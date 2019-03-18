Woman Arrested for Using T-Shirt Cannon to Smuggle Drugs Into Prison

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Nothing gets the crowd on its feet like the T-shirt cannon. 

By Dan Gartland
March 18, 2019

Nothing gets the crowd on its feet like the T-shirt cannon. Sports fans lose their minds whenever a cheerleader or a guy in a plush suit comes out with a gas-propelled gun to shoot extra large shirts into the stands. Now imagine how much more excited fans would be if the mascot was giving out drugs instead. 

An Oklahoma woman faces felony charges after she allegedly used a T-shirt cannon to send a package full of drugs sailing over the wall of a prison, according to KOTV

The woman allegedly used the gun to propel a package containing cell phones, ear buds, phone chargers, meth, digital scales, marijuana and tobacco into the yard at a jail in the southwestern corner of the state. 

Prison guards saw the airborne goody bag and locked down the jail before sending the police after the woman’s car. She was pulled over near the prison by Oklahoma Highway Patrol and a search of her car turned up the T-shirt cannon and another package. 

Police also searched her home, nearly 300 miles from the prison, and found more drugs. She faces charges of introducing contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy and drug trafficking.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message