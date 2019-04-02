Soccer fans are on another level

College football fans will try to protest but there is certainly not a group of fans more hardcore than world soccer fans. Argentina is just one place where supporters can go overboard at times, like when a continental championship game had to be postponed after fans attacked a rival team’s bus last year. Argentine side Racing Club captured the league championship this weekend and while there was thankfully no violence, the celebrations were a little crazy. This guy brought along the skull of his grandfather.

💀 Un hincha de Racing llevó a los festejos... ¡el cráneo de su abuelo! pic.twitter.com/LMYcVE1eE0 — Esquema Fútbol (@FutbolEsquema) April 1, 2019

The man’s name is Gabriel Aranda and his grandfather’s name was Valentín. Aranda said in an interview with TNT Sports that the skull is a good luck charm, which he takes out of its tomb for every Racing game.

The weird thing is, while you could maybe understand a Cubs fan doing something similar after a title drought of more than 100 years, Racing last won the championship in... 2014.

Was he mad for real?

ESPN’s Pablo Torre and Bomani Jones pranked their colleague, First Take host Will Cain, by pretending to have him guest host their show High Noon. Cain, ESPN’s token right-leaning pundit, appeared ticked off by the prank and Jones sold it well with the line “The next time they have you on will be the day I quit.” But it looks to me like he was acting, and Cain’s tweet afterward says as much.

This would be extremely funny

Alliance of American Football owner Tom Dundon tells me a decision whether to shutter the 7 week old league could come as soon as tomorrow or days. He wants a development agreement with the NFL/NFLPA, but no evidence they are willing. Story in @sbjsbd. — daniel kaplan (@dkaplanSBJ) April 1, 2019

I tend to think this is just an aggressive negotiation tactic but how amazing would it be if the football league everybody was obsessed with for one week folded before its first season was even over?

The best of SI

The race for NBA Rookie of the Year is closer than you think. ... The Dodgers' odd start to the season perfectly embodies what baseball is in 2019. ... NFL scouts’ favorite trip of draft season is to Tuscaloosa.

Around the sports world

Michigan State’s Elite Eight hero initially joined the team as a walk-on and his family is still paying off that loan. ... The England national team goalie got heckled at a bar and got in a fight outside. ... Keenan Allen and Le’Veon Bell got in a fight over Allen insulting Bell’s music.

Stick save and a beauty

The best save of the playoffs?

The best save of the playoffs.#GagarinCup pic.twitter.com/fQqfEJQEtX — KHL (@khl_eng) April 1, 2019

This is really cool but he might have too much time on his hands

Peace at last

Devils fans + Rangers fans in the upper deck joined together to chant, "we both suck"... so there's that. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) April 2, 2019

Is Chuck Knoblauch back in New York?

The absolute best double play you'll see tonight. pic.twitter.com/SAZMN1L6eh — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 1, 2019

These are the little things that make baseball awesome

Another big move for Bryce Harper

Wrigley’s gonna be pissed... Baby Harper making HIS debut Aug. 2019 💙👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/Kp2FhmXNsg — Kayla Harper (@kayyharper8) April 1, 2019

Yeah, but the statue wasn’t sponsored

Nice. This is so much better than a sculpture that celebrated feats of strength and brought joy to millions. pic.twitter.com/zXs7EcT8ZU — Roger Cormier (@yayroger) April 1, 2019

The cameraman is a real pro

These are my favorite kind of golf shots

Several players found themselves in some tough spots @DellMatchPlay last week. pic.twitter.com/Ndkm2lNyup — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 1, 2019

It’s an April Fool’s joke but someone still had to make this

Oh you thought the new #DbacksEats were done?



Introducing: The Churro Burger.



1.5 pound bratwurst burger, 4 cheddar slices, 5 strips of bacon, and mac&cheese bites served on a chocolate iced Texas Donut with fried cinnamon sugar churros, vanilla ice cream, and toppings. 😋 pic.twitter.com/p223k72qzB — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 1, 2019

Not sports

The secret to discovering life in space could lie in retrieving astronauts’ poop from the moon. ... Facebook is peeling back the curtain a little bit on how its algorithm works. ... The Los Angeles Times’s mockery of New York’s food is the best April Fool’s joke I saw yesterday.

I know this is a joke but some angel investor will throw seven figures at it

I’d watch this sequel

Today.....my cousin had a nacho libre birthday or party😂 pic.twitter.com/dAgyme8XOK — Kaitlyn (@KaitlynE_15) March 31, 2019

I never knew this about soda cans

Flying a drone through the desert

A good song

