I don’t like to beg people to read my stuff but the people of Ridgefield, Conn., could have saved themselves a lot of trouble if they had just read Thursday’s Hot Clicks.

I wrote Thursday about a high school baseball coach in Utah who had been placed on leave after soaking the infield with gasoline. The field had to be shut down by the local health department because of the fuel contamination. Also included in my post was a brief history of idiots causing disasters by trying the same gasoline scheme, including a 1929 incident in which Detroit’s Negro League stadium was burned to the ground. But the parents of Ridgefield High School’s baseball team clearly missed the memo, because they also destroyed their field with gasoline.

Ridgefield was supposed to host Amity on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. but rain on Friday had left the field wet in spots, so someone had the bright idea to pour 25 gallons of gas on the dirt and set it on fire. The result was a pretty sizeable blaze that produced plumes of black smoke.

@GameTimeCT @amityathletics @SPBowley

Field Maintenance at Governors Field in Ridgefield. First responders currently on scene. Game being moved? Environmental Hazard? pic.twitter.com/9eKd2JcBJC — NortonAmityTeacher (@AmityNorton) April 6, 2019

“I’m not aware of who exactly it was who got the gas but what we do know is that someone did use some gas around third base and that seemed to work,” town First Selectman Rudy Marconi told the Ridgefield Press. “Others then went to get more gas and began spreading it from second over to the third … they lit up that little area and it dried it up. Everyone thought it was working. They thought they could take care of the whole field with gas. … One person said they had done it in the past.”

Marconi added that it’s easy to Google and see that the dump-and-burn strategy often backfires.

“It’s been done before, and every situation that’s out there ends with negative consequences,” he told the paper.

“Maybe it worked 50-60 years when there were no environmental regulations but nowadays it’s a definite no-no.”

Cleanup crews spent Saturday night and all day Sunday digging up six to eight inches of contaminated dirt that will be hauled away this week. Marconi said the repairs are expected to cost the town at least $50,000. He’s trying to get the town’s insurance to cover the cost and even the insurance company can’t believe what happened.

“One of the insurance representatives I spoke with this weekend said that in all of the years he’s been in the business this was in the top five ‘wait, what happened?’ phone calls he’s ever received,” Marconi told the Press. “And they’ve received a lot of claims over the years.”

Life comes at you fast

The wild finish to Auburn-Virigina put Tigers fans on a rollercoaster of emotion.

An Auburn fan next to me poured beer on his head thinking they won.



When they eventually lost, he was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ZgbTg63bGX — Master (@MasterTes) April 7, 2019

The scene was even more unbelievable on the Auburn campus at Toomer’s Corner, where fans rushed out to roll the trees before realizing that Kyle Guy had been fouled on his three-point attempt.

Words can’t describe the emotional roller coaster that we just witnessed... pic.twitter.com/RWmXNVP1Dl — Woodford (@OldRowWoodford) April 7, 2019

ROLLER COASTER OF EMOTIONS: Toomer's Corner goes from celebration of the century to "mass sadness"#FinalFour #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/k1yXpVYkUW — Grace Remington (@Grace_Remi) April 7, 2019

I would legitimately hang this on my wall

Hang this in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/2ArAXSEOqf — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 7, 2019

"Yasiel Puig starts a brawl" in Renaissance form pic.twitter.com/dqDM7xLEjx — Jonathan Soveta (@eighteenyards) April 7, 2019

The things Shane McMahon’s dad makes him do...

Miz with a huge superplex to Shane but Shane's arm lands over Miz and Miz gets pinned!!! pic.twitter.com/ZJieQI4tCr — NoDQ.com: WWE Wrestlemania 35 news #Wrestlemania (@nodqdotcom) April 8, 2019

Don’t try this at home

Ah, the classic bee delay

Attack of The Killer Bees!!!



This is like something out of a horror movie...#TogetherWe pic.twitter.com/NDtzvm9YRI — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) April 7, 2019

Crazy hops for a ref

Ryan Shazier is looking good!

A rare splashdown in Cincinnati

Derek Dietrich sends a souvenir into the river. 😳 pic.twitter.com/BcZ4EJfreJ — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 7, 2019

How do you miss that?!

😳 We're not exactly sure what Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was doing here⁉️ The @PSG_English man denied his own teammate and left the ball sitting on the goal line. pic.twitter.com/blFnaPoOQA — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 7, 2019

This is the Flyers’ mascot in real life

You gotta be kidding me, Paul

Paul Pierce says he had a better career than Dwyane Wade 👀 pic.twitter.com/8Q6AbYNxe1 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 6, 2019

Kenan Thompson as Charles Barkley

This is not CGI

Not sports

A Florida man was released from jail and then arrested for stealing from cars in the jail parking lot. ... Better Call Saul, one of my favorite shows, isn’t returning until 2020. ... An animal poacher in Africa was killed by an elephant and then eaten by lions.

Now that’s a sensible purchase

bought a lemon tree earlier today straight cash pic.twitter.com/3mZ9UKInwo — coldwaterchris (@yunglame) April 6, 2019

Conan fails a Japanese etiquette lesson

A good song

