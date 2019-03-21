Traina Thoughts: Cam Newton Has Challenged Himself Not To Climax For a Month

Panthers QB Cam Newton tells James Corden he's given up 'climaxing' for the month of March.

By Jimmy Traina
March 21, 2019

1. Yes, it's the first day of the NCAA Tournament, but we need to start with a hard-hitting story about a different kind of March Madness.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was a guest on the Late Late Show with James Corden last night and revealed that he challenges himself to give something up each month. In January, Newton gave up making bets. In February, Newton gave up meat and went vegan.

For March, Newton stepped things up and decided to give up orgasms.

"In March, I'm giving... uh, I hope this is an adult crowd, it looks like it is, no climax," he told the audience.

This allowed actor David Boreanz, who was also a guest on Corden's show, to fire off an outstanding joke about Newton picking March for this particular challenge, which I won't spoil. You can just watch it below.

We're sure April 1 can't come quick enough for Cam.

2. Former MLB pitcher Eric O'Flaherty didn't seem happy that people brought up Mike Trout's boring personality after the Angels superstar signed his $430 million contract earlier this week.

This is such a bad take by O'Flaherty because he's going to the extreme. You can be a great athlete and have a great personality without all of the garbage O'Flaherty sighted. Look at Gronk. Look at Steph Curry. Look at Alex Bregman. I've said this before and I'll say it again. It's totally fine that Mike Trout does not have a big personality. It's also OK for people to state that Mike Trout does not have a big personality. It's not a knock. It's just a fact. And "big peresonality" does not mean "be an a--hole."

3. Case in point on the above item, we have Joel Embiid. Great on the court, entertaining as hell off the court, as he showed during his postgame interview with ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth last night.

4. The newest SI Media Podcast features an interview with the legendary Bill Raftery (beginning at the 39-minute mark). CBS's top college basketball analyst talks about being in the business for 33 years, the NCAA Tournament, how he paces himself on the first day, how he prepares for games, his famous catchphrases, retirement, and dealing with technology.

I was joined by my colleague Jack Dickey for the first portion of the podcast where we talked about all the latest sports media news, including Mike Trout's contract, ESPN's pursuit of Peyton Manning, NFL draft overkill, and more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunesSpotifyand Google Play.

5. SB Nation has compiled the FCC complaints that CBS received in February after Adam Levine showed his nipples while performing during halftime of the Super Bowl. The takeaway? There are a lot of crazy people in this country.

6RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy Birthday to Matthew Broderick, who turns 57 years old today.

IN CLOSING: Nobody cares about your bracket or your othe bracket.

