst TV Characters Ever" lists to see how many included Nellie, and I stumbled across one that had Andy Bernard. Excuse me?

NFL rumors

The Packers and 49ers are reportedly expressing interest in Dee Ford ... The Chiefs are interested in signing Carlos Hyde ... The Browns made an offer for OBJ ... Martellus Bennett wants to play with his brother in New England ... Three unknown teams are "still alive" for Antonio Brown.

Screwball

There’s a trailer for "Screwball," the documentary of the Alex Rodriguez-Biogenesis steroid scandal.<

Erin Heatherton

Rasheed is back

Superb episode from Jimmy

Top 10 A&M

Odds and Ends

Cajun food can be dangerous for MLB pitchers ... Maryland’s Senior Night included a player’s marriage proposal ... Fantasy baseball busts for 2019 ... I finally got around to watching the Price is Right "perfect bid" documentary. It’s worth your time ... NASCAR fight!

High Motor

On this week’s podcast: NFL Draft and college football talk with Ross Uglem and Connor O’Gara, including the stupid targeting proposal, Quinnen Williams, Jachai Polite and more.

Landing in enemy territory

Blockbuster

There are two remaining Blockbuster stores: Perth, Australia, and Bend, Oregon. However, the Perth location is closing at the end of March, leaving the Bend location as the last remaining Blockbuster. Check out this commercial from the ‘90s.

SwimDaily Page

