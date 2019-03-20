1. Aaron Rodgers has seen several teammates depart Green Bay lately. Following Clay Matthews out of town this week was wideout Randall Cobb, who signed with the Cowboys. The Packers quarterback tried to sum up his feelings about seeing his friends leave by quoting Red in Shawshank Redemption.

Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt took things a bit further, busting out a phenomenal Morgan Freeman impression and putting a football spin on Red's message of saying goodbye to someone you love.

Watch this. @AaronRodgers12 said goodbye to Randall Cobb, Shawshank style.



2. The newest SI Media Podcast features an interview with the legendary Bill Raftery (beginning at the 39-minute mark). CBS's top college basketball analyst talks about being in the business for 33 years, the NCAA Tournament, how he paces himself on the first day, how he prepares for games, his famous catchphrases, retirement, and dealing with technology.

I was joined by my colleague Jack Dickey for the first portion of the podcast where we talked about all the latest sports media news, including Mike Trout's contract, ESPN's pursuit of Peyton Manning, NFL draft overkill, and more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

3. In case you weren't aware, the MLB season began Wednesday morning with the Mariners beating the A's, 9-7. Seattle shortstop Tim Beckham went deep and one of MLB's official Twitter accounts couldn't get enough of his bat flip. Players may not like it, but it's good to see MLB try to appeal to young people at least on social media.

4. NBC Sports, the home of the NHL, tweeted and then quickly deleted this graphic Tuesday. Not a great look.

5. I'm just gonna leave this here.

Actually, I'm not just gonna leave that there. I'm gonna say one thing, which was discussed on this week's SI Media Podcast, which you can listen to above: You're not a monster if you think Mike Trout has a boring personality. Mike Trout is allowed to have a boring personality and you're allowed to think Mike Trout has a boring personality.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: It's always sad to remember, on the eve of the NCAA Tournament, that Gus Johnson no longer works for CBS and doesn't call the games. Thank goodness for YouTube, though.

IN CLOSING: I can't remember one player in sports getting repeatedly dumped on by former teammates the way Ben Roethlisberger has the past few weeks.