It’s definitely not as glamorous as Nike

In the ’90s, Michael Jordan was known as much as a pitchman as he was as a basketball player. He hawked products for Gatorade, McDonald’s and, of course, Nike, among many others. But there was one lucrative deal that Jordan had to pass on, because he refused to say the product’s name.

In a 1992 interview with Playboy that was later republished on Longform and dug up this week by Business Insider, Jordan says he was approached early in his career to endorse Beanee Weenees, a canned combo of baked beans and hot dogs. The deal would have been worth nearly $1 million annually, but Mike just couldn’t do it.

“Two or three years ago Quaker Oats came to me to endorse Van Kamp’s pork and beans—Beanee Weenees, I think it was called. You ever heard of Beanee Weenees pork and beans? It was close to a million bucks a year. I’m saying, Beanee Weenees? How can I stand in front of a camera and say I’ll eat Beanee Weenees? If I wanted to be a hardnosed businessman, I could have been in a lot of deals, like the one with Johnson Products. I had a deal with them for their hair-care products. I had two or three more years on that deal when I started losing my hair. So I forfeited the deal. But if I had wanted to be greedy, I could’ve said, Screw you, you didn’t know my hair was falling out so you owe me money. But I didn’t.”

To put that in perspective, $1 million in 1990 is worth about $2 million in today’s dollars. And Jordan wasn’t even making that much money playing basketball (compared to today’s players, at least). He made only $2 million in his first three seasons combined before his salary jumped to $2 million in 1988 and $2.5 million in ’89. He could have pocked nearly half as much as his annual NBA earnings if he had just stood in front of a camera and said “Hot dogs in beans: it’s not just for vagrants anymore.”

But MJ had his standards, and he went on to become a billionaire anyway.

This is the guy with the perfect March Madness bracket

I wrote Monday about the only perfect NCAA tournament bracket remaining, and now we know who it belongs to. His name is Greg Nigl and he’s a 40-year-old neuropsychologist from Columbus, Ohio.

“I did four. And I almost didn’t fill that one out, because I was actually sick on Thursday, and I filled it out Thursday morning, right before the deadline, and I almost didn’t do it,” Nigl told NCAA.com. “I was lying in bed, I was sick, and I called into work. I almost went back to bed and didn’t fill it out, but I did it anyway because I felt bad because it was my friend’s [group].”

The best of SI

Paul Lukas, the Uni Watch guy himself, brings his annual MLB jersey preview to SI.com. ... We asked a panel of NFL experts to break down the top quarterbacks in the draft. First up, Kyler Murray. ... The NFL owners voted to allow the replay review of pass interference calls and non-calls. ... Gregg Popovich and the Spurs are ... having fun? You heard that right.

Around the sports world

An Italian soccer player’s father says Juventus owes him two tractors and won’t return his calls. ... A 40-year-old Ottawa bus driver is living out his dream of playing college basketball. ... Peyton Manning fulfilled a dying fan’s wish with a phone call.

Phillip Rivers has nine kids now

SHE'S HERE.



Welcome to the world, Anna Rivers 👶 pic.twitter.com/oafdNNI6lI — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) March 26, 2019

This is the highlight of the Lakers’ season

Lance totally stepped on Green’s foot, though.

Big Baller Brand is dead

This guy should buy a lotto ticket

Luck, mistake, call it whatever you want, but it's still hard to explain. #GagarinCup pic.twitter.com/vIeS0XBTDz — KHL (@khl_eng) March 21, 2019

That’s Avangard Omsk’s Maxim Chudinov scoring from inside his own blue line in back to back playoff games.

This freak injury cost Steven Souza Jr. his season

Souza scores but not without cost... pic.twitter.com/ndGmqdmzgW — darwin campbell (@dlcampbell00) March 26, 2019

Souza tore up basically everything in his knee and will have season-ending surgery.

Awesome video of a mic’d up soccer referee

Maybe it’s because Adam Gase eats tomatoes

How much longer will Tom Brady play?



Adam Gase: “I don’t know. When I wake up, I feel like shit. And he’s older than me.” — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) March 26, 2019

Adam Morrison has no regrets

Chris Bosh has his jersey retired

Good on this kid

Fair play: Galatasaray youngster intentionally misses penalty pic.twitter.com/CxsWX9WWZy — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) March 26, 2019

He almost ran out of the arena

Calling a soccer game can be boring sometimes

“The long, thin country.” -Ian Darke, running out of things to say about Chile — Jack Kogod (@Unsilent) March 27, 2019

Oustanding idea from the Dodgers here

For $300 Dodger fans can purchase tickets in the Section 302 seats where Kirk Gibson's homer landed to win Game One of the '88 World series. Two seats, 1 t-shirts, food and beverage and $200 goes to the Gibson Foundation for awareness about Parkinson's Disease. Alltime Memory. — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) March 26, 2019

Not sports

There’s a rumor that Peter Dinklage will play the lead role in a mixed-media “Tom & Jerry” movie. ... Deadspin’s annual Name of the Year bracket is here and it’s as good as ever. ... A man who spent three weeks under sedation after a medical emergency wrote about the vivid dreams he had. ... A New York man dug through 20 or 30 bags of garbage to find the wallet he accidentally threw away.

This makes my hands sweat

The animation secrets behind “Spiderverse”

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.