Stephen A. Smith's run of embarrassing gaffes continued on Tuesday when he tried to discuss Mike Trout's new $430 million contract extension with the Angels.

On his radio show, Smith asked his ESPN colleague, Jeff Passan, who broke the Trout news earlier in the day, "We look at other individuals, a Mike Scioscia for example, entering his 19th season as the manager for this ballclub. Does a contract like Mike Trout apply more pressure to somebody like him to turn things around or else [Angels owner Arte] Moreno's gonna move in a different direction?

Scioscia announced last October that he would not be back with the Angels this year and Brad Ausmus is the new skipper.

Shoutout to Stephen A Smith thinking Mike Scioscia still works for the Angelshttps://t.co/QnOaaUTXjg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 19, 2019

Smiths' repeated blunders were a big topic on last week's SI Media Podcast.

One week ago, Smith said that Redskins PUNTER Tress Way started a game at quarterback for the Redskins last season.

Last month, Stephen A. said that Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins was a running quarterback.

In December, Smith tried breaking down a Chargers-Chiefs game by saying he was looking forward to watching players who were not playing and had not played all season.