The Wall Street Journal ran a story this weekend about how the March Madness rugs that can be found in team’s locker rooms are the must-have souvenir for NCAA tournament participants. Just like going home with a few extra towels from a hotel, players like to swipe the rugs when they skip town—sometimes scheming days in advance how they’ll abscond with them.

I love every part of this story about teams stealing the March Madness rugs from their locker rooms, but I *really* love this part https://t.co/hR0P3idgF8 pic.twitter.com/yeT29aEHVT — Eric Single (@Eric_Single) March 31, 2019

The Iowa Hawkeyes were no exception to the trend and once the string of thefts was uncovered, star guard Jordan Bohannon saw a negotiation opportunity.

Give us the ability to make money off our own name and we’ll give you your rug back. You have 24 hours, @NCAA. @Nicholas_Baer pic.twitter.com/Sca4cTs8kq — Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) March 31, 2019

Bohannon, whose three older brothers also played college hoops, isn’t shy to rib the NCAA over the way it treats athletes, whether it’s over the organization preventing his postgame snack or snapping back at a bad tweet about free WiFi.

This really did happen. They took my goldfish away from me before the press conference after our game against Cincy and poured my drink into a NCAA cup. 😔 @JayBilas https://t.co/MANO8c9tBi — Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) March 31, 2019

But the rug tweet may have crossed a line, because Bohannon later issued an apology touting “the incredible opportunities” of NCAA participation.

After much deliberation, the @NCAA has agreed with the @uiowa the rug can stay in Iowa City as long as I issue a mea culpa. With that, I am sorry for my actions. No one is denying the incredible opportunities the NCAA provides for athletes like myself. I am forever grateful. https://t.co/zJ4VG8kL3z — Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) April 1, 2019

Bohannon is only a junior, so he has to be careful not to upset the NCAA too much. But it’s clear he feels strongly about the way the system treats athletes, so you can bet on him taking the gloves off next season.

That’s it for Zion

Michigan State ended Zion Williamson’s college career with a thrilling victory over Duke in the Elite Eight yesterday. Zion achieved what should be impossible—getting the majority of America to pull for Duke. It would have been amazing to see him on the stage of the Final Four and for even more people to discover him on that stage. I wanted his college career to go on for as long as possible because we’ll never get to see him so thoroughly outmatch his opponents on a physical level again.

It turns out brackets are hard

Less than 8,000 brackets of the over 17.2 million completed brackets correctly had the Final Four. Wow... More stats below... pic.twitter.com/w0NJlQIrVE — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) March 31, 2019

They rolled Toomer’s Corner after Auburn beat Kentucky

I can’t stop watching this

You could say Randy Rosario catching Kyle Schwarber's homer was a......



hat trick. 😎 pic.twitter.com/sm83aqVTCb — Cut4 (@Cut4) March 31, 2019

Wayne Rooney still has it

ARE YOU KIDDING ME WAYNE ROONEY?! 😱



He scores his 4th goal of the year and puts D.C. United up by 2 against Orlando. pic.twitter.com/rV8ESb55Ga — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 31, 2019

Who is this hero, and how can I send him some swag @USARugby 😀 pic.twitter.com/NFe3SzYjhh — Greg McWilliams (@GregMcWilliams1) March 30, 2019

This is a baseball thing, believe it or not

Ready to feel old?

This is spot-on

Aaron Boone semi-imitating Masahiro Tanaka, mechanics. pic.twitter.com/nUdif0MmFH — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) March 30, 2019

Yes, those are teeth marks

Undefeated Kash Ali earned his first career loss after being disqualified for biting his opponent.

Philly fans love their former players

“First team defense chants for Robert Covington.”



These fans all flew from Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/z1cnhpzaxR — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 31, 2019

Why not even Steve Nash could shoot 100% on free throws

A lot happened in six seconds

Johnny Manziel’s AAF career went south quickly

Johnny Manziel now listed out for the game. pic.twitter.com/MK1TyrgKhO — The Alliance (@TheAAF) March 30, 2019

Manziel was pulled from Saturday night’s game after taking a knee to the head.

Not sports

A comedian is poised to become president of Ukraine. ... Newsday scored an interview with a 102-year-old former mob boss who had never before spoken to the media. ... A California deliveryman was busted on camera sneaking a sip of the milkshake he was delivering. ... L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed in a shooting at his clothing store.

This tweet reeks of AXE

A classic pairing

Finally a useful sommelier pic.twitter.com/k5TEGBZj9H — Lifelong Auburn basketball fan (@JasonKirkSBN) March 31, 2019

I haven’t seen a deadpan this perfect

this is the funniest start to an interview i have ever seen i love robert smith man pic.twitter.com/7H4okzPX0L — al (@_hidingwithboys) March 30, 2019

This is stupid but hilarious

Billy Corgan rides a rollercoaster pic.twitter.com/rgaizgpMbs — dave (@airbagged) March 31, 2019

When you open a can of Coke on the bottom of the ocean

A good song

